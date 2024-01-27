The mainstream scientific view is that mitochondria and bacteria are distinct entities that exist within human cells. However, there is an alternative perspective that sees mitochondria and bacteria as integral parts of human cells.

The mainstream scientific view is based on the endosymbiotic theory, which states that mitochondria evolved from bacteria that were engulfed by a larger cell. The bacteria eventually became mitochondria and began to live inside the cell, providing the cell with energy.

The alternative perspective is based on the idea that mitochondria and bacteria have co-evolved with human cells over time. This means that the two have become so interdependent that they can no longer be considered separate entities.

There is evidence to support both of these views. The mainstream scientific view is supported by the fact that mitochondria have their own DNA and ribosomes, which are distinct from the DNA and ribosomes of the nucleus. This suggests that mitochondria are not simply organelles that exist within human cells but rather are independent organisms that have evolved to live inside human cells.

The alternative perspective is supported by the fact that mitochondria and bacteria communicate with each other and share nutrients. This suggests that the two are not simply independent organisms, but rather are parts of a larger system.

Ultimately, the question of whether mitochondria and bacteria are distinct entities or integral parts of human cells is a matter of debate. There is evidence to support both sides of the argument, and the answer may not be clear-cut.

There is evidence to suggest that bacteria can communicate with each other through chemicals called quorum sensing. Quorum sensing allows bacteria to coordinate their activities, such as when to produce toxins or antibiotic resistance genes.

It is also possible that bacteria can communicate with our cells through chemicals called pheromones. Pheromones are chemicals that are released by one organism and can affect the behavior of another organism of the same species.

If bacteria can communicate with each other and with our cells, then it is possible that they could work together to form a cohesive organism

If we consider the arguments that mitochondria and bacteria are integral parts of human cells, then we can estimate that about 10-20% of our body is made up of mitochondria, 1-3% is made up of bacteria, and the remaining 77-89% is made up of the rest of the human cell.

I believe this is an information silo, where we are unable to grasp the human body as a complete and balanced organism. Just as the human brain is a part of the body, mitochondria can be considered the DNA brain of the cell.

I consider mitochondria to be the stationary counterparts of bacteria, as there must be opposites. In this analogy, they are similar to how light can exist as both particles and waves, yet still be considered one and the same.

"Quorum sensing is a cell-to-cell communication system that allows bacteria to coordinate their activities in response to changes in their environment. Quorum sensing is essential for a variety of bacterial behaviors, including virulence, antibiotic resistance, and biofilm formation.”

"Bacterial pheromones are small molecules that are released by one bacterium and can affect the behavior of another bacterium of the same species. Pheromones play a role in a variety of bacterial behaviors, including quorum sensing, biofilm formation, and virulence.”

"Bacteria can communicate with host cells through a variety of mechanisms, including quorum sensing, pheromones, and the exchange of metabolites. These mechanisms allow bacteria to manipulate host cells and promote their own survival and growth."

These are just a few examples, and there are many other papers that have been published on this topic. The evidence suggests that bacteria can communicate with each other and with our cells in a variety of ways. This communication can have a significant impact on our health and well-being.

Arguments that mitochondria and bacteria are distinct entities:

Arguments that mitochondria and bacteria are integral parts of human cells:

"The human microbiome is a complex ecosystem of microorganisms that live in and on the human body. The microbiome includes bacteria, archaea, viruses, and fungi. The microbiome plays an important role in human health, and it is thought to be involved in a variety of processes, including digestion, immunity, and metabolism.”

"The human microbiome is so complex and important that it has been proposed that it should be considered a new organ. The microbiome is thought to play an essential role in human health, and it is being increasingly studied for its potential to treat and prevent disease.”

"The human microbiome is thought to play an important role in host metabolism. The microbiome produces a variety of metabolites that can affect the host's metabolism, and it can also help to regulate the host's immune system.”

Mathematics of bacteria

Gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria are classified based on their cell wall structure.

Gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria are classified based on their cell wall structure. Gram-negative bacteria have a thick cell wall with an outer membrane, while gram-positive bacteria have a thinner cell wall with no outer membrane. This difference in cell wall structure affects the susceptibility of these bacteria to antibiotics, EMF, and other environmental factors.

