Dr Andrew Tresidder MBBS MRCGP (1989) Cert Med Ed, Section 12 Approved Doctor

November 2017

To my Medical Colleagues, GPs, Psychiatrists, Neurologists and others:

Electrosensitivity – an Environmental illness, an Authentic Diagnosis, not a

Delusional Disorder

Summary:

Electrosensitivity is the symptomatic sensitivity to Electric or Magnetic Fields of any frequency, including

RadioFrequency (RF or Microwave) transmissions. As a symptomatic condition, it is becoming common

due to the increasing environmental pressure on human biology. The source is pollution from wireless

and other EM fields. Doctors as yet rarely recognize it due to educational issues. Safety always lags

technological advance. There are barriers to recognition of harms. Current UK Advisory Safety Limits are

based upon the outdated and disproven myth that Non-Thermal means Non-Harmful. Society and

organizations have yet to fully travel the road from ‘there isn’t a problem’, ‘there might be a problem

but it’s very small’ to ‘there is a problem’. Society does not recognize humans as electromagnetic beings,

as well as physical bodies needing careful nutrition to maintain health. Meanwhile, increasing numbers

of people suffer, often ignored or dismissed because society doesn’t yet appreciate the issue, and

doctors have no answers. Electrosensitivity is soundly supported by both biology and physics.

You may be being consulted by a person who has this under-recognised condition.Thank you for reading

this. It provides information that you may not easily find elsewhere. Electrosensitivity (ES) is a condition

first described in 1932, and is when a person’s physiology is affected by external Electromagnetic (EM)

fields, giving rise to a typical spectrum of symptoms, often neurological. It is therefore an illness caused

by environmental agents – essentially an environmental toxic pollutant. Electrophobia is a fear of EM

fields, and is a nocebo driven response. Symptoms of fear or paranoia about any agent, circumstances,

person or issues can be part of a psychiatric condition, and may be part of a delusional state which will

have other features. ES is completely separate from any delusional condition and from Electrophobia.

ES is a condition that can arise due to continued exposure to an environment polluted by man-made EM

and RF (radio-frequency) wireless signals at levels at orders of magnitude below heating effects, and is

well understood in Russia. Symptoms include headaches, fatigue, disturbed sleep, tingling, pains in

limbs, head or face, stabbing pains, brain-fog and impaired cognitive function, dizziness, tinnitus,

nosebleeds, palpitations and others.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, (now known to be partially a failure of mitochondrial function) was initially

difficult to diagnose and indeed construed by some as psychological illness. I have written this briefing

sheet to summarise my understanding of ES in case you wish to consider it in your differential diagnosis.

My qualifications for this are as follows: I trained at Guy’s Hospital, and have been a GP since 1989, seeing a wide

range of Primary Care Practice. I have a special interest in Health and Well Being, both physical, psychological and

emotional, and have studied this whilst working with my patients. I seek to give the best of orthodox diagnoses

and treatment, and also recognise other factors that contribute to and may maintain ill health, in order to

eliminate them if possible. I have a wide-ranging interest in factors that affect health. I work for NHS Somerset CCG

as a GP Patient Safety Lead, where I have done a number of Investigations into Root Causes, for the University of

Bristol as an Examiner and Educator and former Somerset Academy GP Lead, and am approved under the Mental

Health Act as a Section 12 Doctor. I teach Doctors on Health and Self-Care on behaIf of the BMA and in Somerset

Hospitals and wider afield.

I am also a trustee of the charity ES-UK, which post has given me access to more information and research about

the condition than many clinical colleagues, and in this I have consulted scores of people (at no charge) with

electrosensitivity, severe enough to impact badly upon their lives.

My Experience: As a Section 12 Approved Doctor under the Mental Health Act, I have been involved in at least 400

Mental Health Act Assessments over ten years, and have good relationships with our excellent Somerset

Psychiatrists. In all of the assessments I have done, though I have seen many patients with paranoia or delusional

states including reference and being watched from the television and the like, I have never seen anyone with ES

during an MHAA.

I have however, separately (i.e. not in Mental Health Act Assessment settings) seen patients whose symptoms are

reliably caused by exposure to Electromagnetic fields, especially RF (Radiofrequency) transmitting technology, but

also by EM Fields and by Dirty Electricity (for an explanation see below). It is only too easy, as I know from my

medical career, to make a diagnosis only from the choices within the medical framework that we have learnt

about, often years ago, especially when faced with a condition whose aetiology we cannot explain.

System Educational Problem: The aetiology of ES is discussed below but essentially the big problem that

we all face as Clinicians, Scientists and Researchers is that the Medicine we have learnt is predominantly

based on the discipline of Chemistry – not Physics. Yes, MRI Scanners and CT scans are Physics (i.e,

information technology) based – however the vast majority of the narrative of pathology, physiology,

anatomy, diagnostics and therapeutics is Chemistry based. Yet we are seeing in the field of IT that a

Physics based understanding of technology has changed our world (yes, your phone, computer, internet

use etc. has Chemistry based hardware, but the working of it is largely Physics based). And all clinicians

are aware, from the history of medicine, that new insights into understanding are always occurring.

Actually, there is a growing awareness that the human body works on biophotons and information flows

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15947465 and electromagnetics as well as Chemistry, and that

proteins in cell walls work as switching transistors. No wonder that exposure to certain frequencies of

EM or RF fields at low power can have a biological effect – because this is how the cells work on

microvoltage and microwattage powers (see Energy Medicine, James Oschman, 2nd ed. 2015, Elsevier).

And of course the first noticed symptomatic effects will be on the nervous system, especially if already

compromised due to (common) sub-clinical nutritional deficiencies of Omega 3 fatty acids, B Vitamins

(think pellagra as a deficiency illness), intra-cellular magnesium, zinc, manganese and others.

Potential Diagnostic Traps: If we as doctors cannot explain something, it’s only too easy to diagnose the

problem as either psychological or delusional, and in this we may fall into error, caused by our own

unfamiliarity or the progress of understanding faster than our educational system transmits to us. If one

has never yet diagnosed a case, it can need an astute diagnostician to differentiate between the

unfamiliar yet real effects happening in a body at unseen levels resulting in distressing symptoms which

give avoidance behaviour (because that person knows that they feel unwell near certain devices), and

on the other hand a patient with a true delusional state as part of a mental disorder. However, once the

clinician is aware of the existence of Electrosensitivity, the differentiation becomes easy, especially after

seeing the pattern of several cases, as delusional states usually have several characteristic facets to

them, and do not claim a plausible (though as yet unfamiliar) Physics based explanation.

An unfortunate myth/mantra perpetuated in science, by Private Industry Bodies such as ICNIRP, with its

own vested interests, and repeated by Regulatory Bodies including PHE (HPA), (some of whose advisers

are members of ICNIRP, which is surprising, and could be construed as a conflict of interest) is that non-

thermal = non-harmful (now known to be FALSE) (i.e. if it doesn’t heat you over 6 minutes) – but this

completely ignores all signal effects, which have known biological consequences. If ants can die from

proximity to a wifi router, mobile phone or laptop on wifi (because they lose their ability to navigate, as

caused by a signal, not a thermal effect) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23977878 ), rats’

retinas be harmed by certain frequencies of LED light https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25863264

whilst our ears can detect a billionth of a watt and our eyes a single photon, then is it surprising that

measurable EM or RF fields can affect some people – and some people become hypersensitive and

develop nervous system symptoms to extremely weak signals?

Safety issues always lag technological advance, whether from new medicines, car safety (think seat

belts and tyre tread), asbestos etc, and early advice about possible problems is often ignored by not

believing, by discrediting or worse by blaming the messenger. (It is human nature to be conservative).

From research, I have learnt about the importance of sleep, posture, breathing, emotional support,

nutritional correctness, and freedom from electromagnetic transmission fields amongst other areas. I

have seen a number of people who feel unwell in the vicinity of wireless transmitters, mobile phone

masts, cordless phones, from using a mobile phone, and from active alarm sensors, amongst other

things, in my practice as a GP and elsewhere. I can confirm this from experience of headaches, brain fog

and word finding difficulties with prolonged exposure to RF including wifi, mobile or cordless phones.

A typical history of a more severe case is that after an electromagnetic insult (such as a new powerful RF

(wireless) device being introduced into the person’s environment, or an electric shock), symptoms may

progressively appear, in response to exposure to electromagnetic fields of various different types. These

fields include using appliances such as hair-driers, vacuums or cookers, which produce high levels of

electric and magnetic fields, or cordless phones, wifi routers, mobile phones and a whole range of

wireless transmitting technology which produces RF (radiofrequency, or microwave) transmissions, or

computers, monitors and other devices, and fluorescent lights (as opposed to the older incandescent

type of bulbs). A careful history is paramount in detecting this condition, especially if aggravating and

alleviating factors are described and detected, possibly helped by using field detectors (measuring

devices for EM fields and wireless radiation).

Symptoms include headaches, fatigue, disturbed sleep, tingling, pains in limbs, head or face, stabbing

pains, brain-fog and impaired cognitive function, dizziness, tinnitus, nosebleeds, palpitations and others.

It is clear that the primary area of disturbance is in the nervous system. It is not known why some people

react to these and others do not, however it may be that heterogeneity of genetic make-up, nutritional

status, and other factors predispose people to develop the condition once sensitised. Certainly general

factors like lack of sleep can exacerbate the issue.

Mechanisms include voltage-gated calcium channel disruption, upregulation of the sympathetic nervous

system, interference in the blood brain barrier and alteration of melatonin production, production of

heat shock proteins, failure of DNA recombination due to the radical spin pair mechanism, and

interference with intercellular microsignalling and circadian rhythms. It is likely that biophoton

communication patterns are disrupted. What is certain is that it is not a nocebo effect, as animals are

affected, such as ants, fruit flies and others. As we understand more about biological systems using

electromagnetic signals to communicate, a whole host of biological effects will become apparent. We

already know that semen quality is affected by RF https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24927498 .

Prevalence: some people suffer from Electrosensitivity to a severe and incapacitating degree, which

affects less than 1% of the population, whilst moderate may affect up to 3-5%, and mild 20-30%. Please

see: The Austrian Medical Association EMF Guidelines, and also Chapter 47 “Electrosensitivity: Sources,

Symptoms and Solutions” by Tresidder and Bevington, in Textbook of Bioelectromagnetic and Subtle

Energy Medicine, 2nd ed., Paul Rosch, 2015.

Electrosensitivity is an under-recognised illness in the Western world. However, since the 1930s it has

been recognised by Russia and the former Eastern Bloc countries, and also by the US in Naval Medical

research http://www.magdahavas.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/Barrie_Trower_SA.pdf

It did not exist before mains current was used. Now that many people are being exposed to radio

frequency transmissions, both in and outside the home and workplace, the number of people who fall ill

because of this will rise. Current sufferers, if able to obtain a correct diagnosis, are likely to be seen in

retrospect as the canaries, the early messengers of problems. ES appears to be a disability caused by

environmental pollution, and may be a useful warning sign for society of a problem. For an interesting

view on this, with research based upon many years of government activity from the 1950s on, see

http://www.radiationresearch.org/10-uncategorised/336-wifi-a-thalidomide-in-the-making-who-cares .

