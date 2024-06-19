Share this postEducation Health Care Plan (EHCP) awarded (July 2022) for UK child on the basis of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) normanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEducation Health Care Plan (EHCP) awarded (July 2022) for UK child on the basis of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) Statements from parents, child and excerpts from 3 Tribunal Hearings includedNorman JamesJun 19, 20241Share this postEducation Health Care Plan (EHCP) awarded (July 2022) for UK child on the basis of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) normanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharehttps://phiremedical.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/phire-2022-press-release-hm-courts-and-tribunals-service-ehcp-for-uk-child-with-ehs.pdf1Share this postEducation Health Care Plan (EHCP) awarded (July 2022) for UK child on the basis of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) normanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare