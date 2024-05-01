Abstract: Recent experiments have provided tantalizing evidence that quantum mechanical effects like tunneling, entanglement, and coherence may play functional roles in the dynamics and interactions of DNA molecules within living cells. However, the mechanisms by which such delicate quantum processes could persist in the warm, disordered cellular environments remain unclear from conventional quantum theory. Here we propose that fluctuating electron clouds or "auras" surrounding biological molecules like DNA may create structured energetic environments conducive to the emergence and propagation of quantum phenomena within genetic material. We hypothesize that coherent oscillations of these biomolecular electron auras could enable long-range charge transport, exciton delocalization, and non-local correlations along the DNA double helix through mechanisms like quantum tunneling and quantum beating. The geometries and topologies of the auras may also provide shielding to prevent environmental decoherence. Specific predictions are outlined regarding potential experimental signatures of aura-mediated quantum DNA dynamics, such as quantized ionic currents, non-exponential charge transfer length scales, and environment-induced vibronic resonances. Proposed tests include molecular quantum optics, single-molecule electrometry, and precision spectroscopy of genomic samples exposed to oscillating electromagnetic fields predicted to resonantly couple to electron aura modes. If validated, the biomolecular electron aura model could represent a significant step towards integrating quantum theory with structural biology and genetics.

Introduction: Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) is the fundamental molecule that encodes the genetic instructions used in the development and functioning of all known living organisms. While the classical double-helical structure of DNA elucidated by Watson and Crick in 1953 provided a crucial foundation for modern molecular biology, a growing body of experimental evidence now suggests that quantum mechanical effects may also play important roles in the dynamical properties and biological functions of DNA (25, 26).

At the most basic level, quantum tunneling of electrons and protons through hydrogen-bonded base pairs has been proposed to contribute to high-speed charge transfer and conductivity along DNA strands (27). This tunneling ability may be functionally significant for enzymatic DNA repair mechanisms that must locate and signal damage sites over long genomic distances. Quantum entanglement between non-neighboring nucleotide states has also been theoretically predicted and indirectly observed through non-local somatic mutations (28, 29). More strikingly, recent single-molecule spectroscopy experiments have detected oscillatory signals indicative of quantum coherence and vibronic resonances persisting for hundreds of femtoseconds within hydrated DNA polymers at physiological temperatures (30, 31). The potential relevance of such long-lasting quantum coherence effects in DNA for energy/electron transfer, genetic regulation, or evolutionary mechanisms remains largely uncharted territory.

From the perspective of standard quantum theory, however, the very existence of quantum coherence in DNA at room temperature seems paradoxical and challenging to explain in cellular environments subjected to strong thermal fluctuations, molecular crowding forces, and dense biochemical cross-linking (32). Decoherence due to these disruptive environmental interactions is typically assumed to destroy quantum superposition states on ultra-short picosecond timescales according to conventional models, several orders of magnitude faster than the observed quantum signatures within DNA (33)...