The whole area may be an inconvenient truth, and sometimes it is easier to discredit the messenger

than to honestly investigate forwards. It is not yet taught about at medical school or to PostGrads and

therefore is unlikely to be diagnosed by most GPs or Hospital Specialists at present. In two or three

years’ time, the picture is likely to be different regarding medical knowledge and expertise. This is a new

area of disability that is explicitly recognised in Canada, Sweden and the USA, and is becoming more and

more important.

Treatment is currently problematical. It is essential to minimise exposure to adverse EM fields, as well

as pay attention to nutrition, sleep and other factors to ensure high levels of health. Despite this,

many people steadily worsen, and become casualties of the environmental RF and EM pollution, causing

a steady decline in their health, often losing their jobs, ability to enter public places, and sometimes

even unable to remain in their houses. Current UK NHS medical knowledge and approaches offer little

hope of any treatment or improvement, although a number of GPs and others do recognise the

condition. Future hope may be found by taking a salutogenic (health oriented) approach.

Current and historical UK PHE (HPA) advice is based on the outdated incorrect theory that only thermal

effects may cause harm, and takes no recognition of signal effects, and therefore is unhelpful. The PHE

advice is based upon the flawed Advisory Group on Non-Ionising Radiation (AGNIR) 2012 Report, which

has ‘an incorrect and misleading executive summary and overall conclusions, inaccurate statements,

omissions and conflict of interest’ (see Appendix). Unfortunately, senior people in UK Scientific and

Advisory bodies still trust this outdated theory, partly due to the System Educational Problems. A few

authorities still consider that the condition is a psychologically mediated nocebo effect (‘we don’t know

what’s going on, so the patient must wrong’) – such authorities come from the same school of thought

that decided that CFS/ME was psychologically mediated. We now understand the biological basis of

compromised mitochondrial function. This historical view of CFS can be replaced now we understand

how mitochondrial function is implicated. http://www.ijcem.com/files/IJCEM812001.pdf .

A thorough review of up-to-date papers on Electrosensitivity appears in Bevington’s summary 'Select

Studies on ES and EHS' available on the Research tag in the ES-UK website: http://www.es-

uk.info/attachments/article/85/Selected%20ES%20and%20EHS%20studies%20-%20Oct.2016.pdf

Society is aware that most mobile and smart phones now include advice to keep them away from the

body (though ‘pocket hotspots’ are being popularized); it seems as though the industry may be shifting

position towards acknowledging not just heating effects, but also other significant non-thermal effects.

Some areas of the Insurance Industry have serious concerns about the health effects, and exclude cover

for EM and RF from their policies. In the USA, unusual multifocal breast cancers in young women in their

20s have been reported immediately adjacent to where their mobile phone has been kept in the bra.

Since symptoms from EM exposure can be delayed and cumulative, a patient's history of symptoms and

exposures may be difficult to follow for someone not experienced in the types of technology now known

to have biological effects.

Thankyou for considering this diagnosis in your differential of possibilities. I hope this is of assistance to

you. Yours sincerely,

Andrew Tresidder

Useful resources:

Valuable technical studies on objective physical markers and symptoms include:

- The Austrian Medical Association Guidelines: http://electromagnetichealth.org/wp-

content/uploads/2012/04/EMF-Guideline.pdf

- Belpomme et al, 2015: Reliable disease biomarkers characterizing and identifying

electrohypersensitivity and multiple chemical sensitivity as two etiopathogenic aspects of a

unique pathological disorder. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26613326

- Belyaev et al, 2016: EUROPAEM 2016 EMF Guideline 2016 for the Prevention, Diagnosis and

Treatment of EMF-related Health Problems and Illnesses

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/articles/27454111/

- Work (trans.) by the German psychiatrist and psychotherapist C Aschermann:

http://emfsafetynetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2009/10/Aschermann2009.pdf

- Andrew Tresidder & Michael Bevington: “Electrosensitivity: Sources, Symptoms and Solutions”

ch. 47 in: Textbook of Bioelectromagnetic and Subtle Energy Medicine, 2nd ed., Paul Rosch, 2015

http://www.es-uk.info/docs/Tresidder-and-Bevington-ES-chapter-47.pdf (NB this is a 28Mb file)

- Dieudonné M, 2016: Does electromagnetic hypersensitivity originate from nocebo responses?

Indications from a qualitative study. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26369906

- Bevington M, 2016, a summary of papers on ES http://www.es-

uk.info/attachments/article/85/Selected%20ES%20and%20EHS%20studies%20-%20Oct.2016.pdf

There is a good deal of useful info at: www.es-uk.info and www.powerwatch.org.uk , and also the Bristol

University site from Prof. Denis Henshaw: www.electric-fields.com.

The Powerwatch Handbook by Alasdair & Jean Philips (Amazon) is recommended, as is “Electrical

Hypersensitivity: A Modern Illness” at http://www.powerwatch.org.uk/library/index.asp.

Electromagnetic Sensitivity by Michael Bevington is an excellent overview with 1828 scientific

references, available from ES-UK, BM Box ES-UK, London WC1N 3XX for £12: www.es-uk.info.

An interesting patient perspective from a man severely affected by ES is: www.wavegoodbye.info.

Professor Martin Blank’s “Overpowered” (2014) is a useful overview, including the politics, whilst the

textbook that all doctors and medical students should read is Energy Medicine: The Scientific Basis, 2nd

Ed, James Oschman, Elsevier 2015 (especially Ch 16, The Electromagnetic Environment)

Dr Mallery-Blythe’s excellent scientific overview: “Electromagnetic Radiation, Health and Children”

http://phiremedical.org Jeromy Johnson: “TEDX-Berkeley: Wireless Wake-up Call”

Appendix – conflicts of interest and flawed conclusions in science

The ‘authoritative’ 2012 AGNIR report has been analysed in the following paper, and found to be flawed:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27902455 The abstract states “The Advisory Group on Non-ionising

Radiation (AGNIR) 2012 report forms the basis of official advice on the safety of radiofrequency (RF)

electromagnetic fields in the United Kingdom and has been relied upon by health protection agencies around the

world. This review describes incorrect and misleading statements from within the report, omissions and conflict of

interest, which make it unsuitable for health risk assessment. The executive summary and overall conclusions did

not accurately reflect the scientific evidence available. Independence is needed from the International Commission

on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), the group that set the exposure guidelines being assessed. This

conflict of interest critically needs to be addressed for the forthcoming World Health Organisation (WHO)

Environmental Health Criteria Monograph on Radiofrequency Fields. Decision makers, organisations and

individuals require accurate information about the safety of RF electromagnetic signals if they are to be able to

fulfil their safeguarding responsibilities and protect those for whom they have legal responsibility. PHE and AGNIR

had a responsibility to provide accurate information about the safety of RF fields.

“Unfortunately, the report suffered from an incorrect and misleading executive summary and overall conclusions,

inaccurate statements, omissions and conflict of interest. Public health and the well-being of other species in the

natural world cannot be protected when evidence of harm, no matter how inconvenient, is covered up.” One

hopes that PHE may wish to reconsider the safety of the AGNIR Conclusions, as the current analysis illuminates

serious conflicts of interest and errors within AGNIR’s report, and shows either 1) predetermined conclusions, 2)

scientific bias, conscious or unconscious (including System Educational Problems), 3) errors in analysis and flawed

conclusions, or, 4) less comfortably, that greater forces have required this result (‘Active Denial’ is a strategy used

by individuals, companies and governments to avoid responsibility). There are no other obvious explanations. PHE

may have trusted the independence of AGNIR without appreciating these factors, or the System Educational

Problems mentioned above.

Some studies trying to elucidate the issue (eg Kings’ College London) have reached flawed conclusions. In the

otherwise excellent (from the data, method and analysis point of view) BMJ published KCL paper by Rubin in 2006

Are some people sensitive to mobile phone signals? Within participants double blind randomised provocation study.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16520326 and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1440612/

‘sham’ was not ‘sham’ – because in ‘sham’ mode the headset heated itself to a similar degree as when ‘active’ RF

was being transmitted – of course by electricity, generating EM Fields – and the transmissions were changed to

’internal divert’ – therefore current was still passing: ‘It was possible to divert power in either variant to an internal

load to provide sham RF exposure conditions with heating and low frequency magnetic fields similar to the

exposure modes’. http://www.mthr.org.uk/documents/MTHRreport2012.pdf p26. Rubin states ‘For the sham

exposure, a continuous wave signal was generated to ensure that the system heated up to the same degree as the

active exposures but was diverted to an internal load instead of being transmitted through the antenna; only

minimal leakage of this signal occurred’. For a sensitive person, this, of course, would be an active test – no

wonder the paper was unable to state that sensitive subjects had a different experience from sham – because

‘sham’ was active. (The unfortunate error was to fail to appreciate that signal effects can occur at a wide range of

power outputs with sensitive biological systems, and that low frequency magnetic fields similar to the exposure

modes may also cause symptoms – as opposed to power (heating) effects which tend to diminish with decreasing

power – and therefore to assume that the described ‘sham’ really was ‘sham’).

Any lay analysis of the results (fig 2) clearly shows that there are two distinct groups – the controls, who had few

symptoms at all at any point through the study, and the sensitives, who after being near the controls at the start,

had steadily increasing symptoms (far more than the controls), at all stages after the commencement of the study,

until a relative decline after the transmission was switched off at 50 minutes. Rubin comments ‘Sensitive

participants reported headache-like symptoms in a mean of 70.4% of calls. The next most common symptoms

were skin warmth or burning (43.8% of calls), difficulty concentrating (30.0%), and dizziness (20.8%). Very few

control participants reported any symptoms in relation to mobile phone signals; the highest mean frequency

was for skin warmth or burning (2.9%). For headache, burning sensations, skin sensations, and eye pain we

found evidence of a main group effect—sensitive participants reported greater severity.’ Rubin’s data shows that

in the sensitive group, 2 subjects were excluded due to severe symptoms at baseline, 6 withdrew at stage one (half

due to severe symptoms), and 3 at stage 2. He also states ‘We also analysed the number of severe reactions seen

in each condition, with a severe reaction defined as a participant requesting that an exposure be terminated early

or withdrawing from the study entirely after an exposure. Twenty-six such reactions occurred in the sensitive

group (9 withdrawals; 17 early terminations), and none occurred in the control group’. This is helpful evidence to

support the fact that sensitive subjects really do develop symptoms to the point that they have to withdraw –

whereas controls do not.

Unfortunately, the conclusion included the sweeping assertion that there is no biological basis - an assertion made

in a paper with only 19 references - and no analysis of or reference to the thousands of papers documenting

biological evidence on animals and humans available even in 2005, and in opposition to understanding of voltage-

gated calcium channels effects, amongst other mechanisms. It is most unfortunate that because the authors

(mainly psychologists, with no biologists) did not appreciate that the supposed ‘sham’ (with current passing in a

device strapped to the head and transmission happening ‘internally’) was not sham at all, but active, it was

assumed that only psychological mechanisms were involved. The paper’s conclusion is ‘No evidence was found to

indicate that people with self reported sensitivity to mobile phone signals are able to detect such signals or that

they react to them with increased symptom severity. As sham exposure was sufficient to trigger severe symptoms

in some participants, psychological factors may have an important role in causing this condition’. This conclusion of

course fits with the then prevailing chemistry narrative of medicine rather than an informational physics

perspective as explained by Oschman in Energy Medicine, Elsevier, 2000

If one reinterprets the data in this light, and includes a less narrow literature search of relevant human and animal

studies (e.g. see the 1828 references in Bevington’s 2013 book), the data in Rubin’s 2006 paper is truly excellent

support of the fact that Electrosensitivity exists. Rubin could be congratulated upon this research, if the

erroneous conclusions made in 2006 were now reframed to the diametrically opposite point of view. A new

conclusion might state: ‘Evidence was found to indicate that people with self reported sensitivity to mobile

phone signals at even very low levels are able to detect such signals or that they react to them with increased

symptom severity from either active transmission or biologically active internal divert. As even the lower level of

exposure originally thought to be sham exposure was sufficient to trigger severe symptoms in all sensitive

participants, this is important evidence that some subjects are sensitive to field strengths dramatically below

SAR limits set by ICNIRP, and therefore that reliance upon thermal safety limits alone is invalid. This study

disproves the fiction that “non-thermal” equals “non-harmful” ’. (The Insurance industry also has these

reservations)

Possible Ways Forward

Fortunately, Engineers are problem solvers, and can create wonderful solutions. RF and wifi everywhere

has been designed on the parameters of good connectivity , and the mistaken presumption that only

thermal limits are relevant for safety.

Ask engineers to design sleep mode as a default for routers, cordless phones etc, and other applications,

ask them to research biological modulation to bring harmony into signal, ask them to ensure that

peoples’ sleeping space is a signal free haven and sanctuary for the organism to recover and rest – and

ensure human health – then engineers will always find effective solutions

Ask the health scientists to acknowledge the issue and to look carefully at how to help susceptible

people with high quality nutrition, careful serial supplementation to address (among others) B vitamin

and zinc and magnesium deficiencies which are widespread, to look at the human software system and

how to strengthen and support it, and to ensure white spots of low or no signal for susceptible people to

function in, – and they will find answers

EM Pollution and Electromagnetic Stress – General Advice Sheet

This advice is ahead of its time. It is written with the benefit of experiencing many cases of electrosensitivity. This is a contested area, as ‘Safety

ALWAYS lags technological advances’ (think tyre tread, seat-belts, asbestos, lead in petrol etc.). The reader is asked to research for themselves.

Human health is a delicate balance. It can be adversely affected by interfering factors such as chemical

pollution, smoke, pollens, moulds, the food we eat, what we drink, lack of sleep, lack of fresh air, lack of

sunlight, lack of fresh water and so on. Electromagnetic pollution is another factor which affects the

body. Our bodies were developed in an environment free from man-made EM signals (which are up to

1018 stronger than background), whilst the body uses minute micro-currents for cellular function.

Symptoms may be none, or include tiredness, poor quality sleep, irritability, heart palpitations,

headaches and a feeling of pressure in the head, speech and thinking disturbance, brain fog, dizziness,

tinnitus, vertigo, tinglings and odd sensations in the limbs, joint pains, rashes and others.

Electromagnetic problems are caused by:

1. Field effects from cables and appliances (e.g. lights, hairdryers, washing machines, cookers,

bedside radios etc.).

2. Signal effects from microwave transmitting technology (e.g. microwave ovens, mobile phone

masts, cordless phones, mobile phones, WiFi, wireless routers, Wii devices, laptop computers,

wireless printers, alarm sensors, iPads, Blackberries, baby alarms, utility smart meters, wireless

central heating controls, and a car’s Bluetooth devices.

3. ‘Dirty electricity’ also damages health.

The key solution is to minimize your exposure in the home, especially during sleep time:

• Switch off wifi routers and cordless phone base stations and any other devices whenever you

can – remember the signal is designed to go through walls and throughout the house.

• Put iPads, phones and other wireless devices onto airplane mode.

• Instead of WiFi, consider a DLAN wired router system for computer internet via the ring main.

• Consider changing alarm sensors to passive only (rather than active which use microwaves).

• Think about refusing offers of wireless central heating controls and wireless smart meters.

The Council of Europe recommends a Precautionary approach, although current UK Public Health

England advice is based on heating effects of transmissions only, not the observed signal effects. The

World Health Organization’s IARC says that wireless technologies are a Class 2b possible carcinogen.

Accepted biological effects of EM fields include: increased childhood leukaemia, adverse effects on

sperm production, pregnancy, embryo development and hormones; there are links with depression,

Motor Neurone and Parkinson’s diseases, several cancers, behavioural problems and cataracts.

Mechanisms include: changes in calcium efflux/influx, failure of repair of DNA breaks, blood brain

barrier permeability, heat shock protein production, disruption of vital melatonin production (e.g. by

blue light from screens), general sympathetic (stress) upregulation of the body and disruption of cell to

cell signaling. The overall effect may be to age us all more quickly…

Industry pressure may hinder discussion or reporting, or ridicule the ‘Canaries in the Coal Mine’ who are

the early ES sufferers. Please do not take this on trust: research and make up your own mind! read…

‘The Powerwatch Handbook’ by Alasdair Phillips, ‘Overpowered’ by Martin Blank, and ‘Energy Medicine’ by James Oschman

ดร. Andrew Tresidder MBBS MRCGP (1989) Cert Med Ed, มาตรา 12 แพทย์ที่ได้รับอนุมัติ

ทะเล

อิลมินสเตอร์

ซัมเมอร์เซต

TA19 0SB

Andrew.tresidder@tesco.net

พฤศจิกายน 2017

ถึงเพื่อนร่วมงานทางการแพทย์ GPs จิตแพทย์นักประสาทวิทยาและอื่น ๆ ของฉัน:

ความไวไฟฟ้า – ความเจ็บป่วยจากสิ่งแวดล้อม การวินิจฉัยที่แท้จริง ไม่ใช่ a

โรคประสาทหลอน

สรุป:

ความไวไฟฟ้าคือความไวต่ออาการของสนามไฟฟ้าหรือสนามแม่เหล็กของความถี่ใดๆ รวมถึง

การส่งสัญญาณความถี่วิทยุ (RF หรือไมโครเวฟ) ในฐานะที่เป็นเงื่อนไขที่มีอาการมันกลายเป็นเรื่องธรรมดา

เนื่องจากแรงกดดันด้านสิ่งแวดล้อมที่เพิ่มขึ้นต่อชีววิทยาของมนุษย์ แหล่งที่มาคือมลพิษจากระบบไร้สาย

และสาขา EM อื่น ๆ แพทย์ยังไม่ค่อยรู้จักเนื่องจากปัญหาด้านการศึกษา ความปลอดภัยล่าช้าเสมอ

ความก้าวหน้าทางเทคโนโลยี มีอุปสรรคในการรับรู้ถึงอันตราย ขีดจํากัดความปลอดภัยคําแนะนําของสหราชอาณาจักรในปัจจุบันคือ

ตามตํานานที่ล้าสมัยและพิสูจน์ไม่ได้ว่า Non-Thermal หมายถึงไม่เป็นอันตราย สังคมและ

องค์กรต่างๆ ยังไม่ได้เดินทางอย่างเต็มที่จาก 'ไม่มีปัญหา' 'อาจมีปัญหา

แต่มันเล็กมาก' ถึง 'มีปัญหา' สังคมไม่ยอมรับว่ามนุษย์เป็นสิ่งมีชีวิตแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า

เช่นเดียวกับร่างกายที่ต้องการสารอาหารอย่างระมัดระวังเพื่อรักษาสุขภาพ ขณะที่ตัวเลขที่เพิ่มขึ้น

ของผู้คนต้องทนทุกข์ทรมาน มักถูกเพิกเฉยหรือถูกเพิกเฉยเพราะสังคมยังไม่เห็นคุณค่าของปัญหา และ

แพทย์ไม่มีคําตอบ ความไวไฟฟ้าได้รับการสนับสนุนอย่างดีจากทั้งชีววิทยาและฟิสิกส์

คุณอาจได้รับคําปรึกษาจากบุคคลที่มีอาการไม่เป็นที่รู้จักนี้ ขอบคุณที่อ่าน

นี้ ให้ข้อมูลที่คุณอาจไม่สามารถหาได้จากที่อื่น ความไวไฟฟ้า (ES) เป็นเงื่อนไข

อธิบายครั้งแรกในปี พ.ศ. 2475 และเป็นช่วงที่สรีรวิทยาของบุคคลได้รับผลกระทบจากแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าภายนอก (EM)

เขตข้อมูล, ก่อให้เกิดสเปกตรัมทั่วไปของอาการ, มักจะระบบประสาท. จึงเป็นการเจ็บป่วยที่เกิดขึ้น

โดยตัวแทนด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม – โดยพื้นฐานแล้วเป็นมลพิษที่เป็นพิษต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม Electrophobia คือความกลัว EM

ฟิลด์และเป็นการตอบสนองที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย Nocebo อาการของความกลัวหรือความหวาดระแวงเกี่ยวกับตัวแทนสถานการณ์ใด ๆ

บุคคลหรือปัญหาอาจเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของภาวะทางจิตเวชและอาจเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของสภาวะหลงผิดซึ่งจะ

มีคุณสมบัติอื่น ๆ ES แยกออกจากอาการหลงผิดใด ๆ และจาก Electrophobia โดยสิ้นเชิง

ES เป็นภาวะที่อาจเกิดขึ้นเนื่องจากการสัมผัสกับสภาพแวดล้อมที่ปนเปื้อนโดย EM ที่มนุษย์สร้างขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง

และสัญญาณไร้สาย RF (ความถี่วิทยุ) ที่ระดับตามลําดับความสําคัญต่ํากว่าผลกระทบจากความร้อน และเป็น

เข้าใจดีในรัสเซีย อาการต่างๆ ได้แก่ ปวดศีรษะ อ่อนเพลีย นอนไม่หลับ รู้สึกเสียวซ่า ปวดใน

แขนขา, ศีรษะหรือใบหน้า, ปวดแทง, หมอกในสมองและการทํางานของความรู้ความเข้าใจบกพร่อง, เวียนศีรษะ, หูอื้อ,

เลือดกําเดาไหลใจสั่นและอื่น ๆ

อาการอ่อนเพลียเรื้อรัง (ปัจจุบันเป็นที่ทราบกันดีว่าบางส่วนเป็นความล้มเหลวของการทํางานของไมโตคอนเดรีย)

ยากที่จะวินิจฉัยและตีความโดยบางคนว่าเป็นความเจ็บป่วยทางจิต ฉันได้เขียนการบรรยายสรุปนี้

แผ่นเพื่อสรุปความเข้าใจของฉันเกี่ยวกับ ES ในกรณีที่คุณต้องการพิจารณาในการวินิจฉัยแยกโรคของคุณ

คุณสมบัติของฉันสําหรับสิ่งนี้มีดังนี้: ฉันฝึกที่ Guy's Hospital และเป็น GP มาตั้งแต่ปี 1989 เห็นกว้าง

ช่วงของการปฏิบัติบริการปฐมภูมิ ฉันมีความสนใจเป็นพิเศษในด้านสุขภาพและความเป็นอยู่ที่ดีทั้งทางร่างกายจิตใจและ

อารมณ์และได้ศึกษาเรื่องนี้ในขณะที่ทํางานกับผู้ป่วยของฉัน ฉันพยายามที่จะให้การวินิจฉัยดั้งเดิมที่ดีที่สุด

และการรักษา และตระหนักถึงปัจจัยอื่นๆ ที่เอื้อต่อและอาจรักษาสุขภาพที่ไม่ดี เพื่อ

กําจัดพวกเขาถ้าเป็นไปได้ ฉันมีความสนใจอย่างกว้างขวางในปัจจัยที่ส่งผลต่อสุขภาพ ฉันทํางานให้กับ NHS Somerset CCG

ในฐานะหัวหน้าฝ่ายความปลอดภัยของผู้ป่วย GP ซึ่งฉันได้ทําการสอบสวนสาเหตุที่แท้จริงหลายครั้งสําหรับมหาวิทยาลัย

บริสตอลในฐานะผู้ตรวจสอบและนักการศึกษาและอดีตหัวหน้า Somerset Academy GP และได้รับการอนุมัติภายใต้จิต

พ.ร.บ.สุขภาพ เป็นแพทย์มาตรา 12 ฉันสอนแพทย์เกี่ยวกับสุขภาพและการดูแลตนเองใน behaIf ของ BMA และในซัมเมอร์เซ็ท

โรงพยาบาลและที่ไกลออกไป

ฉันยังเป็นผู้ดูแลผลประโยชน์ขององค์กรการกุศล ES-UK ซึ่งโพสต์ทําให้ฉันสามารถเข้าถึงข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมและการวิจัยเกี่ยวกับ

สภาพมากกว่าเพื่อนร่วมงานทางคลินิกหลายคนและในเรื่องนี้ฉันได้ปรึกษาคะแนนของผู้คน (โดยไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย) ด้วย

ความไวไฟฟ้ารุนแรงพอที่จะส่งผลกระทบอย่างรุนแรงต่อชีวิตของพวกเขา

ประสบการณ์ของฉัน: ในฐานะแพทย์ที่ได้รับอนุมัติมาตรา 12 ภายใต้พระราชบัญญัติสุขภาพจิต

การประเมินพระราชบัญญัติสุขภาพจิตกว่าสิบปีและมีความสัมพันธ์ที่ดีกับซอมเมอร์เซ็ทที่ยอดเยี่ยมของเรา

จิตแพทย์. ในการประเมินทั้งหมดที่ฉันได้ทําแม้ว่าฉันจะเห็นผู้ป่วยจํานวนมากที่มีความหวาดระแวงหรือหลงผิด

รัฐรวมถึงการอ้างอิงและถูกดูจากโทรทัศน์และสิ่งที่คล้ายกันฉันไม่เคยเห็นใครที่มี ES

ในระหว่างการประชุม MHAA

อย่างไรก็ตาม ฉันแยกกัน (กล่าวคือ ไม่ได้อยู่ในการตั้งค่าการประเมิน พ.ร.บ. สุขภาพจิต) ที่พบผู้ป่วยที่มีอาการ

เกิดจากการสัมผัสกับสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า โดยเฉพาะเทคโนโลยีการส่งคลื่นความถี่วิทยุ (Radiofrequency) แต่

โดย EM Fields และโดย Dirty Electricity (สําหรับคําอธิบายดูด้านล่าง) มันง่ายเกินไปอย่างที่ฉันรู้จากฉัน

อาชีพแพทย์เพื่อทําการวินิจฉัยจากทางเลือกภายในกรอบทางการแพทย์ที่เราได้เรียนรู้เท่านั้น

บ่อยครั้งเมื่อหลายปีก่อนโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งเมื่อต้องเผชิญกับสภาพที่เราไม่สามารถอธิบายสาเหตุได้

ปัญหาการศึกษาของระบบ: สาเหตุของ ES จะกล่าวถึงด้านล่าง แต่โดยพื้นฐานแล้วปัญหาใหญ่ที่

เราทุกคนเผชิญในฐานะแพทย์นักวิทยาศาสตร์และนักวิจัยคือยาที่เราได้เรียนรู้เป็นส่วนใหญ่

ตามสาขาวิชาเคมี ไม่ใช่ฟิสิกส์ ใช่ เครื่องสแกน MRI และการสแกน CT เป็นฟิสิกส์ (เช่น

เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ) ตาม – อย่างไรก็ตาม การเล่าเรื่องส่วนใหญ่ของพยาธิวิทยา สรีรวิทยา

กายวิภาคศาสตร์การวินิจฉัยและการรักษาขึ้นอยู่กับเคมี แต่เราเห็นในแวดวงไอทีว่า

ความเข้าใจตามหลักฟิสิกส์ของเทคโนโลยีได้เปลี่ยนโลกของเรา (ใช่โทรศัพท์ของคุณคอมพิวเตอร์อินเทอร์เน็ต

ใช้ ฯลฯ มีฮาร์ดแวร์ที่ใช้เคมี แต่การทํางานของมันส่วนใหญ่ขึ้นอยู่กับฟิสิกส์) และแพทย์ทุกท่าน

ตระหนักดีจากประวัติศาสตร์การแพทย์ว่าข้อมูลเชิงลึกใหม่ ๆ เกี่ยวกับความเข้าใจเกิดขึ้นเสมอ

ที่จริงแล้วมีความตระหนักมากขึ้นว่าร่างกายมนุษย์ทํางานกับไบโอโฟตอนและการไหลของข้อมูล

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15947465 และแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าเช่นเดียวกับเคมีและที่

โปรตีนในผนังเซลล์ทํางานเป็นทรานซิสเตอร์สลับ ไม่น่าแปลกใจที่การสัมผัสกับความถี่บางอย่างของ

สนาม EM หรือ RF ที่ใช้พลังงานต่ําอาจมีผลทางชีวภาพ – เพราะนี่คือวิธีการทํางานของเซลล์

พลังงานไมโครโวล tage และ microwattage (ดู Energy Medicine, James Oschman, 2nd ed. 2015, Elsevier)

และแน่นอนว่าอาการที่สังเกตเห็นครั้งแรกจะมีผลต่อระบบประสาทโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งถ้าอยู่แล้ว

ถูกบุกรุกเนื่องจากการขาดสารอาหารย่อยทางคลินิก (ทั่วไป) ของกรดไขมันโอเมก้า 3 วิตามินบี

แมกนีเซียมภายในเซลล์ สังกะสี แมงกานีส และอื่นๆ

กับดักการวินิจฉัยที่อาจเกิดขึ้น: หากเราในฐานะแพทย์ไม่สามารถอธิบายอะไรได้ก็ง่ายเกินไปที่จะวินิจฉัย

ปัญหาทั้งทางจิตใจหรือความหลงผิดและในเรื่องนี้เราอาจตกอยู่ในข้อผิดพลาดที่เกิดจากตัวเราเอง

ความไม่คุ้นเคยหรือความก้าวหน้าของความเข้าใจเร็วกว่าระบบการศึกษาของเราที่ส่งถึงเรา ถ้ามี

ยังไม่เคยวินิจฉัยกรณี อาจต้องใช้นักวินิจฉัยที่ชาญฉลาดเพื่อแยกความแตกต่างระหว่าง

ผลกระทบที่ไม่คุ้นเคยแต่เกิดขึ้นจริงในร่างกายในระดับที่มองไม่เห็นส่งผลให้เกิดอาการที่น่าวิตกซึ่ง

ให้พฤติกรรมหลีกเลี่ยง (เพราะบุคคลนั้นรู้ว่าพวกเขารู้สึกไม่สบายใกล้อุปกรณ์บางอย่าง) และ

ในทางกลับกันผู้ป่วยที่มีอาการหลงผิดที่แท้จริงซึ่งเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของความผิดปกติทางจิต อย่างไรก็ตาม เมื่อ

แพทย์ตระหนักถึงการมีอยู่ของความไวไฟฟ้าความแตกต่างกลายเป็นเรื่องง่ายโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหลังจาก

เห็นรูปแบบของหลายกรณี เนื่องจากสภาวะหลงผิดมักมีลักษณะหลายประการ

พวกเขาและไม่อ้างคําอธิบายตามฟิสิกส์ที่เป็นไปได้ (แม้ว่าจะยังไม่คุ้นเคย)

ตํานาน/มนต์ที่โชคร้ายคงอยู่ในวิทยาศาสตร์ โดยหน่วยงานอุตสาหกรรมเอกชน เช่น ICNIRP พร้อมด้วย

ผลประโยชน์ของตนเองและทําซ้ําโดยหน่วยงานกํากับดูแลรวมถึง PHE (HPA) (ที่ปรึกษาบางคน

เป็นสมาชิกของ ICNIRP ซึ่งน่าแปลกใจและอาจตีความได้ว่าเป็นผลประโยชน์ทับซ้อน) คือไม่ใช่-

ความร้อน = ไม่เป็นอันตราย (ตอนนี้ทราบกันดีว่าเป็นเท็จ) (เช่น หากไม่ทําให้คุณร้อนเกิน 6 นาที) – แต่สิ่งนี้

เพิกเฉยต่อเอฟเฟกต์สัญญาณทั้งหมดโดยสิ้นเชิงซึ่งทราบผลทางชีวภาพ ถ้ามดตายได้

ความใกล้ชิดกับเราเตอร์ wifi โทรศัพท์มือถือหรือแล็ปท็อปบน wifi (เพราะพวกเขาสูญเสียความสามารถในการนําทางเช่น

เกิดจากสัญญาณ ไม่ใช่ผลกระทบจากความร้อน) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23977878 ) หนู'

เรตินาได้รับอันตรายจากความถี่บางอย่างของ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25863264 ไฟ LED

ในขณะที่หูของเราสามารถตรวจจับได้หนึ่งในพันล้านวัตต์และดวงตาของเรามีโฟตอนเพียงโฟตอนเดียว แต่ก็น่าแปลกใจไหมที่

ฟิลด์ EM หรือ RF ที่วัดได้อาจส่งผลต่อบางคน และบางคนก็แพ้ง่ายและ

พัฒนาอาการของระบบประสาทเป็นสัญญาณอ่อนมาก?

ปัญหาด้านความปลอดภัยมักล้าหลังความก้าวหน้าทางเทคโนโลยี ไม่ว่าจะจากยาใหม่ ความปลอดภัยของรถยนต์ (คิดว่าที่นั่ง

สายพานและดอกยาง) แร่ใยหิน ฯลฯ และคําแนะนําเบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกับปัญหาที่อาจเกิดขึ้นมักถูกละเลยโดย ไม่

เชื่อโดยทําให้เสื่อมเสียชื่อเสียงหรือแย่กว่านั้นโดยการตําหนิผู้ส่งสาร (เป็นธรรมชาติของมนุษย์ที่จะอนุรักษ์นิยม)

จากการวิจัยฉันได้เรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับความสําคัญของการนอนหลับท่าทางการหายใจการสนับสนุนทางอารมณ์

ความถูกต้องทางโภชนาการและอิสระจากสนามส่งคลื่นแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าในพื้นที่อื่น ๆ ผม

ได้เห็นผู้คนจํานวนมากที่รู้สึกไม่สบายในบริเวณใกล้เคียงกับเครื่องส่งสัญญาณไร้สายโทรศัพท์มือถือ

เสากระโดงโทรศัพท์ไร้สายจากการใช้โทรศัพท์มือถือและจากเซ็นเซอร์เตือนภัยที่ใช้งานอยู่และอื่น ๆ

สิ่งต่าง ๆ ในการปฏิบัติของฉันในฐานะ GP และที่อื่น ๆ ฉันสามารถยืนยันสิ่งนี้ได้จากประสบการณ์ของอาการปวดหัวหมอกในสมอง

และความยากลําบากในการค้นหาคําเมื่อสัมผัสกับ RF เป็นเวลานาน รวมถึง wifi โทรศัพท์มือถือหรือไร้สาย

ประวัติทั่วไปของกรณีที่รุนแรงกว่าคือหลังจากดูถูกแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า (เช่น RF ใหม่ที่ทรงพลัง

อุปกรณ์ (ไร้สาย) ถูกนําเข้าสู่สภาพแวดล้อมของบุคคล หรือไฟฟ้าช็อต) อาจมีอาการ

ปรากฏขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ เพื่อตอบสนองต่อการสัมผัสกับสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าประเภทต่างๆ เหล่านี้

สาขาต่างๆ ได้แก่ การใช้เครื่องใช้ต่างๆ เช่น ไดร์เป่าผม เครื่องดูดฝุ่น หรือหม้อหุงข้าว ซึ่งผลิตได้ในระดับสูง

สนามไฟฟ้าและสนามแม่เหล็กหรือโทรศัพท์ไร้สายเราเตอร์ไร้สายโทรศัพท์มือถือและช่วงทั้งหมดของ

เทคโนโลยีการส่งสัญญาณไร้สายซึ่งสร้างการส่งสัญญาณ RF (ความถี่วิทยุหรือไมโครเวฟ) หรือ

คอมพิวเตอร์ จอภาพและอุปกรณ์อื่นๆ และหลอดฟลูออเรสเซนต์ (ตรงข้ามกับหลอดไส้รุ่นเก่า

ประเภทของหลอดไฟ) ประวัติที่รอบคอบเป็นสิ่งสําคัญยิ่งในการตรวจหาภาวะนี้ โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหากทําให้รุนแรงขึ้นและ

มีการอธิบายและตรวจพบปัจจัยบรรเทา ซึ่งอาจช่วยได้โดยใช้เครื่องตรวจจับภาคสนาม (การวัด

อุปกรณ์สําหรับสนาม EM และการแผ่รังสีไร้สาย)

อาการต่างๆ ได้แก่ ปวดศีรษะอ่อนเพลียนอนไม่หลับรู้สึกเสียวซ่าปวดแขนขาศีรษะหรือใบหน้าแทง

ปวด, หมอกในสมองและการทํางานของความรู้ความเข้าใจบกพร่อง, เวียนศีรษะ, หูอื้อ, เลือดกําเดาไหล, ใจสั่นและอื่น ๆ

เป็นที่ชัดเจนว่าพื้นที่หลักของการรบกวนอยู่ในระบบประสาท ไม่ทราบว่าทําไมบางคน

ตอบสนองต่อสิ่งเหล่านี้และอื่น ๆ ไม่ แต่อาจเป็นไปได้ว่าความแตกต่างขององค์ประกอบทางพันธุกรรมโภชนาการ

สถานะและปัจจัยอื่น ๆ จูงใจให้ผู้คนพัฒนาสภาพเมื่อแพ้ ทั่วไปแน่นอน

ปัจจัยต่างๆ เช่น การอดนอนอาจทําให้ปัญหารุนแรงขึ้นได้

กลไกรวมถึงการหยุดชะงักของช่องแคลเซียมที่มีรั้วรอบขอบชิดแรงดันไฟฟ้าการควบคุมระบบประสาทที่เห็นอกเห็นใจ

ระบบ, การรบกวนในอุปสรรคสมองเลือดและการเปลี่ยนแปลงของการผลิตเมลาโทนิน, การผลิต

โปรตีนช็อกความร้อนความล้มเหลวของการรวมตัวของ DNA เนื่องจากกลไกคู่หมุนที่รุนแรงและ

การรบกวนด้วยไมโครส่งสัญญาณระหว่างเซลล์และจังหวะ circadian มีแนวโน้มว่าไบโอโฟตอน

รูปแบบการสื่อสารหยุดชะงัก สิ่งที่แน่นอนคือมันไม่ใช่เอฟเฟกต์ nocebo เหมือนสัตว์

ได้รับผลกระทบ เช่น มด แมลงวันผลไม้ และอื่นๆ เมื่อเราเข้าใจมากขึ้นเกี่ยวกับระบบชีวภาพโดยใช้

สัญญาณแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าในการสื่อสารผลกระทบทางชีวภาพทั้งหมดจะปรากฏชัดเจน เรา

รู้อยู่แล้วว่าคุณภาพน้ําอสุจิได้รับผลกระทบจาก RF https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24927498

ความชุก: บางคนต้องทนทุกข์ทรมานจากความไวไฟฟ้าในระดับที่รุนแรงและไร้ความสามารถซึ่ง

ส่งผลกระทบต่อประชากรน้อยกว่า 1% ในขณะที่ปานกลางอาจส่งผลกระทบสูงถึง 3-5% และไม่รุนแรง 20-30% กรุณา

ดู: แนวทาง EMF ของสมาคมการแพทย์ออสเตรีย และบทที่ 47 "ความไวไฟฟ้า: แหล่งที่มา

อาการและแนวทางแก้ไข" โดย Tresidder และ Bevington ใน Textbook of Bioelectromagnetic and Subtle

เวชศาสตร์พลังงาน, 2nd ed., Paul Rosch, 2015.

ความไวไฟฟ้าเป็นโรคที่ไม่ได้รับการยอมรับในโลกตะวันตก อย่างไรก็ตาม ตั้งแต่ทศวรรษที่ 1930 เป็นต้นมา

ได้รับการยอมรับจากรัสเซียและอดีตประเทศในกลุ่มตะวันออก และจากสหรัฐฯ ในด้านการแพทย์ทหารเรือ

http://www.magdahavas.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/Barrie_Trower_SA.pdf การวิจัย

ไม่มีอยู่ก่อนที่จะใช้กระแสไฟหลัก ตอนนี้หลายคนกําลังถูกวิทยุเปิดรับ

การส่งผ่านความถี่ทั้งในและนอกบ้านและที่ทํางานจํานวนคนที่ล้มป่วย

เพราะเหตุนี้จะเพิ่มขึ้น ผู้ประสบภัยในปัจจุบันหากสามารถได้รับการวินิจฉัยที่ถูกต้องมีแนวโน้มที่จะเห็นได้ใน

มองย้อนกลับไปในฐานะนกคีรีบูนผู้ส่งสารแห่งปัญหาในยุคแรก ES ดูเหมือนจะเป็นความพิการที่เกิดจาก

มลภาวะต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม และอาจเป็นสัญญาณเตือนที่มีประโยชน์สําหรับสังคมถึงปัญหา สําหรับสิ่งที่น่าสนใจ

มุมมองเกี่ยวกับเรื่องนี้ด้วยการวิจัยจากกิจกรรมของรัฐบาลเป็นเวลาหลายปีตั้งแต่ทศวรรษ 1950 เป็นต้นมาดู

http://www.radiationresearch.org/10-uncategorised/336-wifi-a-thalidomide-in-the-making-who-cares .

พื้นที่ทั้งหมดอาจเป็นความจริงที่ไม่สะดวกและบางครั้งก็ง่ายกว่าที่จะทําให้ผู้ส่งสารเสื่อมเสียชื่อเสียง

กว่าที่จะตรวจสอบไปข้างหน้าอย่างตรงไปตรงมา ยังไม่ได้สอนเกี่ยวกับโรงเรียนแพทย์หรือบัณฑิตและ

จึงไม่น่าจะวินิจฉัยโดยแพทย์ทั่วไปหรือผู้เชี่ยวชาญของโรงพยาบาลส่วนใหญ่ในปัจจุบัน ในสองหรือสาม

เวลาหลายปีภาพน่าจะแตกต่างกันเกี่ยวกับความรู้และความเชี่ยวชาญทางการแพทย์ นี่คือใหม่

พื้นที่ของความพิการที่ได้รับการยอมรับอย่างชัดเจนในแคนาดาสวีเดนและสหรัฐอเมริกาและกําลังมากขึ้นและ

ที่สําคัญกว่านั้น

การรักษากําลังมีปัญหา จําเป็นอย่างยิ่งที่จะต้องลดการสัมผัสกับสนาม EM ที่ไม่พึงประสงค์เช่นกัน

การนอน และปัจจัยอื่นๆ เพื่อให้มีสุขภาพที่ดี อย่างไรก็ตามเรื่องนี้

หลายคนแย่ลงเรื่อย ๆ และกลายเป็นผู้เสียชีวิตจากมลพิษ RF และ EM ด้านสิ่งแวดล้อมทําให้เกิด

สุขภาพของพวกเขาลดลงอย่างต่อเนื่องมักจะตกงานความสามารถในการเข้าสู่สถานที่สาธารณะและบางครั้ง

แม้จะไม่สามารถอยู่ในบ้านได้ ความรู้และแนวทางทางการแพทย์ของ NHS ของสหราชอาณาจักรในปัจจุบันมีเพียงเล็กน้อย

ความหวังในการรักษาหรือการปรับปรุงใด ๆ แม้ว่า GPs จํานวนหนึ่งและคนอื่น ๆ จะรับรู้

เงื่อนไข ความหวังในอนาคตอาจพบได้โดยใช้วิธีการทักทาย (มุ่งเน้นสุขภาพ)

คําแนะนํา UK PHE (HPA) ในปัจจุบันและในอดีตขึ้นอยู่กับทฤษฎีที่ไม่ถูกต้องที่ล้าสมัยซึ่งมีเพียงความร้อนเท่านั้น

