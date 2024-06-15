Nailed It! Illuminating the Double-Slit Experiment with LED Analogies
The highly coherent and monochromatic nature of laser light results from stimulated emission that amplifies a single mode of the electromagnetic field. This coherency filters out competing particulate emissions that would normally be present in regular light.
A very insightful analogy using math to intuitively explain the importance of p-n junction order…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Norman’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.