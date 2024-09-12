This questionnaire aims to assess your daily habits related to technology use and potential EMF exposure. Please note that the point system is not based on scientifically established health risks and should not be used for medical decisions.

How often do you use a laptop that is plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi? Never (0 points)

Rarely (3 points)

Sometimes (6 points)

Often (10 points) When making phone calls, do you usually: Use speakerphone (1 point)

Hold the phone to your ear (5 points)

Use wired headphones (3 points)

Use wireless headphones/earbuds (4 points) Do you use your phone while it's charging? Never (0 points)

Rarely (3 points)

Sometimes (6 points)

Often (10 points) Do you wear a smartwatch? No (0 points)

Yes, occasionally (5 points)

Yes, daily (10 points) How often do you make phone calls in a building with a metal roof? Never (0 points)

Rarely (3 points)

Sometimes (6 points)

Often (10 points) How often do you use your phone inside buildings in general? Rarely (1 point)

Sometimes (3 points)

Often (5 points) How often do you use your phone near a plug socket? Never (0 points)

Rarely (2 points)

Sometimes (3 points)

Often (5 points) Do you use an Ethernet-to-phone adapter with your phone in airplane mode? Yes, always (0 points)

Sometimes (2 points)

Never (5 points) When not in use, do you store your phone in a Faraday bag? Yes, with the flap closed (1 point)

Yes, with the flap open (2 points)

No (5 points) How do you typically carry your phone? In a bag, not directly against your body (1 point)

In a pocket, but with some distance from skin (3 points)

In a pocket, directly against skin (5 points) Do you use Wi-Fi at home? No, I use wired connections only (0 points)

Yes, but I turn it off at night (3 points)

Yes, 24/7 (5 points) Do you use Ethernet over Power adapters in your home? No (0 points)

Yes, but rarely (10 points)

Yes, frequently (20 points) Do you live near (within 400 meters) of: Cell phone towers (5 points)

High-voltage power lines (5 points) Do you use any of the following devices regularly? (Check all that apply) Microwave oven (3 points)

Electric blanket (4 points)

Wireless earbuds/headphones (3 points)

Smart home devices (e.g., smart speakers, thermostats) (2 points each) Do you have a smart meter installed in your home? No (0 points)

Yes, but it's outside the house (6 points)

Yes, and it's inside the house (7 points) How often do you use Bluetooth devices? Never (0 points)

Rarely (2 points)

Sometimes (4 points)

Frequently (6 points) Do you live in an apartment building or densely populated area with many Wi-Fi networks? No (0 points)

Yes (5 points) Do you use a cordless phone at home? No (0 points)

Yes, but rarely (2 points)

Yes, frequently (5 points) How often do you use public Wi-Fi? Never (0 points)

Rarely (2 points)

Sometimes (4 points)

Frequently (6 points) Do you sleep with any electronic devices in your bedroom? No (0 points)

Yes, but they're turned off (2 points)

Yes, and they're on (10 points) If 5g phone (50 points) Do you take regular breaks (at least every 45 minutes) from using keyboard or mouse? Always (0 points)

Usually (1 point)

Sometimes (3 points)

Rarely or never (5 points) Do you practice any form of "grounding" or "earthing"? Yes, daily (subtract 10 points)

Yes, daily (subtract 5 points)

Yes, occasionally (subtract 2 points)

No (0 points) Do you use a wired or wireless alarm system in your home? No alarm system (0 points)

Wired system (2 points) Wired Smoke detector (3 points)

Wireless system (4 points) How often do you use a tablet or e-reader? Never (0 points)

Rarely (2 points)

Sometimes (4 points)

Frequently (6 points) Do you have Wi-Fi enabled appliances in your home (e.g., smart fridge, Wi-Fi-connected washing machine)? No (0 points)

Yes, one or two (3 points)

Yes, several (6 points)

Scoring: Add up your points from all questions. 0-30 points: Low self-assessed technology usage 31-60 points: Moderate self-assessed technology usage 61-90 points: High self-assessed technology usage 91+ points: Very high self-assessed technology usage

Important Note: This questionnaire is for informational purposes only. It is not a scientific tool for measuring EMF exposure or assessing health risks. The scoring system is based on theoretical concerns about EMF exposure that are not universally accepted by the scientific community. If you have health concerns, please consult with a qualified healthcare professional.