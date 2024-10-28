I want to let you know that I have several complex medical conditions that affect how I communicate and interact with the world. I'm very direct and sometimes unable to filter my thoughts - this isn't meant to be disrespectful, it's simply part of my medical reality.
I've been diagnosed with multiple conditions including:
IEI (Idiopathic Environmental Intolerance)
EHS (Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity)
MCS (Multiple Chemical Sensitivity)
Hypoglycemia Diabetes Type 3 (Magda Havas) See blog Diabetes
Hormone imbalances and more
But here's the thing - I don't want your sympathy. I want ACTION. Read about the electric diet. Listen to what military experts, Jack Kruse, RFK, and legitimate building biologists have been saying. Get your ass in gear and start fighting.
LETS GET OUR HEALTH BACK! TRY THE ELECTRIC DIET! OR GO CAMPING IF YOU HAVE DISSONANCE IN YOUR HOME!
Hi James
Mental clarity is a result of a well hydrated brain. Salt plus water brings hydration. Any time you are feeling stressed and fatigued, test this out and gain first hand experience. A pinch of salt, dissolve under the tongue and a sip of water. Notice the return of calm and clear thinking. Perspective and compassion return. The FIGHT/FLIGHT/FREEZE response fades out.
You may find my article: How does salt restriction lead to heart dis-ease and fear based reactionary thinking? of value.
I link the adrenals with dehydration. Dehydration or low salt are the same condition. Hyponatremia is an emergency. All emergencies are managed by the adrenals. All the adrenocorticol hormones are deployed. Chronic dehydration leads to chronic adrenal management. This becomes adrenal fatigue or chronic fatigue.
Fatigue, anxiety and depression result.
Salt is your way back to health.
Salt brings moisture with it, into and out of the body.
Salt plus water equals hydration. Hydration is a dynamic process and as WILT occurs noticing the symptoms helps remind one to take salt plus water. Eg a headache is not a prompt to take a pHARMa pill, it’s a sign of dehydration. Women require more salt than men because they are fluid-full or beauty-full. PMT is a sign of dehydration.
Hydration not oxygenation underpins our physiology. Zero oxygen required.
We breathe air not oxygen is the article I logically dismiss the gaseous exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide as a FRAUD. We are not using DRY gases of combustion and exhaust. Knowing the difference between air and oxygen is paramount.
I tip over a few sacred cows, curiosity is your way through.
