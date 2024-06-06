My family and I have been living without mobile phones since 2019. However, if circumstances required us to use a mobile phone today, I've done extensive research on how to minimize our exposure to radio frequency radiation (RFR) and other electromagnetic fields (EMF). The phone I would choose is the Samsung A05, a budget 4G model released in 2023.

One of the key factors that draws me to the Samsung A05 is its low Specific Absorption Rate (SAR). SAR measures the rate at which the human body absorbs radio frequency electromagnetic fields. The A05 has a SAR of just 0.4 W/kg for the head and 1.19 W/kg for the body, which is on the lower end compared to many other mobile phones. It's important to note that the A05's antenna is located at the bottom of the phone, contributing to the lower head SAR value. I would be mindful of this antenna placement when holding the phone during use. I would opt for a 4G model like the A05 over a 5G phone, as 5G technology has the potential to emit over 28 + times more Radiation compared to 4G. 7 channels at 2mw/m2 = 14mw/m2 to potentially 200 channels at 2mw/m2 with a potential total of 400mw/m2

When not in use but expecting an important phone call, I would keep the A05 in a Faraday pouch. These pouches are lined with conductive materials that significantly reduce EMF emission from the phone while still allowing a small amount of RFR penetration so I could receive important calls and notifications. I would then carry this pouch inside a man bag, creating even more distance between the phone and my body, which is key to reducing EMF exposure thanks to the inverse-square law.

I would strictly limit my daily phone usage, especially in the presence of other EMF sources like electric wiring, keyboards, mice, or Wi-Fi routers, as the cumulative exposure adds up. Using a phone near these sources, particularly on a bed with an electric field from metal frames or nearby power outlets, can dramatically increase RFR exposure. For this reason, It is advised NOT to use the phone while it's charging or in areas with high electric field concentrations.

When making calls, the best phone was a low-EMF phone like the Mudita (which unfortunately has been discontinued) with a head SAR of just 0.06 W/kg. However, the hands-free speaker is terrible and air-gapped headphones I belive are required.

I would never use the A05 indoors, especially in metal buildings, as walls and structures can impede signals, causing the phone to increase its power output. Metal surfaces can also cause RFR to bounce around unpredictably, potentially leading to higher exposure, particularly when combined with the electric field from power cables. This environment may create conditions similar to a microwave oven.

When mobile data was necessary indoors, I would tether the A05 to a computer via Ethernet cable and activate airplane mode, which disables cellular and Wi-Fi signals. I would also ensure that Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and location services were turned off to further reduce EMF emission.

At night, I would store the A05 in a completely sealed metal safe or unplugged microwave oven, both of which act as Faraday cages. However, I would always confirm the microwave was not leaking by placing the phone inside, closing the door, and calling it. If the phone rang, the microwave would be leaking and should be disposed of immediately.

By implementing these strategies with the Samsung A05 - being mindful of the antenna placement, using a budget 4G model with a low SAR rating, storing the phone in a Faraday pouch inside a man bag, strictly limiting usage time especially near other EMF sources, using a low-EMF phone for calls when possible, avoiding indoor and metal environments, tethering with Ethernet, disabling unnecessary signals, and storing the phone in a Faraday cage at night - I believe I could use a mobile phone while minimizing my EMF exposure. However, given my six-year history without mobile phones, I would only resort to using one if it was absolutely necessary. It's all about being intentional with technology and prioritizing health.

When it comes to using the Samsung A05 for communication, I would prioritize turning the phone off until needed and using text messaging over voice calls whenever possible. Text messages require less time with the phone in hand and allow for greater distance between the device and the body and head. If a voice call is necessary, I would opt for speakerphone or a hands-free accessory to keep the phone away from my head. I would also be mindful of the duration of the call, keeping it as short as possible.

It's important to note that when turning the phone on, especially if there are many notifications or text messages coming in, it's best to create some distance from the device until the incoming data stream slows down. This is because the phone may be working harder to process the incoming information, potentially leading to higher levels of EMF emission during this time.

I would consider investing in an RF Safe Air gapped headset or a similar low-EMF accessory to further minimize exposure during calls. These accessories can help reduce the amount of EMF reaching the head and body during phone conversations.

In situations where I need to use the A05 for an extended period, such as for an emergency, work, or navigation, I would take frequent breaks and alternate between using the phone and storing it in the Faraday pouch. This would help limit the cumulative exposure to EMF throughout the day.

Lastly, I would educate my family and friends about the way I use my phone and the precautionary principle I follow. I would explain the times I may not be contactable due to the potential risks of EMF exposure and encourage them to adopt similar safety measures when using their mobile phones. One approach could be to set specific times for contacting each other, like every even hour or three times a day during breaks and lunch. By spreading awareness and leading by example, we can work together to minimize the potential health impacts of mobile phone use while still staying connected when necessary.