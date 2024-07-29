Between 1949-1962, all dangers and hazards of microwaves were known and published

By 1962, it was known microwaves could penetrate the brain and cause behavioral changes

Microwaves were used as stealth weapons before becoming cell phones

In 1965, cell phone use by military began

A 1953 thermal safety limit was adopted in 1965, ignoring electrical and magnetic effects

This thermal limit is still used today, only considering heating effects over 6 minutes

The electrical and magnetic vectors of microwaves interfere with cellular processes

In 1971, cancer was proven to be caused by low-level microwave radiation

A classified military document lists 2000 research papers on illnesses from low-level radiation

A 1973 WHO document on microwave health hazards was classified top secret

By the 1970s, 80% of published papers linked cancer to low-level microwaves

The speaker claims the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency advocated for lax exposure standards

ICNIRP guidelines are not law and only consider thermal effects

Children, elderly, and chronically ill may have lower tolerance for microwaves

Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable, with up to 47.7% risk of miscarriage/stillbirth/genetic damage

Children have 40-60% vulnerability to microwave effects

48 studies link Wi-Fi/transmitters to child suicide

136 studies show harm from Wi-Fi in schools

Wi-Fi in schools is in the same WHO hazard category as lead, DDT, chloroform

The speaker claims two billion deaths are expected from wireless technology exposure

The speaker alleges manipulation of brain tumor statistics

Trees and animals suffer immune system damage from communication microwaves

Insects and pollinators are particularly harmed by microwaves

5G will require cutting down many trees that interfere with signals

5G uses beam-forming technology that may cause eye damage and skin cancer

5G frequencies are known to cause eye damage and skin cancer according to WHO

LED blue light from screens/lighting can disrupt circadian rhythms

There are rising rates of electromagnetic hypersensitivity symptoms like tinnitus

The speaker suggests cables as a safer alternative to wireless technology

Some argue wireless technology is being used deliberately as a weapon or for depopulation

The speaker mentions HAARP technology and its potential uses

Examples of microwaves being used as weapons in various contexts are given

Currently there are few proven ways to effectively shield against 5G

The speaker advises decision-makers to demand safety research before approving installations