Magda Havas is an environmental toxicologist and world-renowned expert on the health effects of electromagnetic fields. She is retired from Trent University where she was an Associate Professor of Environmental & Resource Studies. See her articles and videos at magdahavas.com, magdahavas.org, and theroselab.com

Wouldn’t it be logical for if you have diabetes type 2 to follow this?

I conducted a building biology assessment for an extremely dedicated individual living in a council flat (public housing). I discovered issues like cheap, dodgy wiring jobs and smart meters. I recommended he turn all of that off and follow an "electric diet" by minimizing electronic device usage. I also suggested he make beneficial diet changes accordingly.

This rapid reduction of EMF exposure and optimization of his nutrition led to noticeable improvements. Based on his experience, as well as a similar rapid transition my wife went through in her own experiment, I believe intense short-term restriction can serve as an impactful "wake up call."

Witnessing first-hand the tangible effects that his environment and diet were having seemed to be a powerful prompt for him to make permanent positive changes. Dramatic visible improvement within a compressed timeframe illuminated the cause-and-effect in an undeniable way.

Humans are much like plants in this regard - when changing a plant's pot, it often takes 1-2 weeks to acclimate to its new environment before showing signs of improvement. I’ve seen people have similar “a-ha” realizations about sleep and grounding within their first week of adjustments as well.

So essentially, rapidly minimizing EMF and enhancing diet can prompt dramatic turnarounds, and it may take a couple weeks to a month before people fully realize and harness this potential. But once they do, that intense feedback is an invaluable motivator for meaningful long-term change.