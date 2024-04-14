https://www.facebook.com/reel/401997915930248

For those who do the math and realize an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of protection, you want to ensure your smartphone is not emitting any signals. Putting your phone in airplane mode may not be enough. While airplane mode disables cellular and Wi-Fi connections, some devices may still emit signals from other sources, such as Bluetooth or NFC. In this blog post, we'll guide you through the steps to completely turn off all signals on the three most popular smartphone brands: iPhone, Samsung, and Oppo.

Please comment below if anything here needs to be update

iPhone:

Go to "Settings" on your iPhone. Enable "Airplane Mode" to turn off cellular and Wi-Fi connections. While still in "Settings," scroll down and tap on "Bluetooth" and toggle it off. Go back to "Settings," tap on "General," then "Background App Refresh," and turn it off to prevent apps from using data in the background. Go to "Settings," tap on "Privacy," then "Location Services," and turn off "Location Services" to disable GPS tracking. To turn off "Find My iPhone," go to "Settings," tap on your name at the top, then "Find My." Tap on "Find My iPhone" and toggle it off. You'll be prompted to enter your Apple ID password to confirm the action.

Samsung:

Swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Quick Settings panel. Tap on the "Airplane Mode" icon to enable it, turning off cellular and Wi-Fi connections. Tap on the "Bluetooth" icon to turn it off. Go to "Settings," then "Connections," and tap on "NFC and payment" to disable NFC. Go back to "Settings," tap on "Privacy," then "Location," and turn off "Location Services" to disable GPS tracking.

Oppo:

Go to "Settings" on your Oppo smartphone. Tap on "Airplane Mode" to enable it, turning off cellular and Wi-Fi connections. While still in "Settings," tap on "Bluetooth" and toggle it off. Go to "Settings," then "Additional Settings," and tap on "NFC" to turn it off. Return to "Settings," tap on "Location," and turn off the toggle switch to disable GPS tracking.

