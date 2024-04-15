When it comes to using wired or wireless keyboards and mice, it's important to take regular breaks to avoid potential health issues such as eye strain, muscle fatigue, and repetitive strain injuries (RSI). The duration of use before taking a break can vary depending on individual factors and the specific devices being used.

For wired keyboards and mice:

It is generally recommended to take a break every 30 to 60 minutes when using wired devices.

During these breaks, which should last at least 5 to 10 minutes, it's advisable to stand up, stretch, and look away from the screen to reduce eye strain.

Using a grounded or earthed device can help minimize the exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF), which may be beneficial for those who are particularly sensitive to EMF.

For wireless keyboards and mice:

Due to the potential for increased EMF exposure from wireless devices, it is often suggested to take more frequent breaks when using these peripherals.

A break every 20 to 30 minutes is recommended, with each break lasting at least 5 to 10 minutes.

During these breaks, it's important to move away from the wireless devices and engage in activities that do not involve technology, such as stretching or walking around.

It's worth noting that these are general guidelines, and individual needs may vary. Some people may be more sensitive to EMF or more prone to developing RSI, necessitating more frequent breaks or longer break durations. It's essential to listen to your body and take breaks as needed to maintain comfort and well-being.

Additionally, grounding and adopting proper ergonomic practices, such as maintaining a good posture, adjusting your workstation to the appropriate height, and using ergonomic keyboards and mice, can help reduce the risk of developing musculoskeletal disorders associated with prolonged computer use.

For computers and devices manufactured before 2000: It was mandatory to use them while grounded. The reason for this requirement was that the power supply was not regulated.

For computers and devices manufactured after 2000: Intermittent use without grounding became possible. However, grounding was still recommended for continuous use.



The shift in grounding requirements can be attributed to improvements in power supply regulation and device design over time. Nonetheless, it's important to follow the manufacturer's guidelines and recommendations for grounding and safe usage of electronic devices to ensure optimal performance and user safety.

IR wireless keyboards and mice

IR wireless keyboards and mice are compared to traditional wireless devices that use radio frequencies, such as Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz wireless technology.

IR wireless keyboards and mice operate using infrared light to communicate with the receiver, which is connected to the computer. This technology has several advantages when it comes to reducing EMF exposure:

Limited range: IR devices have a shorter operating range compared to radio frequency devices. This means that the EMF generated by the keyboard and mouse is less likely to reach the user's body, as the infrared light is easily blocked by objects and does not penetrate walls or other barriers. Directional communication: IR devices require a direct line of sight between the keyboard/mouse and the receiver. This directional nature of the communication further reduces the amount of EMF exposure to the user, as the infrared light is focused in a specific direction rather than emitting in all directions like radio frequency waves. Low power consumption: IR devices typically consume less power than their radio frequency counterparts, which results in lower levels of EMF emission.

Due to these characteristics, using an IR wireless keyboard and mouse may not necessitate taking breaks as frequently as when using traditional wireless devices. The reduced EMF exposure from IR peripherals can be particularly beneficial for individuals who are sensitive to electromagnetic fields or those who prefer to minimize their exposure as a precautionary measure.

As someone who has struggled with dyslexia and finding the right words, I have experienced firsthand the impact that electromagnetic fields (EMF) can have on productivity and overall well-being.

18 months ago, I discovered the IR Wireless Keyboard, which has been a game-changer for me. However, after a few months of use, the trackball no longer works, however the IR Wireless Keyboard has proven to be a worthwhile investment. Despite occasionally having to use a separate mouse, the benefits of this keyboard have been invaluable.

I noticed a significant improvement in my ability to generate ideas and express myself fluently. The reason behind this change was that I was no longer exposed to the photoelectric effect caused by touching radiofrequency radiation (RFR) and looking at a blue screen.

For those who are sensitive to EMF or simply looking to enhance their productivity, the IR Wireless Keyboard is an excellent choice. Its combination of features, wireless functionality, and built-in trackball make it a valuable tool for anyone seeking to optimize their work environment and minimize the impact of EMF exposure. I highly recommend giving this keyboard a try, as it has made a significant difference in my own ability to work effectively and efficiently.