Gram-negative bacteria are more resistant to antibiotics than gram-positive bacteria because the outer membrane acts as a barrier to the entry of antibiotics. The outer membrane also contains lipopolysaccharide (LPS), which is a toxic molecule that can cause inflammation. Gram-negative bacteria are also more susceptible to EMF because the outer membrane can be disrupted by electromagnetic fields.

Gram-positive bacteria are more susceptible to antibiotics than gram-negative bacteria because the cell wall is thinner and there is no outer membrane to protect the bacteria. Gram-positive bacteria are also less susceptible to EMF because the cell wall is thicker and more resistant to damage.

Electromagnetic fields (EMF) can cause an imbalance of gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria in the body by disrupting the cell wall of gram-negative bacteria. The outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria is made up of a lipid bilayer and a layer of lipopolysaccharide (LPS). LPS is a toxic molecule that can cause inflammation. When EMF disrupts the outer membrane, it can release LPS into the body, which can lead to inflammation and an imbalance of bacteria. In addition, EMF can also damage the DNA of bacteria. This can lead to the death of bacteria or the mutation of bacteria, which can lead to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. A study published in the journal "Environmental Health Perspectives" in 2011 found that EMF exposure can increase the levels of gram-negative bacteria in the gut. The study also found that EMF exposure can decrease the levels of beneficial bacteria in the gut, such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus. Another study, published in the journal "Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology" in 2019, found that EMF exposure can increase the risk of infection with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a gram-negative bacteria that can cause pneumonia and other infections. The research on the effects of EMF on bacteria is still relatively new, but the available evidence suggests that EMF can disrupt the balance of bacteria in the body and increase the risk of infection. Here are some of the potential consequences of an imbalance of gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria in the body:

Increased risk of infection Inflammation Digestive problems Allergies Autoimmune diseases



The percentage of gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria in the body is not evenly distributed. Gram-negative bacteria make up about 70% of the bacteria in the gut, while gram-positive bacteria make up about 30%. The percentage of gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria is more evenly balanced in other parts of the body, such as the skin and the respiratory tract.

In general, gram-negative bacteria are more common in the gut because they are better able to survive in the acidic environment of the stomach. Gram-positive bacteria are more common on the skin and in the respiratory tract because they are better able to adhere to these surfaces.

Klebsiella pneumoniae is a type of bacteria that can cause pneumonia. It is a common bacterium that lives in the gut, but it can also cause infections in other parts of the body, such as the lungs.

There is concern that exposure to radiofrequency radiation (RFR) from wireless devices, such as cell phones and Wi-Fi routers, may increase the risk of developing pneumonia caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae.

One study that was conducted in 2017 found that mice exposed to RFR from cell phones were more likely to develop pneumonia caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae. The study also found that the bacteria from the infected mice were more resistant to antibiotics.

The study used a relatively high level of RFR exposure, which is much higher than what people are typically exposed to in everyday life. However, the study's findings suggest that there is a potential link between RFR exposure and pneumonia caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae.

Here are some of the ways that RFR exposure could increase the risk of pneumonia caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae:

RFR can damage DNA, which could lead to mutations in the bacteria that make them more resistant to antibiotics.

RFR can disrupt the body's immune system, making it more difficult to fight off infections.

RFR could alter the way that the bacteria interact with the cells in the lungs, making it easier for the bacteria to cause an infection.



It is important to note that these are just some of the possible ways that RFR exposure could increase the risk of pneumonia caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae.

I shared my electric diet with two women: one with Lyme disease and one with cat scratch fever and multiple chemical sensitivities (MCS). Both of them experienced improvements in their symptoms after following the diet. Including a change in the cat's behavior that used to cause irritating scratches.

I believe that the electric field from your home and RFR from phones and other electronic devices could be irritating to the Lyme bacteria and mold, which could explain the improvement in symptoms. I also believe that the electric field could disrupt the communication between bacteria and mold, making it easier for them to replicate and spread.

Here are some of the reasons why I believe this:

The electric field from phones and other electronic devices can disrupt the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. This could lead to sleep deprivation, which can have many negative effects on the body, including impaired immune function and increased inflammation.

Biofilm, a complex matrix of extracellular polymeric substances that are produced by bacteria, can be harmful to the body. Biofilm can protect bacteria from the immune system and make it difficult for antibiotics to reach them. Biofilm can also produce toxins that can damage the body.

