Introduction: Living with a wandering eye, also known as strabismus or amblyopia, can be a unique and challenging experience. As someone who has dealt with this condition since childhood, I want to share my story and shed light on how it affects my daily life, particularly in relation to wireless communication and electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure.

Childhood Struggles: Growing up with a wandering eye was difficult. I remember it being a constant issue, occurring multiple times a day. It affected my confidence and social interactions, as I was always self-conscious about how my eyes appeared to others. At the time, I didn't understand the potential connection between my condition and the environment around me.

The EMF Connection: As my family was irradiated by the neighbors several times off the scale radiation and became more aware of my condition, I began to notice that my wandering eye seemed to be more pronounced when I was in high EMF environments, particularly those with a lot of wireless communication devices. This observation led me to research the potential link between EMF exposure and eye health.

Abstinence from Wireless Communication: In an effort to manage my condition and improve my overall well-being, I decided to try abstaining from wireless communication as much as possible. To my surprise, this decision has led to dramatic improvements in the frequency and severity of my wandering eye episodes.

Before, I experienced issues with my wandering eye every day, often multiple times a day. However, since reducing my exposure to wireless communication and high EMF environments, I've noticed that my wandering eye episodes have become much rarer, occurring only about once every four days on average.

The Scientific Debate: It's important to note that the scientific evidence for the link between EMF and eye issues is still limited and controversial. While some studies suggest that EMF exposure could potentially affect nerve signaling and cause oxidative stress, more research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind these connections.

Conclusion: My journey with a wandering eye has been a long and challenging one, but by making conscious choices about my exposure to wireless communication and high EMF environments, I've seen a significant improvement in my condition. While the scientific debate around EMF and eye health continues, I believe it's important for individuals to listen to their bodies and make lifestyle changes that support their overall well-being.