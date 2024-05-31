We're surrounded by wireless devices emitting radiofrequency radiation on a daily basis. While experts disagree on the potential health impacts, some prefer to reduce their exposure when possible. If you have an old smartphone collecting dust, you can repurpose it into a low-EMF peripheral for your computer with some simple modifications.

The main sources of RF emissions in smartphones are the wireless radios - WiFi, Bluetooth, cellular, and GPS chips. By disabling or removing these components, an old smartphone can be transformed into a hardwired, low-radiation input device like a mouse, trackpad or graphics tablet.

Using a New Phone While modifying an older phone is ideal for reducing EMF, you could also use a new smartphone by disabling its wireless radios when hardwired to a computer. However, new phones tend to have more integrated designs, making hardware modifications riskier. Plus, wireless chipsets in modern phones may still emit some residual RF even when inactive.

For best results with minimal RF exposure, I recommend having an RF meter on hand. From time to time, I've encountered "off the scale" readings from seemingly inactive phones, which highlights the importance of measurement and caution.

Modifying an Older Phone Not tested yet!!

Here's how to potentially pull off this low-tech smartphone hack:

Source an Older Model Look for an affordable 5-10 year old Android or iPhone model. Older devices tend to have more modular internal designs that are easier to modify. Check online marketplace listings for cheap used phones. Disassemble and Desolder Using an online repair guide for your specific model, carefully disassemble the phone to access the main logic board. Locate the WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and cellular radio chips - they may be integrated into the main processor. Use a soldering iron or hot air rework station to desolder and completely remove these components from the board. Modify for Wired Connectivity Once the wireless chips are removed, optionally replace the phone's back cover with a non-metallic material. This allows easier wired connectivity through ports. You may also want to desolder any antenna components. Reassemble and Connect Carefully reassemble the phone without the wireless components. Get micro-USB OTG (On-The-Go) or Ethernet adapters to hardwire the phone to your computer over USB or local networking. Use as a Peripheral Install remote desktop, mouse server or graphics tablet software on both the phone and computer. With the right app combination, you can now use the phone's touchscreen as a wireless mouse, trackpad or drawing tablet input for your computer - all over a wired connection with reduced RF exposure.

With some DIY effort, you can breathe new low-radiation life into an outdated smartphone. Not only does this minimize EMF risks for the more radiation-conscious, but it's also an eco-friendly way to extend the lifespan of old electronics before they become e-waste.

Of course, this modification should only be attempted if you're comfortable working on small electronics and following ESD-safe practices. But for those looking to reduce electromagnetic exposures from their computer peripherals, a remixed phone can be a reliable wired solution.