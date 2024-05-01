Wheat and barley

Wheat and barley are often grown using folic acid, which is a man-made chemical.

Some ethically funded studies have suggested that folic acid may cause cancer and postpartum depression.

Selhub and Rosenberg (2016) reviewed the potential risks of excessive folic acid intake, including the possibility of masking vitamin B12 deficiency and the potential link to increased cancer risk. They concluded that more research is needed to confirm these associations.

Raghavan et al. (2016) found an association between high folate levels during late pregnancy and an increased risk of postpartum depression in a small study of 62 women. However, the study had limitations, and the authors acknowledged that more research is needed to confirm this link.

Cole et al. (2007) suggested that high folic acid intake might increase the risk of colorectal cancer in some individuals.

Roundup, a glyphosate-based herbicide, is used for pest control and finishing crops.

FORCED RIPENING

The surface area of whole grains is a lot more than other crops!

Glyphosate, It is used to kill weeds and grasses in agricultural fields, but it can also be used to defoliate crops.

Defoliation is the process of removing the leaves from a plant. This can be done to kill the plant or to make it more susceptible to other herbicides or pesticides. In the case of glyphosate, defoliation is used to prematurely ripen crops so that they can be harvested at the same time.

This practice is called "forced ripening" or "desiccation." It is used to ensure that crops are harvested at the same time, regardless of the weather or other conditions. This can help farmers to maximize their profits, as they can sell their crops all at once.

However, forced ripening has been criticized for its environmental and health impacts. Glyphosate can contaminate soil and water, and it has been linked to a number of health problems, including cancer.

As a result, forced ripening with glyphosate is still widely used in agriculture. However, there is growing awareness of the risks associated with this practice, and there is a movement to find more sustainable alternatives.

The name of Roundup has changed in the UK for use in commercial fields. The new name is VistOX.

The change of name was made in 2021 following a review by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). The ECHA concluded that the name Roundup was misleading and could give the impression that the product was safe for human health and the environment.

VistOX is still the same product as Roundup, but it has a new name that is more accurate and informative. The name VistOX is derived from the Latin word "visco", which means "sticky". This reflects the fact that the product contains glyphosate, which is a sticky substance that can bind to soil and water.

"The Use of Glyphosate for Forced Ripening of Cereals." Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. 2009.

The study found that glyphosate can be used to prematurely ripen cereals, but it can also have negative effects on the quality of the grain.

"The Environmental Impact of Glyphosate Use for Forced Ripening." Environmental Science & Technology. 2013.

The study found that glyphosate can contaminate soil and water, and it can also harm non-target organisms.

"The Health Effects of Glyphosate Exposure." Environmental Health Perspectives. 2015. The study found that glyphosate exposure has been linked to a number of health problems, including cancer.

"The Impact of Glyphosate-Based Herbicides on Human Health." Environmental Health Perspectives. 2017. doi: 10.1289/ehp.1709638

The study found that glyphosate-based herbicides can have negative effects on human health, including cancer, reproductive problems, and neurological disorders.

"The Impact of Glyphosate Use on Soil Health." Science. 2018.

The study found that glyphosate use can damage soil health, making it less able to support plant growth.

"The Impact of Glyphosate Use on Water Quality." Environmental Science & Technology. 2019.

The study found that glyphosate can contaminate water supplies, posing a risk to human health and the environment.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) (2015), a part of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans" (Group 2A) based on limited evidence of cancer in humans and sufficient evidence of cancer in experimental animals.

Zhang et al. (2019) found a positive association between high levels of glyphosate exposure and increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in humans through a meta-analysis.

Thongprakaisang et al. (2013) found in an in vitro study that glyphosate induced the growth of human breast cancer cells via estrogenic effects. Samsel and Seneff (2013) suggested in a review article that glyphosate may contribute to various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, asthma, and Alzheimer's disease, through its impact on gut bacteria and the disruption of vital biological processes.

The enzyme pathways targeted by herbicides like glyphosate (the active ingredient in Roundup) are naturally present in plants, and disrupting those pathways through herbicide exposure could potentially lead to imbalances or unintended effects.

