Individuals with heavy marijuana use had lower total hip bone mineral density (mean ± SD Z-score: -0.20 ± 0.9 versus +0.2 ± 0.9), lower spine bone mineral density (-0.5 ± 1.2 versus 0.0 ± 1.2), and lower body mass index (BMI; 26.5 ±6.0 versus 29.0 ±7.0), compared with controls.
I came across a study that found heavy marijuana users had lower hip and spine bone mineral density compared to controls. They also had lower body mass index (BMI). This got me thinking - if excess calcium carbonate can lead to denser but more brittle bones, could the lower bone density associated with heavy cannabis use actually reflect a bone structure that is less dense but more flexible and resilient?
Cannabis and Radiation Protection
Another area I find intriguing is the potential for cannabis to offer some protection against various forms of radiation. Studies have shown that certain compounds in cannabis, such as THC and CBD, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that could theoretically help mitigate the damaging effects of radiation exposure.
In the context of soil contamination, there is some evidence to suggest that hemp plants can absorb and accumulate radioactive isotopes from the soil, a process known as phytoremediation. While more research is needed, this raises the possibility that cannabis cultivation could play a role in cleaning up contaminated sites.
When it comes to EMF radiation from buildings and other sources, I wonder if the use of hemp-based building materials like hempcrete, which has been shown to have EMF-shielding properties, could offer some protection. And on a personal level, if the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of cannabis can help reduce the oxidative stress and cellular damage associated with radiation exposure.
Pain
I've lived with the pain and challenges of fibromyalgia and arthritis for many years. After trying various approaches, I discovered that a combination of cannabis, dietary changes, and EMF reduction provided significant relief. I want to share my story in case others out there are struggling like I was, though I recognize every person's experience is unique.
My Symptoms and Struggles
My symptoms began after radiation exposure in my home in 2012 and progressed to unbearable pain over the next 10 years. I dealt with widespread pain, fatigue, brain fog, and joint aches that made daily life a major challenge.
My Multifaceted Approach
In addition to trying cannabis, I made several lifestyle changes:
I reduced calcium carbonate in my water and food to a minimum, as I suspected it might be contributing to my symptoms.
I implemented strict EMF regulations, removing phones and wireless devices from my home.
I consumed yeast to support my vitamin K2 levels, which are important for calcium regulation and bone health.
While traveling in Thailand, I had the opportunity to experiment more with cannabis. I found that consuming larger amounts, in combination with the dietary changes and continued EMF avoidance, brought my symptom relief to over 80%.
The Impact on My Symptoms
Cannabis, helped reduce my pain and muscle tension. Combined with the other changes, it has allowed me to start exercising again. Training with fibromyalgia is challenging, but the more cannabis I consume, the better I seem to tolerate exercise, which is known to help manage symptoms.
Insights and Theories
Calcium carbonate could potentially lead to denser but more fragile bones.
I've also been wondering about the potential connections between bone structure, EMF sensitivity, and the effects of cannabis. Maybe a more fractal-like bone architecture, with self-similar patterns at different scales, could contribute to greater bone strength and resilience. If cannabis influences bone remodeling in a way that promotes this type of structure, perhaps by reducing excess calcification, it's possible that it could support bone health in ways we don't yet fully understand.
This idea of excess calcification also ties into the issues of EMF sensitivity and voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs). There is some evidence to suggest that EMF exposure can affect calcium signaling in cells, potentially contributing to symptoms in sensitive individuals. If excess calcium carbonate in the body is part of this problem, then reducing this excess and supporting a more balanced calcium metabolism could theoretically be beneficial.
I don't know if cannabis can directly help with this EMF and VGCC , but given its potential effects on bone and calcium, I wonder if it could play a modulatory role. Some studies have hinted at cannabinoid influences on calcium signaling and bone metabolism, but much more research is needed to understand these complex interactions.
Activation of GPR55 by Cannabinoids Increases Intracellular Calcium. We first examined the signaling pathways activated by GPR55 in HEK293 cells transiently expressing human GPR55 (hGPR55). Perfusion with 5 μM THC evoked a calcium increase (Δ[Ca2+]i) averaging ≈100 nM (n = 7, Fig. 1 A and B).
Disclaimer: This blog post represents my personal opinions and experiences only. It is not intended as medical advice or as a substitute for professional care. Always consult qualified healthcare providers before making any changes to your health regimen. Cannabis, EMF reduction, and dietary modifications can have risks and side effects, and may not be appropriate for everyone. Work closely with your medical team to determine the safest and most effective approaches for your unique needs.
Great Share. Cannabis brain -gut connection is phenomenal. A necessity for human function.