The waste products that are produced by bacteria can also be harmful to the body. These waste products can include toxins, enzymes, and other substances that can damage the body.

It is possible that the electric field and radiofrequency radiation (RFR) from phones and other electronic devices could disrupt the body's ability to clear bacterial excretions from the body. This could lead to an accumulation of toxins in the body, which could lead to disease.

The intensity of the electric field and RFR (Radio Frequency Radiation) can be significant. A weak electric field or RFR may not have any noticeable effect, whereas a strong electric field or RFR can be potentially harmful. Both electrical fields and RFR can be particularly dangerous,

especially during sleep. The duration of the exposure may also be important. A short exposure may not have any effect, while a long exposure may be harmful. The type of bacteria or mold may also be important. Some bacteria or mold may be more sensitive to electric fields and RFR than others.

The Pareto principle and bacteria,

Also known as the 80/20 rule, states that 80% of the results come from 20% of the causes. This principle can be applied to many different areas of life, including bacteria. In the context of bacteria, the Pareto principle could mean that 80% of the bacteria in the body are responsible for 20% of the problems. This means that a small number of bacteria could be responsible for causing most of the symptoms of a disease.

If one of these bacteria fell out of the Pareto principle, it could become antibiotic resistant. This is because the bacteria would no longer be following the same rules as the other bacteria, and it would be more difficult for antibiotics to target it.

Acinetobacter baumannii: This bacterium can cause a variety of infections, including pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and wound infections. It is often resistant to antibiotics.

Aeromonas hydrophila: This bacterium can cause a variety of infections, including gastroenteritis, wound infections, and septicemia. It is often found in water and soil.

Campylobacter jejuni: This bacterium causes campylobacteriosis, a type of gastroenteritis. It is often found in poultry and other meats.

E coli: This bacterium is a common cause of food poisoning. It can also cause urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and sepsis.

Enterobacter sakazakii: This bacterium can cause necrotizing enterocolitis, a serious infection in infants. It is often found in powdered milk.

Haemophilus influenzae: This bacterium can cause a variety of infections, including meningitis, pneumonia, and ear infections. It is often the cause of ear infections in children.

Klebsiella pneumoniae: This bacterium can cause a variety of infections, including pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and urinary tract infections. It is often resistant to antibiotics.

Moraxella catarrhalis: This bacterium can cause a variety of infections, including sinusitis, bronchitis, and pneumonia. It is often the cause of ear infections in children.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa: This bacterium is a common cause of hospital-acquired infections. It can cause a variety of infections, including pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and wound infections. It is often resistant to antibiotics.

Salmonella: This bacterium causes salmonellosis, a type of gastroenteritis. It is often found in poultry and other meats.

Shigella: This bacterium causes shigellosis, a type of gastroenteritis. It is often found in contaminated food and water.

Vibrio cholerae: This bacterium causes cholera, a serious diarrheal disease. It is often found in contaminated water.

Yersinia pestis: This bacterium causes plague, a deadly disease that was once a major plague. It is often found in rodents and fleas.

Lyme disease: This disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick.

Bartonella: Bartonella is a genus of bacteria that can cause a variety of diseases in humans, including cat scratch fever.

Proteus mirabilis is a Gram-negative bacterium that is often found in the environment, including in soil, water, and sewage. It can also be found in the urinary tract of healthy people. However, in some people, Proteus mirabilis can cause urinary tract infections (UTIs), including cystitis.

Legionella is a Gram-negative bacterium that is often found in the environment, including in warm, stagnant water, such as cooling towers, hot tubs, and evaporative condensers. It can also be found in soil and dust. Legionella is not harmful to most people, but it can cause a serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaires' disease in people who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions.

Perspective

People can get Legionnaires' disease by inhaling water droplets that contain the bacteria. The bacteria can also enter the body through cuts or scrapes in the skin.

The symptoms of Legionnaires' disease typically start 2-10 days after exposure to the bacteria and include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, and headache. In severe cases, the disease can lead to respiratory failure and death.

The perfect environment for Legionella bacteria is warm, stagnant water. The bacteria can grow in a variety of environments, including:

Hot tubs

Cooling towers

Air conditioners

Fountains

Hot water tanks

Humidifiers

Spa pools

Large water systems, such as those in hospitals and hotels

All these use electricity!

Hot tubs and spa pools can create warm, stagnant water without the use of electricity. However, they may have an electric field present. This is because they often have pumps and other electrical components that can create an electric field.

