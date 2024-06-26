Share this postInteresting video.normanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherInteresting video.I was thinking that RFR could cause these lithium-ion batteries to catch fire. Norman JamesJun 26, 20242Share this postInteresting video.normanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://www.bitchute.com/video/1FSV3cjoHdTH/2Share this postInteresting video.normanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
What do you think those towers are doing to your mind and body? Are your ears ringing?
However, this is a very interesting video as to defeating drones. If you've seen the FPV attack drones used against infantry, they are like moving mine fields that can track a person.
I just attended a webinar on High Power Radio Frequency/Microwave (HPM) Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) and this can be used against drones. Effectiveness on drones and other electronics has to do with 1) frequency match to antenna on device (that's the entry point, even in shielded devices), 2) power, 3) distance (it's r**2, so closer is way more powerful and effective) and 4) dwell time. This one got "smoked", which happens when the circuitry is overloaded, but this is consumer grade, not military level so it likely has little to no shielding.
"In general, 5G network antennas use a relatively small amount of power, ranging from less than 1 watt to a few hundred watts, depending on the type. This is roughly the same amount of power as a traditional lightbulb." -- https://www.ericsson.com/en/5g/5g-vs-4g#:~:text=A%205G%20network%20antenna%20uses,about%200.2%20W%20at%20most.
The drone was close, within 8-10 feet and dwell time was about two seconds. This is one approach to dealing with drones.