Share this postNorman’s SubstackDO YOU HAVE A TOPIC YOU WOULD LIKE ME TO WRITE ABOUT AND DEEP DIVE?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDO YOU HAVE A TOPIC YOU WOULD LIKE ME TO WRITE ABOUT AND DEEP DIVE?Norman JamesFeb 03, 2025Share this postNorman’s SubstackDO YOU HAVE A TOPIC YOU WOULD LIKE ME TO WRITE ABOUT AND DEEP DIVE?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4ShareShare this postNorman’s SubstackDO YOU HAVE A TOPIC YOU WOULD LIKE ME TO WRITE ABOUT AND DEEP DIVE?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Share
Cults, cultists and their "rituals"...
NGO’s, there are many in the small town I live in. How will they survive with no more grants. I believe most are money laundering organizations, it will be interesting to see this unfold.