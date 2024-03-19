So please watch this video!

Here an extensive list of more than 50 uses for this even hygiene.

Drinking water purification: 1-5 mL/L to purify drinking water Aquarium and fish tank maintenance: 1-5 mL/L to maintain clean water Hydroponics nutrient solution enhancement: 1-5 mL/L to enhance nutrient solution Seed germination booster: 1-5 mL/L to boost seed germination Cut flower preservative: 1-5 mL/L to preserve cut flowers Pet water bowl cleaner: 1-5 mL/L to clean pet water bowls Birdbath cleaner: 1-5 mL/L to clean birdbaths Humidifier water treatment: 1-5 mL/L to treat humidifier water Water feature and fountain maintenance: 1-5 mL/L to maintain clean water Greywater system treatment: 1-5 mL/L to treat greywater systems Plant foliar spray for disease resistance: 5-10 mL/L to enhance disease resistance Soil drench for root growth and plant health: 5-10 mL/L to promote root growth Compost tea brewing: 5-10 mL/L to brew compost tea Bokashi composting accelerator: 5-10 mL/L to accelerate composting Worm bin bedding conditioner: 5-10 mL/L to condition worm bedding Potting mix inoculant: 5-10 mL/L to inoculate potting mix Microgreens growing medium enhancer: 5-10 mL/L to enhance growing medium Sprouting seed rinse: 5-10 mL/L to rinse sprouting seeds Houseplant care: 5-10 mL/L for general houseplant care Orchid growing medium supplement: 5-10 mL/L to supplement orchid growing medium Septic system maintenance: 10-20 mL/L to maintain septic systems Drain cleaner and odor eliminator: 10-20 mL/L to clean and deodorize drains Toilet bowl cleaner: 10-20 mL/L to clean toilet bowls Garbage disposal freshener: 10-20 mL/L to freshen garbage disposals Kitchen and bathroom surface cleaner: 10-20 mL/L to clean surfaces Floor mopping solution: 10-20 mL/L as a floor mopping solution Carpet and upholstery cleaner: 10-20 mL/L to clean carpets and upholstery Laundry detergent booster: 10-20 mL/L to boost laundry detergent Vehicle interior cleaner: 10-20 mL/L to clean vehicle interiors Pet odor and stain remover: 10-20 mL/L to remove pet odors and stains Pond and lake water treatment: 20-50 mL/L to treat pond and lake water Algae control in water bodies: 20-50 mL/L to control algae Aquaculture pond conditioner: 20-50 mL/L to condition aquaculture ponds Livestock drinking water enhancer: 20-50 mL/L to enhance livestock drinking water Animal feed fermentation: 20-50 mL/L to ferment animal feed Silage inoculant: 20-50 mL/L as a silage inoculant Manure and slurry treatment: 20-50 mL/L to treat manure and slurry Odor control in animal housing: 20-50 mL/L to control odors Poultry litter treatment: 20-50 mL/L to treat poultry litter Pig pen cleaner: 20-50 mL/L to clean pig pens Sewage and wastewater treatment: 50-100 mL/L to treat sewage and wastewater Industrial effluent treatment: 50-100 mL/L to treat industrial effluent Bioremediation of contaminated soil and water: 50-100 mL/L for bioremediation Oil spill cleanup: 50-100 mL/L to clean up oil spills Landfill odor control: 50-100 mL/L to control landfill odors Composting toilet system maintenance: 50-100 mL/L to maintain composting toilets Portable toilet treatment: 50-100 mL/L to treat portable toilets RV and boat holding tank treatment: 50-100 mL/L to treat RV and boat holding tanks Grease trap and interceptor maintenance: 50-100 mL/L to maintain grease traps Agricultural waste lagoon treatment: 50-100 mL/L to treat agricultural waste lagoons. Showering: Add 10-20 mL of EM-1 to your shower water to help cleanse and moisturize your skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and balanced. Drinking: Mix 1-2 mL of EM-1 in a glass of water and drink daily to support gut health and overall well-being. The beneficial microorganisms can help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora. Mouth rinse: Dilute 1-2 mL of EM-1 in a small amount of water and use it as a mouthwash to freshen breath, reduce harmful bacteria, and promote oral health. Deodorant: Apply a small amount of diluted EM-1 (5-10 mL per liter of water) to your underarms as a natural deodorant to control odor-causing bacteria. Bad breath: In addition to using EM-1 as a mouth rinse, you can also add a few drops to your toothbrush before brushing to help combat bad breath and maintain a healthy oral environment. Tooth decay prevention: The beneficial microorganisms in EM-1 can help reduce the risk of tooth decay by competing with harmful bacteria that cause cavities and plaque buildup. Candida control: Drinking diluted EM-1 and using it as a mouth rinse may help control Candida overgrowth by promoting a balanced microbiome in the gut and oral cavity. When using EM-1 for personal hygiene and consumption, always ensure that you are using a high-quality, food-grade product and follow the recommended dilution ratios. If you have any underlying health conditions or concerns, consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating EM-1 into your daily routine.

