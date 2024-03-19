MONEY SAVER & AN UTTERLY AMAZING PRODUCT YOU WON'T BELIEVE HOW GOOD IT IS.
Here an extensive list of more than 50 uses for this even hygiene.
Drinking water purification: 1-5 mL/L to purify drinking water
Aquarium and fish tank maintenance: 1-5 mL/L to maintain clean water
Hydroponics nutrient solution enhancement: 1-5 mL/L to enhance nutrient solution
Seed germination booster: 1-5 mL/L to boost seed germination
Cut flower preservative: 1-5 mL/L to preserve cut flowers
Pet water bowl cleaner: 1-5 mL/L to clean pet water bowls
Birdbath cleaner: 1-5 mL/L to clean birdbaths
Humidifier water treatment: 1-5 mL/L to treat humidifier water
Water feature and fountain maintenance: 1-5 mL/L to maintain clean water
Greywater system treatment: 1-5 mL/L to treat greywater systems
Plant foliar spray for disease resistance: 5-10 mL/L to enhance disease resistance
Soil drench for root growth and plant health: 5-10 mL/L to promote root growth
Compost tea brewing: 5-10 mL/L to brew compost tea
Bokashi composting accelerator: 5-10 mL/L to accelerate composting
Worm bin bedding conditioner: 5-10 mL/L to condition worm bedding
Potting mix inoculant: 5-10 mL/L to inoculate potting mix
Microgreens growing medium enhancer: 5-10 mL/L to enhance growing medium
Sprouting seed rinse: 5-10 mL/L to rinse sprouting seeds
Houseplant care: 5-10 mL/L for general houseplant care
Orchid growing medium supplement: 5-10 mL/L to supplement orchid growing medium
Septic system maintenance: 10-20 mL/L to maintain septic systems
Drain cleaner and odor eliminator: 10-20 mL/L to clean and deodorize drains
Toilet bowl cleaner: 10-20 mL/L to clean toilet bowls
Garbage disposal freshener: 10-20 mL/L to freshen garbage disposals
Kitchen and bathroom surface cleaner: 10-20 mL/L to clean surfaces
Floor mopping solution: 10-20 mL/L as a floor mopping solution
Carpet and upholstery cleaner: 10-20 mL/L to clean carpets and upholstery
Laundry detergent booster: 10-20 mL/L to boost laundry detergent
Vehicle interior cleaner: 10-20 mL/L to clean vehicle interiors
Pet odor and stain remover: 10-20 mL/L to remove pet odors and stains
Pond and lake water treatment: 20-50 mL/L to treat pond and lake water
Algae control in water bodies: 20-50 mL/L to control algae
Aquaculture pond conditioner: 20-50 mL/L to condition aquaculture ponds
Livestock drinking water enhancer: 20-50 mL/L to enhance livestock drinking water
Animal feed fermentation: 20-50 mL/L to ferment animal feed
Silage inoculant: 20-50 mL/L as a silage inoculant
Manure and slurry treatment: 20-50 mL/L to treat manure and slurry
Odor control in animal housing: 20-50 mL/L to control odors
Poultry litter treatment: 20-50 mL/L to treat poultry litter
Pig pen cleaner: 20-50 mL/L to clean pig pens
Sewage and wastewater treatment: 50-100 mL/L to treat sewage and wastewater
Industrial effluent treatment: 50-100 mL/L to treat industrial effluent
Bioremediation of contaminated soil and water: 50-100 mL/L for bioremediation
Oil spill cleanup: 50-100 mL/L to clean up oil spills
Landfill odor control: 50-100 mL/L to control landfill odors
Composting toilet system maintenance: 50-100 mL/L to maintain composting toilets
Portable toilet treatment: 50-100 mL/L to treat portable toilets
RV and boat holding tank treatment: 50-100 mL/L to treat RV and boat holding tanks
Grease trap and interceptor maintenance: 50-100 mL/L to maintain grease traps
Agricultural waste lagoon treatment: 50-100 mL/L to treat agricultural waste lagoons.
Showering: Add 10-20 mL of EM-1 to your shower water to help cleanse and moisturize your skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and balanced.
Drinking: Mix 1-2 mL of EM-1 in a glass of water and drink daily to support gut health and overall well-being. The beneficial microorganisms can help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora.
Mouth rinse: Dilute 1-2 mL of EM-1 in a small amount of water and use it as a mouthwash to freshen breath, reduce harmful bacteria, and promote oral health.