The electric field may not be strong enough to kill Legionella bacteria, but it could potentially help the GN bacteria to grow. This is because the electric field could disrupt the biofilm that the bacteria form.

The other important factors include:

The other important factors include:

Warm water (between 20 and 45 degrees Celsius)

Stagnant water

Turbid water (water that is cloudy or murky)

Water that contains organic matter

Water that is low in chlorine

Some examples AI pointed me to.

A woman in the United Kingdom reported that she developed Legionnaires' disease after staying in a hotel room that was located near a substation.

A man in the United States reported that he developed Legionnaires' disease after working in a factory that used electric motors.

A woman in Australia reported that she developed Legionnaires' disease after living in a house that was located near a power line.

A man in Canada reported that he developed Legionnaires' disease after staying in a hotel room that was located near a radio tower.

A woman in France reported that she developed Legionnaires' disease after working in a factory that used electric welding equipment.

A man in Germany reported that he developed Legionnaires' disease after living in a house that was located near a power substation.

Exposure to radiofrequency radiation can have a significant impact on the growth and antibiotic resistance of Klebsiella pneumoniae. Further research is needed to confirm these findings and to determine the mechanisms by which radiofrequency radiation exerts its effects on this bacterium.

"The Impact of Electromagnetic Fields on the Growth and Antibiotic Resistance of Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae" by S. M. Hassan, S. Y. Khan, I. A. Khan, A. Ijaz, and M. A. Ullah (Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology, 2018). This study found that exposure to radiofrequency radiation (RFR) can increase the growth of E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae, and can also make them more resistant to antibiotics.

"Electromagnetic Fields and the Expression of Genes Involved in Bacterial Pathogenesis" by S. K. Jain, P. K. Dey, M. K. Singh, and R. K. Sharma (Environmental Science and Pollution Research, 2014). This study found that exposure to EMF can increase the expression of genes involved in bacterial pathogenesis, such as genes that code for toxins and enzymes that can damage host cells.

Are communities of bacteria that are embedded in a matrix of extracellular material. They are often resistant to antibiotics and can cause infections that are difficult to treat.

Analogy’s

1. The imbalance of bacteria in the human body can be compared to a forest fire. In a healthy forest, there is a balance of trees and other plants. This balance helps to prevent fires from spreading. However, if there is an imbalance in the forest, such as too many trees or too much deadwood, a fire can start and quickly spread.

Similarly, the imbalance of bacteria in the human body can lead to infections. The bacteria in our bodies are constantly fighting each other for resources. If there is an imbalance in the bacteria, such as too many harmful bacteria or too few beneficial bacteria, an infection can start and quickly spread.

Just like a forest fire, an infection can be difficult to control. It can spread to other parts of the body and cause serious damage. In some cases, an infection can even be fatal.

There are a number of things that we can do to prevent forest fires, such as clearing deadwood and thinning out the trees. In a similar way, there are a number of things that we can do to prevent infections, such as using antibiotics sparingly, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular exercise.

By taking these steps, we can help to protect our health and reduce our risk of infection.

Here is another possible analogy:

2. The imbalance of bacteria in the human body can be compared to a house of cards. A house of cards is stable when it is balanced correctly. However, if one card is removed, the whole house can collapse.

In a similar way, the imbalance of bacteria in the human body can lead to health problems. The bacteria in our bodies are constantly working together to keep us healthy. However, if one type of bacteria is removed or becomes too dominant, the whole system can collapse and lead to health problems.

Just like a house of cards, an imbalance of bacteria can be difficult to fix. It can take time and effort to get the system back into balance. In some cases, an imbalance of bacteria can even be fatal.

There are a number of things that we can do to prevent an imbalance of bacteria, such as using antibiotics sparingly, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular exercise. By taking these steps, we can help to protect our health and reduce our risk of infection.

3. The millennium bug was a computer bug that was feared to cause widespread chaos when the year 2000 arrived. The bug was caused by the fact that many computer programs were not programmed to handle the year 2000. This could have caused problems with everything from ATMs to air traffic control systems.

In a similar way, the explosion of RFR could be seen as a "millennium bug" for human health. The explosion of RFR is caused by the increased use of electronic devices, such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, and power lines. This increased exposure to RFR could lead to a variety of health problems, including infections, allergies, and autoimmune diseases.