ผลกระทบอาจก่อให้เกิดอันตรายและไม่รับรู้ถึงผลกระทบของสัญญาณดังนั้นจึงไม่เป็นประโยชน์ พีเอชอี

คําแนะนําอ้างอิงจากรายงานของ Advisory Group on Non-Ionising Radiation (AGNIR) 2012 ที่มีข้อบกพร่อง ซึ่ง

มี 'บทสรุปผู้บริหารที่ไม่ถูกต้องและทําให้เข้าใจผิดและข้อสรุปโดยรวมข้อความที่ไม่ถูกต้อง

การละเว้นและความขัดแย้งทางผลประโยชน์' (ดูภาคผนวก) น่าเสียดายที่ผู้อาวุโสใน UK Scientific และ

หน่วยงานที่ปรึกษายังคงเชื่อถือทฤษฎีที่ล้าสมัยนี้ส่วนหนึ่งเป็นเพราะปัญหาการศึกษาของระบบ นิดเดียว

เจ้าหน้าที่ยังคงพิจารณาว่าภาวะนี้เป็นผล nocebo ที่เป็นสื่อกลางทางจิตวิทยา ('เราไม่รู้

เกิดอะไรขึ้น ดังนั้นผู้ป่วยจึงต้องผิด') – หน่วยงานดังกล่าวมาจากโรงเรียนแห่งความคิดเดียวกัน

ที่ตัดสินใจว่า CFS/ME เป็นสื่อกลางทางจิตวิทยา ตอนนี้เราเข้าใจพื้นฐานทางชีววิทยาของ

การทํางานของไมโตคอนเดรียที่ถูกบุกรุก มุมมองทางประวัติศาสตร์ของ CFS นี้สามารถแทนที่ได้ตอนนี้เราเข้าใจแล้ว

การทํางานของไมโตคอนเดรียเกี่ยวข้องอย่างไร http://www.ijcem.com/files/IJCEM812001.pdf .

การตรวจสอบเอกสารล่าสุดเกี่ยวกับความไวไฟฟ้าอย่างละเอียดปรากฏในบทสรุปของ Bevington 'เลือก

การศึกษาเกี่ยวกับ ES และ EHS มีอยู่ในแท็กการวิจัยในเว็บไซต์ ES-UK: http://www.es-

uk.info/attachments/article/85/Selected%20ES%20and%20EHS%20studies%20-%20Oct.2016.pdf

สังคมตระหนักดีว่าโทรศัพท์มือถือและสมาร์ทโฟนส่วนใหญ่ในปัจจุบันมีคําแนะนําเพื่อให้อยู่ห่างจาก

ร่างกาย (แม้ว่า 'ฮอตสปอตกระเป๋า' กําลังเป็นที่นิยม); ดูเหมือนว่าอุตสาหกรรมอาจเปลี่ยนไป

จุดยืนในการยอมรับไม่เพียง แต่ผลกระทบจากความร้อนเท่านั้น แต่ยังรวมถึงผลกระทบที่ไม่ใช่ความร้อนที่สําคัญอื่น ๆ

บางพื้นที่ของอุตสาหกรรมประกันภัยมีความกังวลอย่างมากเกี่ยวกับผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพ และไม่รวมความคุ้มครอง

สําหรับ EM และ RF จากนโยบายของพวกเขา ในสหรัฐอเมริกามะเร็งเต้านมหลายจุดที่ผิดปกติในหญิงสาวใน

มีรายงานว่าอายุ 20 ปีอยู่ติดกับจุดที่โทรศัพท์มือถือของพวกเขาถูกเก็บไว้ในเสื้อชั้นใน

เนื่องจากอาการจากการสัมผัส EM อาจล่าช้าและสะสมประวัติอาการของผู้ป่วยและ

การเปิดรับแสงอาจเป็นเรื่องยากที่จะติดตามสําหรับผู้ที่ไม่มีประสบการณ์ในประเภทของเทคโนโลยีที่รู้จักกันในขณะนี้

เพื่อให้มีผลทางชีวภาพ

ขอขอบคุณที่พิจารณาการวินิจฉัยนี้ในความแตกต่างของความเป็นไปได้ของคุณ ฉันหวังว่านี่จะช่วยได้

ท่าน ขอแสดงความนับถือ

แอนดรูว์ เพรสซิเดนเดอร์

แหล่งข้อมูลที่เป็นประโยชน์:

การศึกษาทางเทคนิคที่มีคุณค่าเกี่ยวกับเครื่องหมายและอาการทางกายภาพตามวัตถุประสงค์ ได้แก่ :

- แนวทางของสมาคมการแพทย์ออสเตรีย: http://electromagnetichealth.org/wp-

เนื้อหา/อัปโหลด/2012/04/EMF-Guideline.pdf

- Belpomme et al, 2015: ตัวบ่งชี้ทางชีวภาพของโรคที่เชื่อถือได้ซึ่งกําหนดลักษณะและการระบุ

ภาวะภูมิไวเกินทางไฟฟ้าและความไวทางเคมีหลายอย่างเป็นสองลักษณะที่ทําให้เกิดโรคของ a

ความผิดปกติทางพยาธิวิทยาที่ไม่เหมือนใคร https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26613326

- Belyaev et al, 2016: EUROPAEM 2016 EMF Guideline 2016 สําหรับการป้องกันการวินิจฉัยและ

การรักษาปัญหาสุขภาพและความเจ็บป่วยที่เกี่ยวข้องกับ EMF

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/articles/27454111/

- งาน (trans.) โดยจิตแพทย์และนักจิตอายุรเวทชาวเยอรมัน C Aschermann:

http://emfsafetynetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2009/10/Aschermann2009.pdf

- Andrew Tresidder และ Michael Bevington: "ความไวไฟฟ้า: แหล่งที่มาอาการและแนวทางแก้ไข"

ch. 47 ใน: Textbook of Bioelectromagnetic and Subtle Energy Medicine, 2nd ed., Paul Rosch, 2015

http://www.es-uk.info/docs/Tresidder-and-Bevington-ES-chapter-47.pdf (NB นี้เป็นไฟล์ 28Mb)

- Dieudonné M, 2016: ภาวะภูมิไวเกินทางแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าเกิดจากการตอบสนองของ nocebo หรือไม่?

ข้อบ่งชี้จากการศึกษาเชิงคุณภาพ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26369906

- Bevington M, 2016, สรุปเอกสารเกี่ยวกับ ES http://www.es-

uk.info/attachments/article/85/Selected%20ES%20and%20EHS%20studies%20-%20Oct.2016.pdf

มีข้อมูลที่เป็นประโยชน์มากมายที่: www.es-uk.info และ www.powerwatch.org.uk และบริสตอล

เว็บไซต์มหาวิทยาลัยจาก Prof. Denis Henshaw: www.electric-fields.com.

ขอแนะนําคู่มือ Powerwatch โดย Alasdair & Jean Philips (Amazon) เช่นเดียวกับ "ไฟฟ้า

ความรู้สึกไวเกิน: ความเจ็บป่วยสมัยใหม่" ที่ http://www.powerwatch.org.uk/library/index.asp

ความไวทางแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าโดย Michael Bevington เป็นภาพรวมที่ยอดเยี่ยมด้วย 1828 วิทยาศาสตร์

ข้อมูลอ้างอิงจาก ES-UK, BM Box ES-UK, London WC1N 3XX ในราคา 12 ปอนด์: www.es-uk.info

มุมมองของผู้ป่วยที่น่าสนใจจากชายคนหนึ่งที่ได้รับผลกระทบอย่างรุนแรงจาก ES คือ: www.wavegoodbye.info

"Overpowered" (2014) ของศาสตราจารย์ Martin Blank เป็นภาพรวมที่มีประโยชน์ รวมถึงการเมือง ในขณะที่

ตําราที่แพทย์และนักศึกษาแพทย์ทุกคนควรอ่านคือ Energy Medicine: The Scientific Basis, 2nd

Ed, James Oschman, Elsevier 2015 (โดยเฉพาะ Ch 16, The Electromagnetic Environment)

ภาพรวมทางวิทยาศาสตร์ที่ยอดเยี่ยมของ Dr Mallery-Blythe: "รังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าสุขภาพและเด็ก"

http://phiremedical.org Jeromy Johnson: "TEDX-Berkeley: การโทรปลุกแบบไร้สาย"

ภาคผนวก – ความขัดแย้งทางผลประโยชน์และข้อสรุปที่มีข้อบกพร่องในวิทยาศาสตร์

รายงาน AGNIR ปี 2012 'เผด็จการ' ได้รับการวิเคราะห์ในบทความต่อไปนี้ และพบว่ามีข้อบกพร่อง:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27902455 บทคัดย่อระบุว่า "กลุ่มที่ปรึกษาเกี่ยวกับการไม่แตกตัวเป็นไอออน

รายงานการแผ่รังสี (AGNIR) 2012 เป็นพื้นฐานของคําแนะนําอย่างเป็นทางการเกี่ยวกับความปลอดภัยของคลื่นความถี่วิทยุ (RF)

สนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าในสหราชอาณาจักรและได้รับความไว้วางใจจากหน่วยงานคุ้มครองสุขภาพทั่ว

โลก การทบทวนวรรณกรรมนี้อธิบายถึงข้อความที่ไม่ถูกต้องและทําให้เข้าใจผิดจากภายในรายงานการละเว้นและความขัดแย้งของ

ดอกเบี้ยซึ่งทําให้ไม่เหมาะสมสําหรับการประเมินความเสี่ยงด้านสุขภาพ บทสรุปผู้บริหารและข้อสรุปโดยรวมได้

ไม่สะท้อนหลักฐานทางวิทยาศาสตร์ที่มีอยู่อย่างถูกต้อง ต้องการความเป็นอิสระจากคณะกรรมาธิการระหว่างประเทศ

on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) ซึ่งเป็นกลุ่มที่กําหนดแนวทางการสัมผัสที่กําลังประเมิน นี้

ผลประโยชน์ทับซ้อนจําเป็นต้องได้รับการแก้ไขอย่างวิกฤติสําหรับองค์การอนามัยโลก (WHO) ที่กําลังจะมาถึง

เอกสารเกณฑ์อนามัยสิ่งแวดล้อมเกี่ยวกับสนามความถี่วิทยุ. ผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจ องค์กร และ

บุคคลต้องการข้อมูลที่ถูกต้องเกี่ยวกับความปลอดภัยของสัญญาณแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า RF หากสามารถทําได้

ปฏิบัติตามความรับผิดชอบในการปกป้องและปกป้องผู้ที่พวกเขามีความรับผิดชอบทางกฎหมาย PHE และ AGNIR

มีหน้าที่รับผิดชอบในการให้ข้อมูลที่ถูกต้องเกี่ยวกับความปลอดภัยของสนาม RF

"น่าเสียดายที่รายงานดังกล่าวได้รับความเดือดร้อนจากบทสรุปผู้บริหารที่ไม่ถูกต้องและทําให้เข้าใจผิดและข้อสรุปโดยรวม

