Share this postFrom zygote to foetus there is no hiding place from the electrically induced phase transition from 5G with its accompanying support and carrier waves Dr Barrie Trowernormanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFrom zygote to foetus there is no hiding place from the electrically induced phase transition from 5G with its accompanying support and carrier waves Dr Barrie TrowerLinkNorman JamesApr 22, 20241Share this postFrom zygote to foetus there is no hiding place from the electrically induced phase transition from 5G with its accompanying support and carrier waves Dr Barrie Trowernormanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://www.naturalscience.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021-025G-No-Hiding-Place-Barrie-Trower.pdf1Share this postFrom zygote to foetus there is no hiding place from the electrically induced phase transition from 5G with its accompanying support and carrier waves Dr Barrie Trowernormanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
This is Jaw-dipping and critical information……thank you soo very much Norman! My beautiful daughter, Noelle, was diagnosed with a brain tumour known as “brain term glioma” when she was 8 years old! She received 6 weeks radiotherapy and it almost killed her. Eventually, we moved away from the Pharma controlled medical profession and chose natural Alternative medicine instead with very good results, thanks be to God! Noelle died on holy Saturday, 2004. R.I.P.
I’ve always blamed myself for the many Unnecessary scans that I had in the first trimester of my pregnancy which may have caused Noelle’s brain tumour?
I firmly believe that all scans are dangerous and should be avoided, as much as possible!
If anyone has any information that you’d like to share with me, please send an email to familywrenne@yahoo.com
Thank you so very much. God bless you from Ireland. 🙏 🌹 ❤️ from Mary xx