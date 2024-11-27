Complete Guide: Understanding and Healing from Mold, Oxalates, and Environmental Illness
Mold can also produce Oxalates
IMPORTANT SAFETY DISCLAIMER Always test any new substance on a small area of your inner wrist first and wait 24 hours to check for reactions before wider use. Stop immediately if you experience any adverse reactions. This guide is for educational purposes only. Consult healthcare professionals before starting any new treatment protocol. Individual reactions can vary significantly.
The NPK-Oxalate Agricultural Connection
Modern farming practices are creating an unexpected health crisis:
NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) fertilizers stress plants
Stressed plants produce more oxalate crystals as defense
These crystals have piezoelectric properties
Conventionally grown foods may have up to 3x more oxalates
Organic farming reduces oxalate content naturally
The Mold-Oxalate Cycle: A Hidden Driver of Chronic Illness
The Synergistic Effect
Recent research reveals a disturbing cycle: molds don't just coexist with oxalates - they actively participate in a harmful feedback loop that can perpetuate chronic illness.
How Molds Feed the Cycle
1. Direct Oxalate Production
Certain mold species (especially Aspergillus) actively produce oxalic acid
This adds to the body's oxalate burden beyond dietary sources
Creates oxalate crystals independent of diet
Can occur even with a low-oxalate diet
2. The Biofilm Connection
Molds create conditions that worsen oxalate issues:
Form biofilms that trap oxalates
Create protected environments for further mold growth
Make oxalates harder to eliminate
Enhance EMF sensitivity of tissues
3. The EMF Amplification
Dr. Klinghardt's research shows:
EMF exposure increases mycotoxin effects by 300x
Enhances mold growth and reproduction
Increases oxalate crystal formation
Creates more tissue sensitivity
For detailed information about EMF effects and mitigation strategies, please refer to the Electric Diet blog.
The Tissue Impact
1. Local Effects
Crystal formation in tissues
Increased inflammation
Enhanced nerve sensitivity
Greater EMF reactivity
Perfect environment for candida growth
2. Systemic Issues
Vestibular dysfunction
Vulvodynia and tissue sensitivity
White tongue coating
Dental health problems
Chronic inflammation
Breaking the Cycle
1. Address Mold First
Professional mold testing
Proper remediation
Address water damage
Improve ventilation
Use air purification
2. Reduce Oxalate Load
Lower dietary oxalates
Support oxalate processing
Address gut health
Enhance detoxification
Consider carnivore diet temporarily
Natural Treatment Protocols
EM-1 Washing Protocol
Shower Method:
Mix EM-1 with water for washing
Use in shower daily
Gently scrub affected areas
Thorough but gentle cleaning
Pat dry after use
Application Tips:
Start with diluted solution
Can use multiple times daily
Good for general cleansing
Helps reduce biofilms
Safe for regular use
Bacillus Subtilis Treatment
Note: This is separate from EM-1 washing
Oil Application:
Mix Bacillus subtilis with organic coconut oil
Apply AFTER EM-1 washing
Allow to soak into skin
Can repeat 2-3 times daily
Monitor absorption
Internal Support:
Subtilis tablets available
Start with low dose
Increase gradually
Take with food
Monitor response
Additional Healing Support
Natto and Nattokinase:
Traditional fermented soybeans
Rich in natural subtilis
Contains powerful nattokinase
Supports circulation
Helps break down biofilms
Serrapeptase Benefits:
Excellent for scar healing
Reduces inflammation
Supports tissue repair
Natural pain relief
Enhances healing process
Silk Worms (Thai Delicacy):
Traditional healing food
Rich in beneficial compounds
Supports tissue repair
Natural enzyme source
Available in Thailand
The Recovery Protocol
Phase 1: Initial Intervention
1. Environmental:
Remove from mold exposure
Reduce EMF exposure (see Electric Diet blog)
Clean air and water
Proper ventilation
2. Dietary:
Eliminate high-oxalate foods
Support nutrients
Clean protein sources
Hydration support
Phase 2: Healing Support
1. Tissue Recovery:
Inflammation support
Nerve healing
Tissue repair
Immune balancing
2. Detoxification:
Binders for mycotoxins
Oxalate processing support
Lymphatic drainage
Gentle movement
Prevention Strategies
1. Environmental Management
Regular mold inspections
Moisture control
EMF monitoring
Air quality maintenance
2. Dietary Vigilance
Organic food choices
Proper food preparation
Seasonal eating
Local sourcing
Warning Signs of the Mold-Oxalate Cycle
1. Early Indicators
White tongue coating
Mild dizziness
EMF sensitivity
Tissue sensitivity
Dental changes
2. Progressive Symptoms
Chronic inflammation
Vestibular issues
Recurring infections
Neurological symptoms
Multiple sensitivities
Professional Support Needed
Key Team Members:
1. Medical Support:
Environmental medicine doctors
Functional medicine practitioners
Integrative dentists
EMF specialists
2. Environmental Experts:
Building biologists
Mold remediation specialists
EMF measurement professionals
Air quality experts
Daily Treatment Protocol
Morning:
EM-1 Shower Wash:
Dilute with water
Gentle scrubbing
Thorough rinse
Pat dry
First Oil Treatment:
Apply Bacillus subtilis in coconut oil
Allow to absorb
Wait 30 minutes before dressing
Internal Support:
Subtilis tablets if using
Nattokinase if prescribed
Serrapeptase on empty stomach
Evening:
Second EM-1 Wash
Repeat oil treatment
Additional supplements as directed
Conclusion
Understanding the complex interaction between mold and oxalates is crucial for breaking the cycle of chronic illness. This synergistic relationship, enhanced by EMF exposure, creates a perfect storm for ongoing health issues. By addressing all aspects - mold, oxalates, and EMF - while supporting the body's natural healing processes, recovery becomes possible.
Remember:
Mold actively produces oxalates
EMF enhances both mold and oxalate effects
Address environmental factors first
Support tissue healing
Work with knowledgeable practitioners
IMPORTANT SAFETY NOTES:
Always test new treatments on wrist first
Wait 24 hours before wider use
Stop if any adverse reactions occur
Work with qualified practitioners
Monitor progress carefully
Keep detailed records of responses
Adjust protocols as needed
For EMF-specific guidance, please refer to the Electric Diet blog
Disclaimer: This information is educational only. Please work with qualified healthcare practitioners for serious health conditions.
So what is EM-1? I looked it up but could only find it in garden supplies!