Individuals with heavy marijuana use had lower total hip bone mineral density (mean ± SD Z-score: -0.20 ± 0.9 versus +0.2 ± 0.9), lower spine bone mineral density (-0.5 ± 1.2 versus 0.0 ± 1.2), and lower body mass index (BMI; 26.5 ±6.0 versus 29.0 ±7.0), compared with controls.

I came across a study that found heavy marijuana users had lower hip and spine bone mineral density compared to controls. They also had lower body mass index (BMI). This got me thinking - if excess calcium carbonate can lead to denser but more brittle bones, could the lower bone density associated with heavy cannabis use actually reflect a bone structure that is less dense but more flexible and resilient?

Cannabis and Radiation Protection

Another area I find intriguing is the potential for cannabis to offer some protection against various forms of radiation. Studies have shown that certain compounds in cannabis, such as THC and CBD, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that could theoretically help mitigate the damaging effects of radiation exposure.

In the context of soil contamination, there is some evidence to suggest that hemp plants can absorb and accumulate radioactive isotopes from the soil, a process known as phytoremediation. While more research is needed, this raises the possibility that cannabis cultivation could play a role in cleaning up contaminated sites.

When it comes to EMF radiation from buildings and other sources, I wonder if the use of hemp-based building materials like hempcrete, which has been shown to have EMF-shielding properties, could offer some protection. And on a personal level, if the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of cannabis can help reduce the oxidative stress and cellular damage associated with radiation exposure.

Pain

I've lived with the pain and challenges of fibromyalgia and arthritis for many years. After trying various approaches, I discovered that a combination of cannabis, dietary changes, and EMF reduction provided significant relief. I want to share my story in case others out there are struggling like I was, though I recognize every person's experience is unique.

My Symptoms and Struggles

My symptoms began after radiation exposure in my home in 2012 and progressed to unbearable pain over the next 10 years. I dealt with widespread pain, fatigue, brain fog, and joint aches that made daily life a major challenge.

My Multifaceted Approach

In addition to trying cannabis, I made several lifestyle changes:

I reduced calcium carbonate in my water and food to a minimum, as I suspected it might be contributing to my symptoms. I implemented strict EMF regulations, removing phones and wireless devices from my home. I consumed yeast to support my vitamin K2 levels, which are important for calcium regulation and bone health.

While traveling in Thailand, I had the opportunity to experiment more with cannabis. I found that consuming larger amounts, in combination with the dietary changes and continued EMF avoidance, brought my symptom relief to over 80%.

The Impact on My Symptoms

Cannabis, helped reduce my pain and muscle tension. Combined with the other changes, it has allowed me to start exercising again. Training with fibromyalgia is challenging, but the more cannabis I consume, the better I seem to tolerate exercise, which is known to help manage symptoms.

Insights and Theories

Calcium carbonate could potentially lead to denser but more fragile bones.

I've also been wondering about the potential connections between bone structure, EMF sensitivity, and the effects of cannabis. Maybe a more fractal-like bone architecture, with self-similar patterns at different scales, could contribute to greater bone strength and resilience. If cannabis influences bone remodeling in a way that promotes this type of structure, perhaps by reducing excess calcification, it's possible that it could support bone health in ways we don't yet fully understand.

This idea of excess calcification also ties into the issues of EMF sensitivity and voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs). There is some evidence to suggest that EMF exposure can affect calcium signaling in cells, potentially contributing to symptoms in sensitive individuals. If excess calcium carbonate in the body is part of this problem, then reducing this excess and supporting a more balanced calcium metabolism could theoretically be beneficial.

I don't know if cannabis can directly help with this EMF and VGCC , but given its potential effects on bone and calcium, I wonder if it could play a modulatory role. Some studies have hinted at cannabinoid influences on calcium signaling and bone metabolism, but much more research is needed to understand these complex interactions.

Activation of GPR55 by Cannabinoids Increases Intracellular Calcium. We first examined the signaling pathways activated by GPR55 in HEK293 cells transiently expressing human GPR55 (hGPR55). Perfusion with 5 μM THC evoked a calcium increase (Δ[Ca2+] i ) averaging ≈100 nM (n = 7, Fig. 1 A and B).

Disclaimer: This blog post represents my personal opinions and experiences only. It is not intended as medical advice or as a substitute for professional care. Always consult qualified healthcare providers before making any changes to your health regimen. Cannabis, EMF reduction, and dietary modifications can have risks and side effects, and may not be appropriate for everyone. Work closely with your medical team to determine the safest and most effective approaches for your unique needs.