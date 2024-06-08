Recently, someone posted a video debunking Thomas Cowan. I'm going to go through the points he raises about EMF not damaging your body etc….

This Thomas Cowan video transcript I have included at the bottom in the WAPF blog A controversial perspective that attributes pandemics throughout history, including the current COVID-19 pandemic, to increases in electromagnetic radiation from technologies like radio, radar, satellites, and 5G networks. The core claims seem to be:

Viruses are not the true cause of disease, but rather are toxins excreted by cells that have been "poisoned" by exposure to electromagnetic fields. There were quantum leaps in electrification coinciding with major pandemics in 1918 (radio), WWII (radar), 1968 (satellites), and recently (5G). Experiments in 1918 failed to demonstrate contagion of Spanish flu from sick to healthy people. Humans are fundamentally electrical beings, not just physical matter. Increasing EM radiation is incompatible with health. Injecting aluminum (as in some vaccines) makes people more susceptible to EM fields, contributing to deterioration of the species.The Electrical Nature of the Human Body: Exploring the Potential Impacts of Electromagnetic Radiation and Conductive Chemicals In this video, DR Cowan gets everything wrong. He claims there is no evidence, but there are actually 33,000 papers that are mainly ethically funded, compared to non-ethically funded studies and the lack thereof with new technology, which is illogical. The fact that there are limits to how long you can use a wired mouse and keyboard, stating that you may get carpal tunnel syndrome or the long list below, supports the idea that EMF can cause harm.

Let's consider the Boston experiment and his proposed Cowans omission of a study concentrating viral cells and injecting them into the body. This is stupid; injecting lots of cell debris, chemicals, and bacterial excretions will cause an imbalance and a sweating sickness (bacterial quorum sensing potentially). There is also the question of how families get it in a household with low-standard wiring and wires now many types of radiation. Additionally, bacterial growth/ antibiotic resitance from mainly GN bacteria that are susceptible to EMF. We may also catch a Herxheimer reaction through smells (quantum vibrations) and quorum sensing.

Next, he discusses water. Water has many states of water there are and how spinning water actually causes a crystal structure with hydrogen. We are living on a giant crystal – the Earth spinning. Blogs to Explain Further…

Magnesium and having metals in your body is also ridiculous. We have evolved our bodies with these elements like Magnesium. Adding new ones like man-made titanium with different properties like low impedance attracts RFR and draws it in similar to a magnet into the cells near an electric field. Man-made chemicals also. In physics, the sum of conductive and electric fields equals an antenna/receiver. The below blog will explain further.

As our understanding of the human body and its intricate systems continues to evolve, it's becoming increasingly clear that we are not merely physical beings, but also fundamentally electrical in nature. This realization has led to growing concerns about the potential health impacts of exposure to electromagnetic (EM) radiation and the presence of conductive chemicals in our environment and food supply. In this blog post, we will explore the evidence supporting the idea that humans are electrical beings, the potential risks associated with increasing EM radiation exposure, and the role of conductive chemicals, such as aluminum in vaccines and pesticides like DDT, in amplifying these effects.

The Human Body as an Electrical System The electrical nature of the human body is evident in the way our nervous system functions. Electrical impulses, generated by the movement of ions across cell membranes, are responsible for transmitting signals throughout the body, enabling communication between the brain, muscles, and organs. This intricate network of electrical pathways is essential for maintaining proper bodily functions and overall health.

Medical imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, provide compelling evidence of the body's electrical properties. MRI machines use powerful magnetic fields and radio waves to generate detailed images of the body's internal structures, relying on the interaction between these electromagnetic fields and the body's own electrical signals.

The Potential Risks of Increasing EM Radiation Exposure As our world becomes increasingly saturated with electromagnetic fields from sources such as power lines, cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, and other wireless devices, there is growing concern about the potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure to EM radiation.

The shielding and precautionary measures taken in various settings, such as the requirement to switch devices to flight mode on airplanes, underscore the potential risks associated with EM radiation. Airplanes, being unearthed Faraday cages, can amplify the effects of EM radiation, which is why the use of radio frequency radiation (RFR) is restricted in these environments.

Researchers suggest that chronic exposure to EMF like the combination of ELF and RFR which is why you are told not to use your phone while charging and the prolific and additional multiples of RFR could lead to a range of adverse health outcomes a big one fatigue explained below.

Such as sleep disturbances ( how bad lack of sleep can affect the population is serious explained below)

, headaches, fatigue, and even more serious conditions such as cancer and neurological disorders.

The Role of Conductive Chemicals in Amplifying EM Radiation Effects In addition to the direct effects of EM radiation exposure, the presence of conductive chemicals in our bodies may further amplify these risks. Substances such as aluminum, which is present in some vaccines, and pesticides like DDT, which was widely used in the past, have been shown to have electrically conductive properties with low impedance.

When these substances enter the body, either through injection or ingestion, they can potentially attract more RFR, particularly when in close proximity to electric fields. Just as adding conductive chemicals to pure rainwater can increase its electrical conductivity, the presence of these substances in our blood and tissues may enhance the body's susceptibility to EM radiation. Injecting them directly would now seem ludicrous!

The potential long-term consequences of this increased conductivity and attraction of RFR are a cause for concern, as they may contribute to the deterioration of overall health and well-being. While the body has natural mechanisms for removing toxins and maintaining homeostasis, the cumulative effects of exposure to conductive chemicals and EM radiation over time could potentially overwhelm these protective processes.