One of the main challenges I encountered with the IR Wireless Keyboard was the proper mounting of the IR remote. The remote is directional, which means that it needs to be positioned correctly to ensure a stable connection between the keyboard and the receiver. This can be a bit of a pain, especially if you need to frequently adjust your workspace or move the keyboard around. However, once you find the optimal position and get used to the setup, the keyboard works great.

The built-in trackball, which was one of the key features that attracted me to this keyboard, has unfortunately developed some issues over time. I may have been unlucky with a faulty one . The trackball's responsiveness up and down. This has led me to rely on a separate mouse more often than I would like, somewhat defeating the purpose of having an integrated trackball.

Despite these drawbacks, the IR Wireless Keyboard still offers several benefits.

An Ounce of Prevention is Worth a Pound of Protection

Here is another model I found.

เมื่อพูดถึงการใช้คีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์แบบมีสายหรือไร้สายสิ่งสําคัญคือต้องหยุดพักเป็นประจําเพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงปัญหาสุขภาพที่อาจเกิดขึ้นเช่นอาการปวดตาความเมื่อยล้าของกล้ามเนื้อและการบาดเจ็บจากความเครียดซ้ํา ๆ (RSI) ระยะเวลาการใช้งานก่อนหยุดพักอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับปัจจัยส่วนบุคคลและอุปกรณ์เฉพาะที่ใช้

สําหรับคีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์แบบมีสาย:

โดยทั่วไปแนะนําให้หยุดพักทุกๆ 30 ถึง 60 นาทีเมื่อใช้อุปกรณ์แบบมีสาย

ในช่วงพักเหล่านี้ ซึ่งควรใช้เวลาอย่างน้อย 5 ถึง 10 นาที ขอแนะนําให้ยืนขึ้น ยืดเส้นยืดสาย และละสายตาจากหน้าจอเพื่อลดอาการปวดตา

การใช้อุปกรณ์ที่ต่อสายดินหรือต่อสายดินสามารถช่วยลดการสัมผัสกับสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า (EMF) ซึ่งอาจเป็นประโยชน์สําหรับผู้ที่ไวต่อ EMF เป็นพิเศษ

สําหรับคีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ไร้สาย:

เนื่องจากศักยภาพในการเพิ่มการสัมผัส EMF จากอุปกรณ์ไร้สาย จึงมักแนะนําให้หยุดพักบ่อยขึ้นเมื่อใช้อุปกรณ์ต่อพ่วงเหล่านี้

แนะนําให้หยุดพักทุกๆ 20 ถึง 30 นาที โดยแต่ละครั้งจะหยุดพักอย่างน้อย 5 ถึง 10 นาที

สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องถอยห่างจากอุปกรณ์ไร้สายและทํากิจกรรมที่ไม่เกี่ยวข้องกับเทคโนโลยี เช่น การยืดกล้ามเนื้อหรือเดินไปมา

การใช้อุปกรณ์ที่ต่อสายดินหรือต่อสายดินสามารถช่วยลดการสัมผัสกับสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า (EMF) ซึ่งอาจเป็นประโยชน์สําหรับผู้ที่ไวต่อ EMF เป็นพิเศษ

เป็นที่น่าสังเกตว่าสิ่งเหล่านี้เป็นแนวทางทั่วไป และความต้องการส่วนบุคคลอาจแตกต่างกันไป บางคนอาจไวต่อ EMF มากกว่าหรือมีแนวโน้มที่จะพัฒนา RSI ทําให้จําเป็นต้องหยุดพักบ่อยขึ้นหรือระยะเวลาพักนานขึ้น สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องฟังร่างกายของคุณและหยุดพักตามความจําเป็นเพื่อรักษาความสบายและความเป็นอยู่ที่ดี

นอกจากนี้ การต่อสายดินและการนําแนวทางปฏิบัติตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ที่เหมาะสมมาใช้ เช่น การรักษาท่าทางที่ดี การปรับเวิร์กสเตชันของคุณให้มีความสูงที่เหมาะสม และการใช้คีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ สามารถช่วยลดความเสี่ยงของการเกิดความผิดปกติของกล้ามเนื้อและกระดูกที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการใช้คอมพิวเตอร์เป็นเวลานาน