How to make more from your shop bought or home made EM-1 Eco enzyme

To make your own EM-1 (Effective Microorganisms) solution at home, you'll need a few key ingredients and some basic equipment. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Ingredients:

1 part molasses

1 part EM-1 starter (available from EM suppliers or online retailers)

20 parts water (preferably non-chlorinated)

Equipment:

A clean, airtight container (glass or plastic)

A breathable cover (such as a paper towel or coffee filter)

A rubber band

A warm, dark place to store the container

Instructions:

Clean and sterilize your container and all utensils to prevent contamination. In the container, mix 1 part molasses with 20 parts non-chlorinated water. Stir until the molasses is completely dissolved. Add 1 part EM-1 starter to the molasses-water mixture. Mix thoroughly. Cover the container with a breathable cover (paper towel or coffee filter) and secure it with a rubber band. This allows gas to escape while preventing contaminants from entering. Store the container in a warm (20-30°C or 68-86°F), dark place for 7-10 days. During this time, the microorganisms will multiply and ferment the mixture. After 7-10 days, your EM-1 should have a sweet-sour smell and a pH of 3.5 or lower. If it smells putrid or has a pH higher than 4, discard it and start over. Once your EM-1 is ready, store it in a cool, dark place or in the refrigerator. Use it within 3-6 months for best results.

To use your homemade EM-1, dilute it with water according to the recommended dosages for various applications, as mentioned in the previous list. Always mix fresh dilutions for each use, as the effectiveness may diminish over time once diluted.

Note: While making EM-1 at home is possible, it may be more convenient and reliable to purchase ready-made EM-1 from a reputable supplier to ensure consistent quality and effectiveness.

Em-1 at hme To make EM-1 using rice water and milk, you'll be creating a fermented solution known as Rice Wash Water (RWW) or Rice Rinse Water. This process is similar to the traditional Japanese practice of fermenting rice bran, called "Bokashi." Here's how to make it:

Ingredients:

1 cup of rice

1 liter of water

100 ml of milk (preferably raw or organic)

Equipment:

A clean jar or container with a lid

A strainer or cheesecloth

A warm, dark place to store the container

Instructions:

Rinse 1 cup of rice thoroughly with water to remove any dirt or impurities. Place the rinsed rice in a clean jar or container and add 1 liter of water. Let the rice soak in the water for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Strain the rice water into another clean container using a strainer or cheesecloth. The rice can be cooked and consumed as usual. Add 100 ml of milk to the rice water and stir well. Cover the container with a lid, leaving it slightly loose to allow gas to escape during fermentation. Store the container in a warm (20-30°C or 68-86°F), dark place for 5-7 days. During this time, the microorganisms in the milk will ferment the rice water. After 5-7 days, your fermented rice water should have a slightly sour, fermented smell. If it smells putrid or has signs of mold, discard it and start over. Strain the fermented rice water once more to remove any solids, and store it in a clean container in a cool, dark place or in the refrigerator. Use it within 3-6 months for best results.

To use your homemade rice water EM-1, dilute it with water according to the recommended dosages for various applications, as mentioned in the previous list. Always mix fresh dilutions for each use, as the effectiveness may diminish over time once diluted.

Note: This homemade rice water EM-1 may not be as consistent or effective as commercially produced EM-1, which is made under controlled conditions with specific strains of microorganisms. However, it can still be a useful and inexpensive alternative for some applications. you could always add a small amount or retail so it balances out.

