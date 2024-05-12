In today's world, where smartphones have become an indispensable part of our lives, concerns about the potential health effects of prolonged exposure to electromagnetic radiation (EMR) have been on the rise. Enter the Mudita Pure, a minimalist phone designed to minimize EMR emissions while still providing essential communication features.

Recent tests have shown that the Mudita Pure emits a stable signal of 1-2mW/m2, with occasional peaks reaching 8mW/m2. In comparison, a typical iPhone can emit anywhere from 10mW/m2 to 18mW/m2, which is significantly higher than the Mudita Pure. However, it's important to note that the iPhone tested may have been damaged, as the maximum EMR level for a properly functioning device should not exceed 14mW/m2.

When it comes to Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) values, the Mudita Pure boasts an impressive head SAR of 0.06 W/kg (over 10g/Cellular) and 0.09 W/kg (over 10g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth) in the EU. For the USA, the head SAR values are 0.07 W/kg (over 1g/Cellular) and 0.14 W/kg (over 1g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth). These values are significantly lower than most smartphones on the market, making the Mudita Pure one of the lowest-radiation phones available.

The body SAR ratings for the Mudita Pure are also noteworthy, with EU values of 0.62 W/kg (over 10g/Cellular) and 0.63 W/kg (over 10g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth), and USA values of 1.13 W/kg (over 1g/Cellular) and 1.17 W/kg (over 1g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth).

It's worth mentioning that Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which are common features in most smartphones, can contribute an additional 2mW/m2 each to the overall EMR emissions. The Mudita Pure, on the other hand, does not include Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities, further reducing its EMR footprint.

While the Mudita Pure offers a lower-radiation alternative to traditional smartphones, it's important to consider its limitations. One notable drawback is the speakerphone volume, which some users have reported as not being very loud. This may be an issue for those who frequently use the speakerphone function or for individuals with hearing difficulties.

Unfortunately, despite the Mudita Pure's attractive features and low-radiation design, the company has announced that the phone is no longer being produced. This news may come as a disappointment to those who were interested in purchasing the device or who prioritize reducing their exposure to EMR.

As we continue to learn more about the potential health effects of prolonged EMR exposure, devices like the Mudita Pure may become increasingly popular among consumers. While further research is needed to fully understand the impact of EMR on human health, opting for a low-radiation smartphone can be a proactive step towards minimizing potential risks. Despite the Mudita Pure's discontinuation, it remains an example of the growing demand for health-conscious mobile technology solutions.