สําหรับคอมพิวเตอร์และอุปกรณ์ที่ผลิตก่อนปี 2000: จําเป็นต้องใช้ในขณะที่ต่อสายดิน เหตุผลสําหรับข้อกําหนดนี้คือแหล่งจ่ายไฟไม่ได้รับการควบคุม

สําหรับคอมพิวเตอร์และอุปกรณ์ที่ผลิตหลังปี 2000: การใช้งานเป็นระยะโดยไม่ต้องต่อสายดินเป็นไปได้ อย่างไรก็ตามยังคงแนะนําให้ใช้สายดินสําหรับการใช้งานอย่างต่อเนื่อง



การเปลี่ยนแปลงข้อกําหนดในการต่อสายดินอาจเกิดจากการปรับปรุงกฎระเบียบของแหล่งจ่ายไฟและการออกแบบอุปกรณ์เมื่อเวลาผ่านไป อย่างไรก็ตาม สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องปฏิบัติตามแนวทางและคําแนะนําของผู้ผลิตสําหรับการต่อสายดินและการใช้อุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์อย่างปลอดภัยเพื่อให้มั่นใจถึงประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดและความปลอดภัยของผู้ใช้

คีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ไร้สาย IR

คีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ไร้สาย IR เปรียบเทียบกับอุปกรณ์ไร้สายแบบดั้งเดิมที่ใช้ความถี่วิทยุ เช่น Bluetooth หรือเทคโนโลยีไร้สาย 2.4 GHz

คีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ไร้สาย IR ทํางานโดยใช้แสงอินฟราเรดเพื่อสื่อสารกับเครื่องรับซึ่งเชื่อมต่อกับคอมพิวเตอร์ เทคโนโลยีนี้มีข้อดีหลายประการในการลดการสัมผัส EMF:

หนึ่ง. ช่วงจํากัด: อุปกรณ์ IR มีช่วงการทํางานที่สั้นกว่าเมื่อเทียบกับอุปกรณ์ความถี่วิทยุ ซึ่งหมายความว่า EMF ที่สร้างโดยแป้นพิมพ์และเมาส์มีโอกาสน้อยที่จะเข้าถึงร่างกายของผู้ใช้ เนื่องจากแสงอินฟราเรดถูกวัตถุปิดกั้นได้ง่ายและไม่ทะลุผ่านผนังหรือสิ่งกีดขวางอื่นๆ สอง. การสื่อสารตามทิศทาง: อุปกรณ์ IR ต้องการแนวสายตาโดยตรงระหว่างแป้นพิมพ์/เมาส์และเครื่องรับ ลักษณะทิศทางของการสื่อสารนี้ช่วยลดปริมาณการสัมผัส EMF ต่อผู้ใช้ เนื่องจากแสงอินฟราเรดจะโฟกัสไปในทิศทางเฉพาะแทนที่จะเปล่งออกมาในทุกทิศทาง เช่น คลื่นความถี่วิทยุ สาม. ใช้พลังงานต่ํา: โดยทั่วไปแล้วอุปกรณ์ IR จะใช้พลังงานน้อยกว่าอุปกรณ์ความถี่วิทยุ ซึ่งส่งผลให้ระดับการปล่อย EMF ต่ํากว่า

การใช้แป้นพิมพ์และเมาส์ไร้สาย IR อาจไม่จําเป็นต้องหยุดพักบ่อยเท่ากับเมื่อใช้อุปกรณ์ไร้สายแบบเดิม การเปิดรับ EMF ที่ลดลงจากอุปกรณ์ต่อพ่วง IR จะเป็นประโยชน์อย่างยิ่งสําหรับบุคคลที่ไวต่อสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าหรือผู้ที่ต้องการลดการสัมผัสให้น้อยที่สุดเพื่อเป็นมาตรการป้องกันไว้ก่อน

