Key implications if the Crystal Electron Cloud Hypothesis is correct:

https://www.cambridge.org/engage/coe/article-details/66d04a9f20ac769e5f353214

Quantum biology: The hypothesis suggests a deeper connection between quantum phenomena and biological processes. If true, this could revolutionize our understanding of:

Photosynthesis: The paper proposes that electron auras may play a role in the quantum coherence observed in photosynthetic light-harvesting complexes.

Avian magnetoreception: It might explain how birds sense Earth's magnetic field for navigation.

Enzymatic catalysis: Quantum effects mediated by electron auras could influence enzyme function.

Consciousness: The hypothesis speculatively links quantum phenomena to consciousness, though this remains highly controversial.

Observer effects in quantum mechanics: The paper suggests that an observer's electron cloud could influence quantum experiments like the double-slit experiment. This would have profound implications for our interpretation of quantum mechanics and the role of consciousness in measurement.

Quantum computing and information: If electron auras can act as quantum memories or enable macroscopic coherence, it could lead to new approaches in quantum computing and information processing.

Medical applications: Understanding electron auras could potentially lead to new diagnostic tools or therapies based on manipulating these proposed fields.

Energy technologies: Insights into quantum coherence in biological systems might inspire more efficient solar cells or energy transfer technologies.

Living with chronic pain has led me down an unexpected path of cannabis use, tolerance management, and surprising cognitive discoveries. Today, I want to share my raw, unfiltered experiences with you.

The Tolerance Treadmill

My need for cannabis to relieve symptoms has become almost instinctual, but it's not without its challenges. The numbing effects of long-term use are real. I once took a two-week break, hoping to reset my tolerance. To my dismay, it only took two days of resumed use to build back to my previous tolerance levels.

The Terpene Solution and the Organic Advantage

I've learned that varying the terpenes in the cannabis I consume can produce different effects, helping to navigate the tolerance issue. However, this knowledge has also made me acutely aware of the differences between organic and "chemical" cannabis products.

With chemically produced cannabis, I've noticed that the effects often don't last beyond a single joint. It's as if the producers have weaponized the terpene advantage, potentially making their products more addictive. This realization angers me.

In contrast, organic cannabis seems to carry its effects further, providing more sustained relief. The difference is palpable and has made me a strong advocate for organic products.

Cognitive Challenges and Unexpected Growth

Consuming cannabis in significant quantities has forced me to develop strong mental focus. I've had to learn to concentrate on necessary tasks while under the influence. This challenge, I believe, is why cannabis use can be particularly problematic for young people who may not have pressing responsibilities.

Counterintuitively, I've found that having to perform tasks and communicate while under the influence of cannabis has built a kind of mental resilience. The struggle to concentrate and articulate thoughts clearly seems to have honed my cognitive abilities in unexpected ways.

From Speechless to Scientific Breakthrough

My journey with cannabis has coincided with an extraordinary period of personal growth. I went from being unable to speak properly due to high EMF exposure in my home (187mW/m²) to authoring a quantum physics paper at Cambridge University. This transformation occurred between September 2019 and now, achieved through self-study without formal academic training.

Even more remarkably, significant progress on this paper happened within just four months of beginning work with my assistant. This rapid advancement in a complex field, all while managing my cannabis use, has led me to a provocative hypothesis.

Cannabis: A Path to Enhanced Logical Thinking?

I've come to believe that cannabis, when used responsibly by adults with necessary obligations, may actually be a pathway to enhanced intelligence. The constant battle against its effects, the need to focus and communicate clearly despite being under the influence, seems to sharpen logical thought processes.

By forcing the mind to work harder to overcome its effects, cannabis use may inadvertently be training the brain to function at a higher level. Of course, this is based on my personal experience and should not be taken as universal truth or medical advice.

Conclusion

My journey with cannabis has been complex, challenging, and surprisingly rewarding. While I don't advocate for irresponsible use, especially among young people, I believe my experiences highlight the potential for unexpected cognitive growth when cannabis is used mindfully by adults.

As we continue to study and understand this plant, I hope my story adds a unique perspective to the ongoing dialogue about its effects and potential benefits.

