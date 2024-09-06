For years, I struggled with persistent dandruff and other scalp issues. I tried various treatments, but nothing seemed to provide lasting relief. Little did I know that the solution would come from an unexpected source.

The Turning Point

After reducing my exposure to radiofrequency radiation (RFR), particularly from mobile phones, I noticed a dramatic improvement. My dandruff disappeared almost entirely, except during emergencies when I had to use my phone.

The Healing Process

During the healing phase, I experienced some unusual symptoms:

My scalp felt like it had "tons of crap" in it

I noticed persistent lumps and dips on my scalp

Initially, I thought these issues might be related to mold, calcium carbonate buildup, or even hair gel residue. However, the problems resolved on their own before I could pinpoint the exact cause.

Beyond the Scalp

Interestingly, the benefits extended beyond just my scalp health:

The flaking in my ears stopped

My chronic earwax issues, which I had attributed to my work as a DJ, also improved

My Theory

I now believe that 100% of these issues were related to phone usage and EMF exposure. The "ear scum" and excessive earwax were likely side effects of holding my phone against my ear for extended periods.

Conclusion

This experience has led me to consider the possibility that my body, particularly my scalp and ear microbiome, was working to remediate toxins caused by EMF exposure. While more research is needed, my personal journey has opened my eyes to the potential impact of our increasingly wireless world on our health.