Understanding Tit for Tat: Our Natural State of Being
Axelrod's Revolutionary Discovery
Robert Axelrod's famous computer tournaments revealed something profound about human nature: "tit for tat" is the most successful strategy for social interaction. This simple approach:
Start with cooperation
Do what others did to you last
Be clear and consistent
This isn't just game theory - it's how healthy human communities naturally operate. When we're functioning optimally, we instinctively:
Help those who help us
Maintain boundaries with those who harm us
Build stable, cooperative networks
Axelrod's Tit-for-Tat: A Blueprint for Peace
The Revolutionary Impact on Conflict Resolution
Robert Axelrod's discovery of tit-for-tat's success wasn't just an academic exercise - it revealed a fundamental path to preventing and stopping wars:
Historical Impact:
Military strategists adopted these principles
Cold War tensions were reduced through reciprocal cooperation
Nations learned that matching peaceful moves led to stability
Showed how enemies could build trust through small reciprocal steps
The Four Keys to Peace:
Be nice (start with cooperation)
Be retaliatory (respond to aggression with appropriate boundaries)
Be forgiving (return to cooperation when the other side does)
Be clear (make your responses consistent and understandable)
Why EMF Disrupts Peace:
When communities are EMF-affected, they lose these natural conflict-resolution abilities:
Foggy thinking prevents clear responses
Fatigue leads to overreaction
Forgetfulness disrupts learning from past interactions
Stubbornness prevents return to cooperation
The Disruption of Natural Social Order
EMF's Impact on Our Cooperative Nature
When our biology is disrupted by EMF exposure, we lose our natural capacity for healthy reciprocal behavior:
Physical Effects:
Chronic fatigue depletes energy needed for social engagement
Brain fog impairs judgment about who to trust
Sleep disruption affects emotional regulation
Blood oxygenation issues reduce cognitive clarity
Mental Health Impact:
Increased anxiety and paranoia
Reduced emotional resilience
Impaired social cognition
Decreased empathy and social awareness
The Marshmallow Effect in an EMF World
Just as the famous marshmallow test measured delayed gratification, EMF exposure impairs our ability to:
Think long-term
Resist immediate impulses
Maintain consistent behavior
See the bigger picture of social cooperation
Breaking Down Social Cooperation
The Memory and Stubbornness Crisis
EMF-Induced Forgetfulness:
Common Symptoms:
Losing everyday items repeatedly
Missing appointments despite reminders
Forgetting recent conversations
Difficulty retaining new information
"Brain buffer" overload - information doesn't stick
Impact on Social Trust:
Others misinterpret forgetfulness as lack of care
Broken commitments damage relationships
Decreased reliability in social exchanges
Reduced capacity for learning from past interactions
The Stubbornness Trap
EMF exposure can create a paradoxical combination of:
Cognitive Rigidity:
Inability to process new information
Stuck in repetitive thought patterns
Resistance to changing views despite evidence
Defensive reactions to suggestions
The Feedback Loop:
EMF exposure → Brain fog
Brain fog → Increased stubbornness
Stubbornness → Resistance to acknowledging EMF problems
Resistance → Continued exposure
Social Impact:
Refusing help or advice
Inability to adapt to new information
Breakdown of collaborative problem-solving
Resistance to environmental improvements
Warning Signs of EMF-Related Cognitive Decline:
Finding yourself more forgetful than usual
Increased defensive reactions
Difficulty changing your mind even with new evidence
Others commenting on personality changes
Combination of forgetfulness AND stubbornness
From Fatigue to Selfishness:
EMF Exposure
Physical exhaustion
Mental fatigue
Cognitive impairment
This Creates:
Reduced capacity for reciprocal behavior
Increased self-focused behavior
Breakdown of community trust
Loss of natural tit-for-tat instincts
The Propaganda Factor
When our brains are foggy from EMF exposure:
We become more susceptible to manipulation
Critical thinking abilities decrease
Natural social instincts become suppressed
Ability to recognize manipulation decreases
Recognizing the Signs of EMF-Induced Social Dysfunction
You May Be EMF-Affected If:
You find yourself breaking reciprocal relationships
Your natural instinct to help others is diminished
You can't maintain consistent social behavior
Your ability to judge character seems impaired
You're more susceptible to social manipulation
Real-World Observations:
Metal beds , sprung mattresses increase exposure leading to antisocial behavior
Smart meter during sleep 2mW/m² from household wiring affecting mood and cooperation ( similar to a wifi router everywhere in your home. Simple fix is to turn off all your electricity at the trip switches when sleeping repairing.)
Cumulative effects creating community-wide impact
Restoring Natural Social Order
Steps to Recovery: Follow the electric diet
EMF Assessment:
Get professional building biology evaluation
Measure exposure levels
Identify major sources
Environment Modification:
Remove/shield metal furniture
Address wiring issues
Create EMF-safe spaces
Social Recovery:
Notice when you're breaking tit-for-tat patterns
Rebuild trust through consistent behavior
Re-establish healthy boundaries
Return to natural reciprocal behavior
The Logic of Cooperation
Remember: If you're not naturally engaging in tit-for-tat behavior, I help you you help me to survive it's likely that:
Your biology is disrupted
Your brain isn't functioning optimally
You're under environmental stress
You need to address EMF exposure
Conclusion
Our natural state is cooperation through tit-for-tat behavior. When this breaks down, look first to environmental factors like EMF exposure that might be disrupting your biological capacity for healthy social interaction. By addressing these root causes, we can restore our natural ability to build and maintain cooperative communities.