ในฐานะคนที่ต่อสู้กับดิสเล็กเซียและค้นหาคําที่เหมาะสมฉันได้สัมผัสโดยตรงถึงผลกระทบที่สนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า (EMF) สามารถมีต่อผลผลิตและความเป็นอยู่โดยรวม

18 เดือนที่แล้วฉันค้นพบคีย์บอร์ดไร้สาย IR ซึ่งเป็นตัวเปลี่ยนเกมสําหรับฉัน อย่างไรก็ตามหลังจากใช้งานไปไม่กี่เดือนแทร็กบอลจะไม่ทํางานอีกต่อไปอย่างไรก็ตามคีย์บอร์ดไร้สาย IR ได้รับการพิสูจน์แล้วว่าเป็นการลงทุนที่คุ้มค่า แม้จะต้องใช้เมาส์แยกต่างหากเป็นครั้งคราว แต่ประโยชน์ของแป้นพิมพ์นี้ก็มีค่ามาก

ฉันสังเกตเห็นการปรับปรุงที่สําคัญในความสามารถในการสร้างความคิดและแสดงออกอย่างคล่องแคล่ว เหตุผลเบื้องหลังการเปลี่ยนแปลงนี้คือฉันไม่ได้สัมผัสกับเอฟเฟกต์โฟโตอิเล็กทริกที่เกิดจากการสัมผัสรังสีความถี่วิทยุ (RFR) และมองไปที่หน้าจอสีน้ําเงินอีกต่อไป

สําหรับผู้ที่ไวต่อ EMF หรือเพียงแค่ต้องการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทํางาน IR Wireless Keyboard เป็นตัวเลือกที่ยอดเยี่ยม ฟังก์ชันไร้สาย และแทร็กบอลในตัวทําให้เป็นเครื่องมือที่มีค่าสําหรับทุกคนที่ต้องการปรับสภาพแวดล้อมการทํางานให้เหมาะสมและลดผลกระทบจากการสัมผัส EMF ฉันขอแนะนําอย่างยิ่งให้ลองใช้แป้นพิมพ์นี้ เพราะมันสร้างความแตกต่างอย่างมากในความสามารถของฉันในการทํางานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและประสิทธิผล

หนึ่งในความท้าทายหลักที่ฉันพบกับคีย์บอร์ดไร้สาย IR คือการติดตั้งรีโมท IR อย่างเหมาะสม รีโมทเป็นแบบมีทิศทาง ซึ่งหมายความว่าต้องอยู่ในตําแหน่งที่ถูกต้องเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ามีการเชื่อมต่อที่เสถียรระหว่างแป้นพิมพ์และเครื่องรับ นี่อาจเป็นความเจ็บปวดเล็กน้อย โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหากคุณต้องการปรับพื้นที่ทํางานบ่อยๆ หรือย้ายแป้นพิมพ์ไปรอบๆ อย่างไรก็ตามเมื่อคุณพบตําแหน่งที่เหมาะสมและทําความคุ้นเคยกับการตั้งค่าแป้นพิมพ์จะใช้งานได้ดี

แทร็กบอลในตัวซึ่งเป็นหนึ่งในคุณสมบัติหลักที่ดึงดูดฉันให้มาที่แป้นพิมพ์นี้ได้พัฒนาปัญหาบางอย่างเมื่อเวลาผ่านไป ฉันอาจจะโชคร้ายกับความผิดพลาดอย่างหนึ่ง การตอบสนองของแทร็กบอลขึ้นและลง สิ่งนี้ทําให้ฉันพึ่งพาเมาส์แยกต่างหากบ่อยกว่าที่ฉันต้องการ ซึ่งค่อนข้างเอาชนะจุดประสงค์ของการมีแทร็กบอลในตัว

แม้จะมีข้อเสียเหล่านี้ แต่คีย์บอร์ดไร้สาย IR ยังคงมีประโยชน์หลายประการ

การป้องกันหนึ่งออนซ์มีค่าเท่ากับการป้องกันหนึ่งปอนด์

นี่คืออีกรุ่นหนึ่งที่ฉันพบ