Biological equilibrium: Plants have evolved intricate biochemical pathways and systems over millions of years. Introducing synthetic chemicals that interfere with these natural processes could disrupt the delicate balance and lead to potential consequences, even if unintended. Human consumption: While herbicides may be designed to affect specific plant pathways, when humans consume these plant products, we are also ingesting any resulting imbalances or metabolites produced by the plant's exposure to these chemicals. Long-term effects: The full extent of the long-term effects of consuming foods with disrupted biochemical pathways is not entirely understood, as most studies focus on short-term or acute toxicity. Holistic approach: A balanced diet relies on obtaining nutrients from a variety of natural, unmodified sources. Introducing synthetic chemicals that interfere with natural processes could potentially reduce the overall nutritional value or create imbalances in the food we consume.

BREAD and CALCIUM CARBONATE

Bread is made by adding calcium carbonate (chalk), and beer also contains added calcium carbonate. T

here are some potential dangers associated with excessive intake of calcium carbonate in food and drinks: Kidney stones: High calcium intake, particularly from supplements, may increase the risk of developing kidney stones in some individuals. Hypercalcemia:

Excessive calcium intake can lead to elevated blood calcium levels (hypercalcemia), which can cause symptoms such as fatigue, confusion, abdominal pain, and increased thirst and urination.

Interference with iron absorption: High calcium intake can interfere with the absorption of iron, which may lead to iron deficiency anemia in some people.

Gastrointestinal issues: Some individuals may experience gastrointestinal discomfort, such as bloating, constipation, or diarrhea, when consuming large amounts of calcium carbonate.

Drug interactions: Calcium carbonate can interact with certain medications, such as antibiotics, bisphosphonates, and levothyroxine, reducing their absorption and effectiveness.

Cardiovascular concerns: Some studies have suggested a potential link between high calcium intake from supplements and increased risk of cardiovascular disease, although the evidence is mixed and more research is needed.

The problem is that calcium carbonate is found in many foods and drinks, making it difficult to avoid excessive consumption in our hectic modern lives:

Processed foods: Calcium carbonate is often used as a food additive in products such as bread, crackers, cereals, and snack foods.

Beverages: Some drinks, including fortified juices, plant-based milks, and sports drinks, may contain added calcium carbonate.

Water: Some areas have naturally high levels of calcium carbonate in the water supply (hard water), and calcium carbonate can also be added to water during the treatment process.

Antacids: Calcium carbonate is a common ingredient in over-the-counter antacids used to relieve heartburn and indigestion.

Supplements: Many calcium supplements contain calcium carbonate as the primary form of calcium.

Beer: Calcium carbonate is added to beer during the brewing process to adjust the pH and mineral content of the water, which can affect the flavor, clarity, and stability of the final product. The amount of calcium carbonate in beer can vary depending on the type of beer and the brewing method used.

Bread: Calcium carbonate is commonly used as a dough conditioner in commercially produced bread. It helps to regulate the pH of the dough, which can improve the texture, volume, and shelf life of the bread. In some countries, including the United States, calcium carbonate is considered a GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) substance for use in food production.

When calcium carbonate is used as a food additive, it is typically present in small amounts. However, if an individual consumes multiple products containing calcium carbonate throughout the day, the cumulative intake could potentially be higher than recommended.

It's important to note that while the calcium content of these foods and beverages may contribute to overall calcium intake, it is not the only factor to consider when evaluating the potential for excessive consumption. Factors such as serving size, frequency of consumption, and individual health status also play a role.

The connection between calcium carbonate, voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCC), and the use of magnets to alter the bioavailability of calcium in water is an interesting topic worth exploring further:

Calcium carbonate and VGCC: Calcium carbonate is broken down in the stomach into calcium ions (Ca2+) and carbonate ions (CO3^2-). The calcium ions are then absorbed in the intestines and enter the bloodstream, where they can interact with various cellular processes, including the activation of voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCC). VGCCs are membrane proteins that allow calcium ions to enter cells in response to changes in membrane potential.