Deodorant: Apply a small amount of diluted EM-1 (5-10 mL per liter of water) to your underarms as a natural deodorant to control odor-causing bacteria.
Bad breath: In addition to using EM-1 as a mouth rinse, you can also add a few drops to your toothbrush before brushing to help combat bad breath and maintain a healthy oral environment.
Tooth decay prevention: The beneficial microorganisms in EM-1 can help reduce the risk of tooth decay by competing with harmful bacteria that cause cavities and plaque buildup.
Candida control: Drinking diluted EM-1 and using it as a mouth rinse may help control Candida overgrowth by promoting a balanced microbiome in the gut and oral cavity.
When using EM-1 for personal hygiene and consumption, always ensure that you are using a high-quality, food-grade product and follow the recommended dilution ratios. If you have any underlying health conditions or concerns, consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating EM-1 into your daily routine.
How to make more from your shop bought or home made EM-1 Eco enzyme
To make your own EM-1 (Effective Microorganisms) solution at home, you'll need a few key ingredients and some basic equipment. Here's a step-by-step guide:
Ingredients:
1 part molasses
1 part EM-1 starter (available from EM suppliers or online retailers)
20 parts water (preferably non-chlorinated)
Equipment:
A clean, airtight container (glass or plastic)
A breathable cover (such as a paper towel or coffee filter)
A rubber band
A warm, dark place to store the container
Instructions:
Clean and sterilize your container and all utensils to prevent contamination.
In the container, mix 1 part molasses with 20 parts non-chlorinated water. Stir until the molasses is completely dissolved.
Add 1 part EM-1 starter to the molasses-water mixture. Mix thoroughly.
Cover the container with a breathable cover (paper towel or coffee filter) and secure it with a rubber band. This allows gas to escape while preventing contaminants from entering.
Store the container in a warm (20-30°C or 68-86°F), dark place for 7-10 days. During this time, the microorganisms will multiply and ferment the mixture.
After 7-10 days, your EM-1 should have a sweet-sour smell and a pH of 3.5 or lower. If it smells putrid or has a pH higher than 4, discard it and start over.
Once your EM-1 is ready, store it in a cool, dark place or in the refrigerator. Use it within 3-6 months for best results.
To use your homemade EM-1, dilute it with water according to the recommended dosages for various applications, as mentioned in the previous list. Always mix fresh dilutions for each use, as the effectiveness may diminish over time once diluted.
Note: While making EM-1 at home is possible, it may be more convenient and reliable to purchase ready-made EM-1 from a reputable supplier to ensure consistent quality and effectiveness.
Em-1 at hme To make EM-1 using rice water and milk, you'll be creating a fermented solution known as Rice Wash Water (RWW) or Rice Rinse Water. This process is similar to the traditional Japanese practice of fermenting rice bran, called "Bokashi." Here's how to make it:
Ingredients:
1 cup of rice
1 liter of water
100 ml of milk (preferably raw or organic)
Equipment:
A clean jar or container with a lid
A strainer or cheesecloth
A warm, dark place to store the container
Instructions:
Rinse 1 cup of rice thoroughly with water to remove any dirt or impurities.
Place the rinsed rice in a clean jar or container and add 1 liter of water.
Let the rice soak in the water for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Strain the rice water into another clean container using a strainer or cheesecloth. The rice can be cooked and consumed as usual.
Add 100 ml of milk to the rice water and stir well.
Cover the container with a lid, leaving it slightly loose to allow gas to escape during fermentation.
Store the container in a warm (20-30°C or 68-86°F), dark place for 5-7 days. During this time, the microorganisms in the milk will ferment the rice water.
After 5-7 days, your fermented rice water should have a slightly sour, fermented smell. If it smells putrid or has signs of mold, discard it and start over.
Strain the fermented rice water once more to remove any solids, and store it in a clean container in a cool, dark place or in the refrigerator. Use it within 3-6 months for best results.
To use your homemade rice water EM-1, dilute it with water according to the recommended dosages for various applications, as mentioned in the previous list. Always mix fresh dilutions for each use, as the effectiveness may diminish over time once diluted.
Note: This homemade rice water EM-1 may not be as consistent or effective as commercially produced EM-1, which is made under controlled conditions with specific strains of microorganisms. However, it can still be a useful and inexpensive alternative for some applications. you could always add a small amount or retail so it balances out.
