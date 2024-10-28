I want to let you know that I have several complex medical conditions that affect how I communicate and interact with the world. I'm very direct and sometimes unable to filter my thoughts - this isn't meant to be disrespectful, it's simply part of my medical reality.

I've been diagnosed with multiple conditions including:

IEI (Idiopathic Environmental Intolerance)

EHS (Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity)

MCS (Multiple Chemical Sensitivity)

Hypoglycemia Diabetes Type 3 (Magda Havas) See blog Diabetes

Hormone imbalances and more

But here's the thing - I don't want your sympathy. I want ACTION. Read about the electric diet. Listen to what military experts, Jack Kruse, RFK, and legitimate building biologists have been saying. Get your ass in gear and start fighting.

LETS GET OUR HEALTH BACK! TRY THE ELECTRIC DIET! OR GO CAMPING IF YOU HAVE DISSONANCE IN YOUR HOME!