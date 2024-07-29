Dr Barrie Trower the living legend of EMF
Between 1949-1962, all dangers and hazards of microwaves were known and published
By 1962, it was known microwaves could penetrate the brain and cause behavioral changes
Microwaves were used as stealth weapons before becoming cell phones
In 1965, cell phone use by military began
A 1953 thermal safety limit was adopted in 1965, ignoring electrical and magnetic effects
This thermal limit is still used today, only considering heating effects over 6 minutes
The electrical and magnetic vectors of microwaves interfere with cellular processes
In 1971, cancer was proven to be caused by low-level microwave radiation
A classified military document lists 2000 research papers on illnesses from low-level radiation
A 1973 WHO document on microwave health hazards was classified top secret
By the 1970s, 80% of published papers linked cancer to low-level microwaves
The speaker claims the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency advocated for lax exposure standards
ICNIRP guidelines are not law and only consider thermal effects
Children, elderly, and chronically ill may have lower tolerance for microwaves
Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable, with up to 47.7% risk of miscarriage/stillbirth/genetic damage
Children have 40-60% vulnerability to microwave effects
48 studies link Wi-Fi/transmitters to child suicide
136 studies show harm from Wi-Fi in schools
Wi-Fi in schools is in the same WHO hazard category as lead, DDT, chloroform
The speaker claims two billion deaths are expected from wireless technology exposure
The speaker alleges manipulation of brain tumor statistics
Trees and animals suffer immune system damage from communication microwaves
Insects and pollinators are particularly harmed by microwaves
5G will require cutting down many trees that interfere with signals
5G uses beam-forming technology that may cause eye damage and skin cancer
5G frequencies are known to cause eye damage and skin cancer according to WHO
LED blue light from screens/lighting can disrupt circadian rhythms
There are rising rates of electromagnetic hypersensitivity symptoms like tinnitus
The speaker suggests cables as a safer alternative to wireless technology
Some argue wireless technology is being used deliberately as a weapon or for depopulation
The speaker mentions HAARP technology and its potential uses
Examples of microwaves being used as weapons in various contexts are given
Currently there are few proven ways to effectively shield against 5G
The speaker advises decision-makers to demand safety research before approving installations
The speaker warns of potential legal liability for decision-makers approving wireless installations