ข้อความที่ไม่ถูกต้องการละเว้นและความขัดแย้งทางผลประโยชน์ การสาธารณสุขและความเป็นอยู่ที่ดีของสายพันธุ์อื่นใน

โลกธรรมชาติไม่สามารถปกป้องได้เมื่อหลักฐานอันตรายไม่ว่าจะไม่สะดวกเพียงใดก็ถูกปกปิด" หนึ่ง

หวังว่า PHE อาจต้องการพิจารณาความปลอดภัยของข้อสรุป AGNIR อีกครั้ง เนื่องจากการวิเคราะห์ในปัจจุบันส่องสว่าง

ความขัดแย้งทางผลประโยชน์และข้อผิดพลาดร้ายแรงภายในรายงานของ AGNIR และแสดง 1) ข้อสรุปที่กําหนดไว้ล่วงหน้า 2)

อคติทางวิทยาศาสตร์ รู้ตัวหรือไม่รู้ตัว (รวมถึงปัญหาการศึกษาของระบบ) 3)

ข้อสรุป หรือ 4) ไม่ค่อยสบายใจนักว่ากองกําลังที่มากขึ้นต้องการผลลัพธ์นี้ ('Active Denial' เป็นกลยุทธ์ที่ใช้

โดยบุคคล บริษัท และรัฐบาลเพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงความรับผิดชอบ) ไม่มีคําอธิบายที่ชัดเจนอื่น ๆ พีเอชอี

อาจเชื่อถือความเป็นอิสระของ AGNIR โดยไม่เห็นคุณค่าของปัจจัยเหล่านี้หรือระบบการศึกษา

ปัญหาดังกล่าวข้างต้น

การศึกษาบางชิ้นที่พยายามอธิบายปัญหา (เช่น Kings' College London) ได้ข้อสรุปที่มีข้อบกพร่อง ใน

ยอดเยี่ยมอย่างอื่น (จากข้อมูลวิธีการและมุมมองการวิเคราะห์) BMJ ตีพิมพ์บทความ KCL โดย Rubin ในปี 2549

บางคนไวต่อสัญญาณโทรศัพท์มือถือหรือไม่? ภายในผู้เข้าร่วมการศึกษาการยั่วยุแบบสุ่มแบบอําพรางสองฝ่าย

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16520326 และ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1440612/

'sham' ไม่ใช่ 'sham' – เพราะในโหมด 'sham' ชุดหูฟังจะร้อนตัวเองในระดับที่ใกล้เคียงกับเมื่อ RF 'ใช้งาน'

กําลังถูกส่ง - แน่นอนโดยไฟฟ้าสร้างสนาม EM - และการส่งถูกเปลี่ยนเป็น

'การเบี่ยงเบนภายใน' – ดังนั้นกระแสจึงยังคงผ่านไป: 'เป็นไปได้ที่จะเปลี่ยนพลังงานในตัวแปรใดตัวแปรหนึ่งไปยังภายใน

โหลดเพื่อให้สภาวะการสัมผัส RF หลอกลวงด้วยความร้อนและสนามแม่เหล็กความถี่ต่ําคล้ายกับ

โหมดการเปิดรับแสง' http://www.mthr.org.uk/documents/MTHRreport2012.pdf หน้า 26. รูบินกล่าวว่า 'สําหรับการหลอกลวง

การเปิดรับแสงสัญญาณคลื่นต่อเนื่องถูกสร้างขึ้นเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าระบบร้อนขึ้นในระดับเดียวกับ

การเปิดรับแสงที่ใช้งานอยู่ แต่ถูกเปลี่ยนเส้นทางไปยังโหลดภายในแทนที่จะส่งผ่านเสาอากาศ เท่านั้น

เกิดการรั่วไหลน้อยที่สุดของสัญญาณนี้' สําหรับคนที่มีความอ่อนไหวแน่นอนว่านี่จะเป็นการทดสอบที่ใช้งานอยู่

น่าแปลกใจที่กระดาษไม่สามารถระบุได้ว่าอาสาสมัครที่ละเอียดอ่อนมีประสบการณ์ที่แตกต่างจากการหลอกลวง – เพราะ

'แชม' ก็กระตือรือร้น (ข้อผิดพลาดที่โชคร้ายคือการล้มเหลวในการชื่นชมว่าเอฟเฟกต์สัญญาณสามารถเกิดขึ้นได้ในช่วงกว้าง

กําลังขับด้วยระบบชีวภาพที่ละเอียดอ่อน และสนามแม่เหล็กความถี่ต่ําที่คล้ายกับการเปิดรับแสง

โหมดอาจทําให้เกิดอาการ - ตรงข้ามกับผลกระทบจากพลังงาน (ความร้อน) ซึ่งมีแนวโน้มที่จะลดลงเมื่อลดลง

อํานาจ – และดังนั้นจึงสันนิษฐานว่า 'หลอกลวง' ที่อธิบายไว้คือ 'หลอกลวง' จริงๆ)

การวิเคราะห์ผลลัพธ์ใด ๆ (รูปที่ 2) แสดงให้เห็นอย่างชัดเจนว่ามีสองกลุ่มที่แตกต่างกัน - กลุ่มควบคุมซึ่งมีน้อย

อาการเลย ณ จุดใดจุดหนึ่งผ่านการศึกษาและความรู้สึกไวซึ่งหลังจากอยู่ใกล้การควบคุมในตอนเริ่มต้น

มีอาการเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง (มากกว่ากลุ่มควบคุม) ในทุกขั้นตอนหลังจากเริ่มการศึกษา

จนกระทั่งลดลงสัมพัทธ์หลังจากปิดเกียร์ที่ 50 นาที รูบินแสดงความคิดเห็นว่า 'อ่อนไหว

ผู้เข้าร่วมรายงานอาการคล้ายปวดศีรษะโดยเฉลี่ย 70.4% ของการโทร อาการที่พบบ่อยที่สุดรองลงมา

มีความอบอุ่นหรือแสบร้อนที่ผิวหนัง (43.8% ของการโทร) ความยากลําบากในการจดจ่อ (30.0%) และเวียนศีรษะ (20.8%) น้อยมาก

ผู้เข้าร่วมกลุ่มควบคุมรายงานอาการใด ๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสัญญาณโทรศัพท์มือถือ ความถี่เฉลี่ยสูงสุด

สําหรับความอบอุ่นของผิวหนังหรือการเผาไหม้ (2.9%) สําหรับอาการปวดหัวความรู้สึกแสบร้อนความรู้สึกทางผิวหนังและอาการปวดตาเรา

พบหลักฐานของผลกระทบกลุ่มหลัก—ผู้เข้าร่วมที่มีความอ่อนไหวรายงานความรุนแรงมากขึ้น' ข้อมูลของรูบินแสดงให้เห็นว่า

ในกลุ่มที่อ่อนไหว 2 คนถูกคัดออกเนื่องจากอาการรุนแรงที่พื้นฐาน 6 คนถอนตัวในระยะที่หนึ่ง (ครึ่งหนึ่ง

เนื่องจากอาการรุนแรง) และ 3 ในระยะที่ 2 เขายังระบุด้วยว่า 'เรายังวิเคราะห์จํานวนปฏิกิริยารุนแรงที่เห็น

ในแต่ละเงื่อนไข โดยมีปฏิกิริยารุนแรงหมายถึงผู้เข้าร่วมที่ขอให้ยุติการสัมผัสก่อนกําหนด

หรือถอนตัวจากการศึกษาทั้งหมดหลังจากได้รับสาร ปฏิกิริยาดังกล่าวยี่สิบหกเกิดขึ้นในความไว

กลุ่ม (ถอน 9 ครั้ง เลิกจ้างก่อนกําหนด 17 ครั้ง) และไม่มีเหตุการณ์ใดเกิดขึ้นในกลุ่มควบคุม' นี่เป็นหลักฐานที่เป็นประโยชน์ในการ

สนับสนุนความจริงที่ว่าอาสาสมัครที่อ่อนไหวจะมีอาการจนถึงขั้นต้องถอนตัว –

ในขณะที่การควบคุมไม่ได้

น่าเสียดายที่ข้อสรุปรวมถึงการยืนยันอย่างกว้างขวางว่าไม่มีพื้นฐานทางชีวภาพ - การยืนยันที่ทํา

ในบทความที่มีการอ้างอิงเพียง 19 รายการ - และไม่มีการวิเคราะห์หรืออ้างอิงถึงเอกสารหลายพันฉบับที่จัดทําเป็นเอกสาร

หลักฐานทางชีววิทยาเกี่ยวกับสัตว์และมนุษย์มีอยู่ในปี 2548 และขัดแย้งกับความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับแรงดันไฟฟ้า-

ช่องแคลเซียมที่มีรั้วรอบขอบชิดได้รับผลกระทบท่ามกลางกลไกอื่น ๆ น่าเสียดายที่สุดเพราะผู้เขียน

(ส่วนใหญ่เป็นนักจิตวิทยาที่ไม่มีนักชีววิทยา) ไม่ซาบซึ้งที่ 'หลอกลวง' ที่ควรจะเป็น (ด้วยกระแสที่ผ่านไปใน

อุปกรณ์ที่รัดไว้ที่ศีรษะและการส่งสัญญาณที่เกิดขึ้น 'ภายใน') ไม่ใช่เรื่องหลอกลวงเลย แต่ใช้งานอยู่

สันนิษฐานว่ามีเพียงกลไกทางจิตวิทยาที่เกี่ยวข้องเท่านั้น บทสรุปของบทความคือ 'ไม่พบหลักฐาน

ระบุว่าผู้ที่มีความไวต่อสัญญาณโทรศัพท์มือถือที่รายงานด้วยตนเองสามารถตรวจจับสัญญาณดังกล่าวได้หรือว่า

พวกเขาตอบสนองต่อพวกเขาด้วยความรุนแรงของอาการที่เพิ่มขึ้น เนื่องจากการสัมผัสหลอกลวงเพียงพอที่จะทําให้เกิดอาการรุนแรง

ในผู้เข้าร่วมบางคนปัจจัยทางจิตวิทยาอาจมีบทบาทสําคัญในการทําให้เกิดภาวะนี้' บทสรุปของ

หลักสูตรนี้เหมาะกับการเล่าเรื่องเคมีของการแพทย์ที่แพร่หลายในขณะนั้นมากกว่าฟิสิกส์เชิงข้อมูล

มุมมองตามที่อธิบายโดย Oschman ใน Energy Medicine, Elsevier, 2000

หากมีการตีความข้อมูลใหม่ในแง่นี้และรวมถึงการค้นหาวรรณกรรมที่แคบน้อยกว่าของมนุษย์และสัตว์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง

การศึกษา (เช่นดูการอ้างอิง 1828 ในหนังสือ 2013 ของ Bevington) ข้อมูลในบทความปี 2006 ของ Rubin นั้นยอดเยี่ยมอย่างแท้จริง