Conclusion The recognition that humans are fundamentally electrical beings, coupled with the increasing prevalence of EM radiation and conductive chemicals in our environment, raises important questions about the potential health risks we face in the modern world.

While the full extent of these risks is still being unraveled, the evidence suggesting that EM radiation and conductive chemicals can interact with our bodies in ways that may compromise our health cannot be ignored.

Rethinking the Role of Viruses: A Holistic Perspective on Health and Illness

In our modern world, we are constantly bombarded by a myriad of toxins and stressors that can take a toll on our health. From the food we eat to the air we breathe, and even the electromagnetic fields that surround us, our bodies are increasingly "poisoned from all directions." As a result, we may be seeing a breakdown in our natural cellular processes, leading to an imbalance that makes us more susceptible to illness.

One intriguing possibility is that what we commonly understand as "viruses" may actually be a byproduct of this cellular damage and dysfunction. When our cells and the beneficial bacteria within our bodies are damaged by toxins, the debris from this destruction must be cleaned up and removed. However, if our body's natural waste removal processes are overwhelmed, this cellular debris may accumulate and be misidentified as viral particles leading to a sweating sickness to remove it similar to the bubonic plague leasions or bacteria and debris.

The Viral Misconception

From this perspective, viruses may not be the primary cause of illness, but rather a secondary symptom of the underlying damage caused by an overload of toxins and RMF (ELF + RFR dramatically multiplies the effect). This suggests that our focus in preventing and treating viral illnesses should shift from targeting the viruses themselves to reducing the toxic burden on our bodies and supporting our natural healing processes.

The holistic view of health takes into account the complex web of factors that influence our well-being, from the food we eat. The EMF environment we live in ( please follow the electric diet at the bottom of the page)in and work in, to our mental and emotional states which are bombarded. By addressing these foundational imbalances and supporting our body's innate resilience, we may be able to boost our immunity and reduce our susceptibility to a wide range of illnesses.

While this alternative understanding of viruses challenges conventional medical wisdom, it is a perspective worth exploring further. By shifting our lens and considering the role of toxins and cellular damage in the development of illness, we may uncover new pathways for healing and optimal health.

Exploring the Parallels Between Cellular Toxicity and Viral Illness

An intriguing line of inquiry in this holistic approach to health is the potential parallel between the effects of cellular toxicity in laboratory settings and the cumulative damage that may occur in our bodies due to factors like mold, bacterial overgrowth, and toxic chemicals.

In laboratory studies, researchers often expose cells, such as human embryonic kidney (HEK) cells, to toxins to induce cellular damage and study the resulting effects. This poisoning of cells can cause them to undergo apoptosis or necrosis, releasing cellular debris that could potentially mimic the production of "virus-like" particles which are cell debris and chemicals it may be storing to protect us.

Similarly, in the human body, chronic exposure to toxins from various sources could lead to widespread cellular damage and dysfunction. If our body's natural detoxification and waste removal processes are overwhelmed, the accumulation of cellular debris and waste products from dying cells and bacteria could create an inflammatory environment that makes us more susceptible to illness.

This raises the provocative idea that what we observe as viral illnesses may actually be the result of our body's response to this accumulated cellular damage and waste, rather than the primary cause of the illness itself.

By minimizing our exposure to EMF, toxins, supporting our body's natural detoxification pathways, and promoting a healthy balance of microbes in our system, we may be able to reduce the burden of cellular damage and enhance our overall resilience to disease.

Exploring the Intersection of Electromagnetic Fields, Dirty Electricity, and Human Health: A Historical and Contemporary Analysis

The Correlation Between Electromagnetic Technology and Pandemics Throughout the 20th century, there were several notable instances where the introduction of new electromagnetic technologies coincided with the occurrence of major pandemics:

1918 (radio) and the Spanish flu pandemic: While widespread radio broadcasting didn't begin until the 1920s, early experiments and limited use of radio technology were underway around the time of the Spanish flu pandemic. WWII (radar) and the 1918 flu pandemic: The development and widespread use of radar technology during World War II coincided with the ongoing 1918 flu pandemic. However, it's important to consider the role of wartime conditions and disruption of public health measures that would carry infection also below article will explain further. (also vaccines for soldiers?) 1968 (satellites) and the Hong Kong flu pandemic: The 1968 Hong Kong flu pandemic occurred during a period of rapid advances in satellite technology, with the first successful satellite communications systems being launched in the 1960s. Recently (5G) and the COVID-19 pandemic: The current COVID-19 pandemic has coincided with the global rollout of 5G networks, leading some to speculate about a potential link between the two.

The Role of Dirty Electricity and RFR In addition to the introduction of new electromagnetic technologies, the quality of electrical wiring and the presence of dirty electricity may have also played a role in amplifying the potential health effects of EMFs. Dirty electricity refers to electromagnetic interference or high-frequency voltage transients that can be present on electrical wiring due to factors such as poor wiring, improper grounding, and the use of certain electronic devices.

Researchers have suggested that exposure to dirty electricity could potentially have biological effects . If electrical wiring was acting as an antenna for RFR, it could have potentially increased the exposure of people in close proximity to the wiring, particularly in the early days of electrical power distribution when wiring standards and safety measures were not as advanced as they are today.

Furthermore, RFR could have been intentionally applied to power lines for testing purposes is an intriguing possibility, although it requires further investigation and evidence to support it.

Please follow the electric diet taught to me by Geovital Military Environmental surveyors that make EMF paint and protection for the military which are said to be 30-50 years ahead of the public. They saved my family from horrific amounts of RFR in our home.