Excessive activation of VGCCs has been implicated in various health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, and arthritis. Some researchers have suggested that high levels of calcium in the diet, particularly from supplements, may contribute to the overactivation of VGCCs.

Fermented foods and calcium bioavailability: Fermented foods, such as yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut, contain beneficial bacteria that can help improve gut health and nutrient absorption. These bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids, which can enhance the bioavailability of calcium by increasing its solubility and absorption in the intestines.

In addition, some fermented foods like yogurt and kefir are naturally rich in calcium and other essential nutrients. A diet lacking in fermented foods may lead to reduced calcium bioavailability and absorption, potentially contributing to calcium imbalances in the body.

Magnets and calcium bioavailability: The use of magnets to alter the ionic bond of calcium carbonate in water and increase its bioavailability is an intriguing concept. The theory behind this idea is that passing water through a magnetic field may cause the ionic bonds of calcium carbonate to break, resulting in the formation of bioavailable calcium ions (Ca2+).

Some studies have explored the potential benefits of magnetized water on plant growth: Maheshwari and Grewal (2009) found that magnetic treatment of irrigation water improved the growth, yield, and water productivity of snow pea plants.

Abdelaziz et al. (2014) reported that magnetized water enhanced the growth, yield, and chemical composition of cucumber plants. However, Aladjadjiyan (2002) reviewed several studies on the effects of magnetic treatment of water on plants and concluded that while some positive effects were observed, the results were inconsistent and more research was needed to establish the underlying mechanisms.

YEAST

Commercial yeast grows twice as fast as wild yeast in the body and gut biome. This is illogical because wild yeast is naturally occurring and has evolved to live in the human gut. Commercial yeast, on the other hand, is a strain of yeast that has been isolated and cultivated in a laboratory.

Organic yeast is grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or GMOs. It is usually sourced from organic ingredients like grapes, raisins, or cane sugar. Organic yeast provides a more natural fermentation than commercial yeast.

Commercial yeast is the typical active dry yeast or instant yeast purchased at grocery stores. It is mass-produced, fast-acting, and designed to produce consistent results. Commercial yeast strains are isolated for certain baking or brewing properties.

Wild yeast refers to the natural airborne yeast that lands on fruits or grains. Sourdough starters capture wild yeast. Wild yeast fermentation can be unpredictable since the yeasts and bacteria vary based on the environment. The resulting flavors are more complex.

If you have a monoculture of yeast in your gut biome, it could take over and become dominant. Yeast is a mold-like organism, and molds can increase their replication in the presence of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) up to 600 times depending on the variety of mold. This means that if there is too much yeast in your gut, it could start to feed on your body and cause a leaky gut.

Leaky gut is a condition in which the lining of the gut becomes damaged, allowing food particles, bacteria, and toxins to leak into the bloodstream. This can lead to a variety of symptoms, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), anxiety, and other health problems.

Anxiety is a common symptom of a leaky gut. This is because the leaky gut can allow toxins and other substances to enter the bloodstream, which can trigger the body's stress response.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that is said to be triggered by gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. However, I have observed that people with celiac disease can eat glutinous rice and organic imported flour to make bread with organic yeast. This suggests that celiac disease may not be caused by gluten but by an overgrowth of yeast in the gut.

Pesticides like glyphosate can also be eaten by yeast and bacteria, making them more susceptible to EMFs. This can lead to an increase in yeast growth and damage the gut bacteria microbiome, which can lead to disease.

Voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) are proteins that allow calcium to flow into cells in response to changes in voltage. They are found in many different types of cells, including yeast cells. When VGCCs are activated, they can trigger a variety of cellular processes, including cell growth and division.

In the brewing industry, VGCCs are sometimes added to beer to make the yeast grow faster. This is because VGCCs can make the yeast more sensitive to the effects of ethanol, which is a byproduct of fermentation. However, there is some evidence that VGCCs can also be harmful to human health.

For example, one study found that VGCCs can promote the growth of yeast in the gut, which can lead to leaky gut and other health problems. Another study found that VGCCs can damage the lining of the brain, which can lead to neurological problems.