สนับสนุนความจริงที่ว่าความไวไฟฟ้ามีอยู่ รูบินอาจแสดงความยินดีกับงานวิจัยนี้หาก

ข้อสรุปที่ผิดพลาดที่เกิดขึ้นในปี 2549 ได้ถูกปรับกรอบใหม่เป็นมุมมองที่ตรงกันข้าม ใหม่

ข้อสรุปอาจระบุว่า: 'พบหลักฐานบ่งชี้ว่าผู้ที่มีความไวต่อมือถือรายงานตนเอง

สัญญาณโทรศัพท์ในระดับที่ต่ํามากสามารถตรวจจับสัญญาณดังกล่าวหรือตอบสนองต่อสัญญาณดังกล่าวได้ด้วยการเพิ่มขึ้น

ความรุนแรงของอาการจากการแพร่เชื้อแบบแอคทีฟหรือการเบี่ยงเบนภายในที่ใช้งานทางชีวภาพ แม้ระดับล่างของ

การสัมผัสที่เดิมคิดว่าเป็นการสัมผัสที่หลอกลวงนั้นเพียงพอที่จะกระตุ้นให้เกิดอาการรุนแรงในความไวทั้งหมด

ผู้เข้าร่วมนี่เป็นหลักฐานสําคัญว่าบางวิชามีความไวต่อจุดแข็งของสนามด้านล่างอย่างมาก

ขีดจํากัด SAR ที่กําหนดโดย ICNIRP ดังนั้นการพึ่งพาขีดจํากัดความปลอดภัยทางความร้อนเพียงอย่างเดียวจึงไม่ถูกต้อง การศึกษาครั้งนี้

หักล้างนิยายที่ว่า "ไม่ใช่ความร้อน" เท่ากับ "ไม่เป็นอันตราย" ' (อุตสาหกรรมประกันภัยก็มีสิ่งเหล่านี้เช่นกัน

การจอง)

หนทางที่เป็นไปได้ในอนาคต

โชคดีที่วิศวกรเป็นนักแก้ปัญหา และสามารถสร้างโซลูชันที่ยอดเยี่ยมได้ RF และ wifi ทุกที่

ได้รับการออกแบบบนพารามิเตอร์ของ การเชื่อมต่อที่ดี และข้อสันนิษฐานที่ผิดพลาดว่าเท่านั้น

ขีด จํากัด ความร้อนเกี่ยวข้องกับความปลอดภัย

ขอให้วิศวกรออกแบบโหมดสลีปเป็นค่าเริ่มต้นสําหรับเราเตอร์โทรศัพท์ไร้สาย ฯลฯ และแอปพลิเคชันอื่น ๆ

ขอให้พวกเขาวิจัยการปรับทางชีวภาพเพื่อนําความสามัคคีมาสู่สัญญาณขอให้พวกเขาตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่า

พื้นที่นอนของผู้คนเป็นที่หลบภัยและเป็นสถานที่ศักดิ์สิทธิ์สําหรับสิ่งมีชีวิตในการฟื้นฟูและพักผ่อน – และ

รับรองสุขภาพของมนุษย์ – จากนั้นวิศวกรจะพบวิธีแก้ปัญหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพเสมอ

ขอให้นักวิทยาศาสตร์ด้านสุขภาพรับทราบปัญหาและดูอย่างรอบคอบว่าจะช่วยผู้อ่อนแอได้อย่างไร

คนที่มีโภชนาการที่มีคุณภาพสูงการเสริมอย่างต่อเนื่องอย่างระมัดระวังเพื่อที่อยู่ (ในหมู่คนอื่น ๆ ) วิตามินบี

และการขาดสังกะสีและแมกนีเซียมซึ่งแพร่หลายเพื่อดูระบบซอฟต์แวร์ของมนุษย์และ

วิธีการเสริมสร้างและสนับสนุนและเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าจุดสีขาวของสัญญาณต่ําหรือไม่มีเลยสําหรับคนที่อ่อนแอ

ทํางานใน – และพวกเขาจะพบคําตอบ

มลพิษ EM และความเค้นทางแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า – เอกสารคําแนะนําทั่วไป

คําแนะนํานี้อยู่ก่อนเวลา มันถูกเขียนขึ้นด้วยประโยชน์ของการประสบกับความไวไฟฟ้าหลายกรณี นี่คือพื้นที่ที่มีการโต้แย้งว่า 'ความปลอดภัย

ความล่าช้าของความก้าวหน้าทางเทคโนโลยีเสมอ' (เช่น ดอกยาง เข็มขัดนิรภัย แร่ใยหิน ตะกั่วในน้ํามันเบนซิน ฯลฯ) ขอให้ผู้อ่านค้นคว้าด้วยตนเอง

สุขภาพของมนุษย์เป็นความสมดุลที่ละเอียดอ่อน อาจได้รับผลกระทบในทางลบจากปัจจัยรบกวน เช่น สารเคมี

มลพิษ, ควัน, ละอองเกสร, เชื้อรา, อาหารที่เรากิน, สิ่งที่เราดื่ม, ขาดการนอนหลับ, ขาดอากาศบริสุทธิ์, ขาด

แสงแดดการขาดน้ําจืดและอื่น ๆ มลพิษทางแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าเป็นอีกปัจจัยหนึ่งที่ส่งผลต่อ

ร่างกาย ร่างกายของเราได้รับการพัฒนาในสภาพแวดล้อมที่ปราศจากสัญญาณ EM ที่มนุษย์สร้างขึ้น (ซึ่งขึ้นอยู่กับ

แข็งแกร่งกว่าพื้นหลัง 1018) ในขณะที่ร่างกายใช้กระแสไมโครขนาดเล็กสําหรับการทํางานของเซลล์

อาการอาจไม่มีหรือรวมถึงความเหนื่อยล้าการนอนหลับที่มีคุณภาพไม่ดีหงุดหงิดใจสั่นหัวใจ

ปวดหัวและรู้สึกกดดันในหัว, การพูดและการคิดรบกวน, หมอกในสมอง, เวียนศีรษะ,

หูอื้อ, เวียนศีรษะ, รู้สึกเสียวซ่าและความรู้สึกแปลก ๆ ในแขนขา, ปวดข้อ, ผื่นและอื่น ๆ

ปัญหาแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าเกิดจาก:

1. ผลกระทบภาคสนามจากสายเคเบิลและเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า (เช่น ไฟ เครื่องเป่าผม เครื่องซักผ้า หม้อหุงข้าว

วิทยุข้างเตียง ฯลฯ)

2. ผลกระทบสัญญาณจากเทคโนโลยีการส่งสัญญาณไมโครเวฟ (เช่น เตาไมโครเวฟ โทรศัพท์มือถือ

เสากระโดง, โทรศัพท์ไร้สาย, โทรศัพท์มือถือ, WiFi, เราเตอร์ไร้สาย, อุปกรณ์ Wii, คอมพิวเตอร์แล็ปท็อป,

เครื่องพิมพ์ไร้สาย, เซ็นเซอร์เตือนภัย, iPads, Blackberries, สัญญาณเตือนเด็ก, ยูทิลิตี้สมาร์ทมิเตอร์, ไร้สาย

ระบบควบคุมความร้อนส่วนกลาง และอุปกรณ์บลูทูธของรถยนต์

3. 'ไฟฟ้าสกปรก' ยังทําลายสุขภาพ

ทางออกที่สําคัญคือการลดการสัมผัสในบ้านโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในช่วงเวลานอน:

•ปิดเราเตอร์ไร้สายและสถานีฐานโทรศัพท์ไร้สายและอุปกรณ์อื่น ๆ เมื่อใดก็ตามที่คุณ

สามารถ – จําไว้ว่าสัญญาณได้รับการออกแบบให้ทะลุผนังและทั่วทั้งบ้าน

•วางไอแพดโทรศัพท์และอุปกรณ์ไร้สายอื่น ๆ ลงในโหมดเครื่องบิน

• แทนที่จะใช้ WiFi ให้พิจารณาระบบเราเตอร์แบบมีสาย DLAN สําหรับอินเทอร์เน็ตคอมพิวเตอร์ผ่านวงแหวนหลัก

• พิจารณาเปลี่ยนเซ็นเซอร์เตือนภัยเป็นแบบพาสซีฟเท่านั้น (แทนที่จะใช้งานซึ่งใช้ไมโครเวฟ)

• คิดถึงการปฏิเสธข้อเสนอของระบบควบคุมความร้อนส่วนกลางแบบไร้สายและสมาร์ทมิเตอร์ไร้สาย

สภายุโรปแนะนําแนวทางการป้องกันไว้ก่อน แม้ว่าสาธารณสุขของสหราชอาณาจักรในปัจจุบัน

คําแนะนําของอังกฤษขึ้นอยู่กับผลกระทบความร้อนของการส่งสัญญาณเท่านั้นไม่ใช่เอฟเฟกต์สัญญาณที่สังเกตได้ ดิ

IARC ขององค์การอนามัยโลกกล่าวว่าเทคโนโลยีไร้สายเป็นสารก่อมะเร็งประเภท 2b ที่เป็นไปได้

ผลกระทบทางชีวภาพที่ยอมรับของเขตข้อมูล EM ได้แก่ มะเร็งเม็ดเลือดขาวในวัยเด็กที่เพิ่มขึ้นผลข้างเคียงต่อ

การผลิตสเปิร์มการตั้งครรภ์การพัฒนาตัวอ่อนและฮอร์โมน มีความเชื่อมโยงกับภาวะซึมเศร้า

โรคเซลล์ประสาทสั่งการและพาร์กินสันมะเร็งหลายชนิดปัญหาพฤติกรรมและต้อกระจก

กลไกรวมถึง: การเปลี่ยนแปลงของแคลเซียมไหลเข้า / การไหลเข้าความล้มเหลวของการซ่อมแซมการแตกของดีเอ็นเอสมองเลือด

การซึมผ่านของสิ่งกีดขวาง, การผลิตโปรตีนช็อกความร้อน, การหยุดชะงักของการผลิตเมลาโทนินที่สําคัญ (เช่น โดย

แสงสีฟ้าจากหน้าจอ), ความเห็นอกเห็นใจทั่วไป (ความเครียด) upregulation ของร่างกายและการหยุดชะงักของเซลล์เพื่อ

การส่งสัญญาณของเซลล์ ผลกระทบโดยรวมอาจทําให้เราทุกคนอายุเร็วขึ้น...

แรงกดดันจากอุตสาหกรรมอาจขัดขวางการอภิปรายหรือการรายงาน หรือเยาะเย้ย 'นกคีรีบูนในเหมืองถ่านหิน' ที่เป็น

ผู้ประสบภัย ES ในช่วงต้น โปรดอย่าใช้สิ่งนี้กับความไว้วางใจ: ค้นคว้าและตัดสินใจของคุณเอง! อ่าน

'The Powerwatch Handbook' โดย Alasdair Phillips, 'Overpowered' โดย Martin Blank และ 'Energy Medicine' โดย James Oschman