Yes . Contains very good radioactive protection!
I wanted to add that the best natural substance next to cannabis and nano silver to deter radiation is Borax (Boron) I was just going through some files and found this from 2011. Most research is being shadow banned on boron.
Big Island Dairy Farmers fight radiation with Boron
In the past weeks radioactive levels have increased in Hawaii, with high spikes and a more current leveling off of radiation levels. Milk from the large dairies in Hamakua and Hawi has shown elevated levels of radiation, from 400 to 2400 times the recognized safe levels.--Why is milk contamination significant in the world of agriculture?
Because milk represents the overall condition of the entire food chain, since cows consume grass and are exposed to the same elements as crops. So, when milk tests positive for radiation, it indicates the entire food chain is contaminated since cows eat grass.
When grass is contaminated everything grown in the same soil is contaminated. This has proposed a serious concern to us farmers, with us asking what can we do?
After much consideration, research, and conversations with much appreciated experts in the field of biological farming and human & animal health, we have found some things which we are able to do to protect our soil, animals, and bodies. ---Aside from the much-recognized supplement potassium iodine as a protection against radioactive iodine, there are a number of ways we can help.
We have remembered our friend, elemental boron and the position it plays on the earth. Boron is the only mineral capable of accepting and ionizing radiation that never changes the innards or the nucleus of the cell. Spoken simply, boron can take radiation and release it without upsetting its own very delicate balance.--
Boron is used extensively in the nuclear industry.
Sodium borate is regularly used for standby liquid control systems, in case of emergencies. It was used in Cheronbyl in 1986 mixed with sand to prevent further radiation leakage. It was also used in 1999 in Tokaimura, Japan, to absorb the massive amounts of radiation after an accident at a plant.
Currently it is being dumped on fuel rods and in surrounding waters of the Fukushima plant. Boron is widely recognized as extremely safe and can be used to capture radioactivity on our soils, gardens, orchards, etc. It also can be safely ingested by humans and animals.
Boron will accept radiation and ionize it within our bodies, after which our bodies will safely excrement the boron and radioactivity.---
We have begun feeding our cows and goats sodium borate at milking times, as well as adding it to free choice kelp and water troughs. In the past years we have monitored boron and other minerals in the soil and have added as necessary to bring levels up to recognized healthy levels.
As a safety measure we are planning to implement a boron dosage to all of our pastures, as well as neighboring pastures.
.For humans, boron can safely be ingested at a dosage of 4-10 mg per day. Borax, 11% boron, can be used as a tea and sprayed on your gardens, or land surrounding your home, at a rate of 10# of Borax per acre, 1#, if using elemental boron. Borax can also be ingested at 1/8 tsp to 1 liter water for women, ¼ tsp to 1 liter water for men.
Fortunately, red wine and coffee are significant sources of boron, as well as non-citrus fruits, red grapes, plums, pears, apples, avocados, legumes and nuts! Boron is known to be non-carcinogenic, non-mutagenic and has been used internally to protect the astronauts in space as they leave the earth’s protective magnetic field.--
Other things we can do to protect our bodies are to consume zeolites, use potassium iodine, receive plenty of glutathione, the best source of which is whey!, eat plenty of super greens, such as kale, but including chlorella and spirulina, maintain healthy mineral levels, and eat lots of good healthy fats, including raw butter, and coconuts, which offer a fantastic layer of protection for our cells.
Baking soda has been known to diminish the severity of change produced by uranium to the kidneys, which are the first to show radiation damages of uranium. Dosage is 1 tsp to 8 oz water for adults and ¼ tsp in 4 oz water for children.--
According to Cheryl McCoy, Aboutclay.com, Clay acts as a magnet absorbing anything with a positive charge, ie radiation and toxicity. She suggests washing all produce which may be considered radioactive in 1 part clay to 8 parts water in a non-metallic bowl, soaking for 10 minutes, then rinse and dry as usual.
Clay can be added to catchment tanks, drinking water or raw milk to isolate radioactivity, which will not be released once captured by clay. Also, the body cannot digest clay, but will rather release clay through excrement. Clay can be added to milk or drinking water at a dosage of 1 oz Clay to 1 gallon raw milk or drinking water. Either allow to settle and pour off or mix and consume clay and liquid. 1-2 oz clay can be safely consumed per day by an adult, with significant detox abilities.
-In these tenuous times it is all we can do to be honestly informed of the situation at hand and act accordingly. We are doing our best to protect our soil, animals and bodies from the elevated levels of radioactivity, and hope that you will also. Our prayers and blessings are with the farmers and families closer to the source of radioactive pollution. We send them our love and hopes for a green, safe future for all on this earth.
************************************************************