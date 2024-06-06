How many times has artificial electromagnetic radiation increased from the year 2000 to 2020? A) 10 times B) 1000 times C) 1 million times D) 1 quintillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000) times

Approximately how much more potential radiation can a new 5G phone emit compared to older models? A) 2 times more B) 5 times more C) Over 20 times more D) 100 times more

Metal bed frames and metal coil mattresses can have what effect in relation to EMFs during sleep? A) No effect B) They block EMFs C) They can act as an antenna, amplifying EMF exposure D) They ground the body and remove EMFs

What percentage of the body's trillions of bacteria, which co-evolved with us, are estimated to be negatively affected by man-made EMF exposure? A) <1% B) 10-20% C) 40-60% D) Potentially 100% as they evolved without exposure to artificial EMFs

Removing electrical devices and grounding the body during sleep has anecdotally been reported to help with which of the following? A) Reducing inflammation B) Improving sleep quality C) Reducing chronic pain D) All of the above