The imbalance of bacteria and the explosion of RFR could be seen as two sides of the same coin. The imbalance of bacteria can make us more susceptible to the effects of RFR, and the explosion of RFR can further imbalance the bacteria in our bodies.

In the analogy of the millennium bug, the imbalance of bacteria would be the "deadwood" in the forest. It is the underlying problem that makes us more vulnerable to the effects of RFR. The explosion of RFR would be the "fire" that spreads and causes damage.

Just like the millennium bug, the imbalance of bacteria and the explosion of RFR are serious problems that need to be addressed. We need to find ways to reduce our exposure to RFR and restore the balance of bacteria in our bodies.

It gets worse as mold is increases 600x faster Dr. Kingheart's research explains

In the analogy of the millennium bug, the mold would be the "arsonist" who starts the fire. It is the factor that causes the imbalance of bacteria to spiral out of control. The mycotoxins would be the "smoke" that spreads and causes damage. The melting imbalanced bacteria would be the "deadwood" that makes the fire spread more easily.

Here is an updated analogy:

However, in the world of the millennium bug, there is a new threat: mold. Mold is a type of fungus that can grow in damp, warm environments. It can produce toxins called mycotoxins, which can damage cells and tissues.

Mold is becoming increasingly common in our environment, thanks to the increase in RFR. RFR can damage the cell walls of bacteria, making them more susceptible to mold infection. In addition, RFR can disrupt the communication between bacteria, making it difficult for them to fight off mold infection.

When mold grows in the body, it can produce mycotoxins that can damage cells and tissues. These mycotoxins can also disrupt the balance of bacteria in the body, making it even more susceptible to infection.

In the analogy of the millennium bug, the mold would be the "arsonist" who starts the fire. It is the factor that causes the imbalance of bacteria to spiral out of control. The mycotoxins would be the "smoke" that spreads and causes damage. The melting imbalanced bacteria would be the "deadwood" that makes the fire spread more easily.

The imbalance of bacteria, the explosion of RFR, and the growth of mold are all serious problems that need to be addressed. We need to find ways to reduce our exposure to RFR, restore the balance of bacteria in our bodies, and prevent mold growth.

Proposed Molecular Mechanisms

Several possible mechanisms at the molecular level have been suggested through which EMFs may impact bacteria:

Effects on electron transport - ELF-EMFs may interfere with electron transport chains in bacterial membranes, disrupting ATP production (Buckner et al., 2018).

Altered membrane permeability - EMF exposure has been shown to alter ion and molecular transport through bacterial cell membranes, which could impact nutrient uptake and waste removal (Shamis et al., 2011).

Oxidative stress - EMFs may induce the generation of reactive oxygen species in bacterial cells, leading to oxidative damage of lipids, proteins and DNA (Georgiou et al., 2015).

Genetic effects - High intensity EMFs can cause bacterial DNA strand breaks and mutations, potentially enhancing virulence or antibiotic resistance (Ciejka et al., 2017).

Molecular signaling - EMFs may influence bacterial quorum sensing, biofilm formation, and secretion of virulence factors by interfering with key signaling pathways (Shahriyari et al., 2013).

While the exact mechanisms are still not fully understood, these effects of EMFs on bacterial physiology and molecular processes likely underlie their impacts on growth, susceptibility, and pathogenesis. Elucidating the precise molecular mechanisms of interaction could help explain variability in effects across bacterial species and EMF frequencies/intensities.

Public Health Implications

If the theories around EMFs promoting antibiotic resistance in bacteria are confirmed, this would have major public health implications. Antibiotic resistant infections are already responsible for over 35,000 deaths per year in the United States and over 1 million deaths globally (CDC, 2022). Increasing antibiotic resistance makes these infections more difficult and expensive to treat. It can also lead to increased use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, which can further propagate resistance. The overuse of antibiotics in agriculture also contributes to the spread of resistance. If EMF exposure provides an additional factor promoting resistance, it would compound an already pressing health threat. Prudent public health policy would involve developing guidelines around safe EMF exposures, monitoring resistance patterns, restricting antibiotic overuse, and continuing research on antibiotic alternatives and vaccines. However, more studies confirming the link between EMFs and bacterial resistance under environmentally-relevant conditions are still needed before drawing definitive conclusions. This emerging public health issue warrants careful attention going forward.