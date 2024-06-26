In our increasingly toxic world, certain plants are emerging as potential allies in combating the effects of various environmental pollutants and medical treatments. Among these, cannabis stands out for its versatility and potential in addressing multiple health concerns, particularly those related to radiation exposure and electromagnetic field (EMF) sensitivities.

Cannabis and Radiation Sickness

For cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy, the side effects can be debilitating. Interestingly, cannabis has shown promise in potentially mitigating some of these effects. Its phytoremediation properties may help the body process and eliminate radioactive particles more efficiently. Additionally, the plant's anti-inflammatory and antiemetic properties could help manage symptoms like nausea and inflammation associated with radiation treatment.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that some patients find relief from radiation-induced pain, fatigue, and loss of appetite through careful cannabis use. However, it's crucial to note that more research is needed in this area, and patients should always consult with their oncology team before incorporating cannabis into their treatment regimen.

Hemp Concrete (Hempcrete) and Radiation/EMF Shielding

Hemp concrete, also known as hempcrete, is a biocomposite material made from the inner woody core of the hemp plant mixed with a lime-based binder. This material has gained attention for its potential in sustainable construction, but it also shows promise in radiation and EMF shielding.

The complex structure of hempcrete may contribute to its shielding properties. The term "complex bifurcation" (which I believe you were referring to with "bubfrucation") could be applied here to describe the intricate, branching structure of the hemp fibers within the concrete matrix.

This complex structure creates a multitude of tiny air pockets and interfaces between the hemp particles and the lime binder. These numerous boundaries and varying densities within the material could potentially scatter and absorb incoming electromagnetic radiation and other forms of energy.

The concept is similar to how certain foam-like or composite materials are used in radiation shielding. The multiple interfaces and density variations cause the radiation or electromagnetic waves to bounce around and lose energy as they pass through the material.

Additionally, the high silica content in hemp, combined with the lime binder, may contribute to its potential shielding properties. Silica-based materials are known to have some effectiveness in attenuating certain types of radiation.

However, it's important to note that while these properties are promising, more research is needed to quantify the exact shielding effectiveness of hempcrete against various types of radiation and electromagnetic fields. The effectiveness may vary depending on the specific composition of the hempcrete, its thickness, and the type and intensity of the radiation or EMF it's exposed to.

EMF Sensitivity and Cannabis

In our electronically saturated world, some individuals report heightened sensitivity to electromagnetic fields (EMF). These people often find relief in natural environments like walking in the woods but struggle in urban settings or shops filled with electronic devices. Cannabis may offer a unique solution for these individuals

Some users report that cannabis helps mitigate the symptoms of EMF sensitivity, allowing them to function better in EMF-rich environments. The mechanism isn't fully understood, but it may relate to cannabis's potential ability to modulate the body's stress response or its possible shielding effect against certain types of radiation.

Interestingly, those who can't tolerate cannabis and paranoia often have a highly "electric" lifestyle especially during their childhood, further suggesting a complex relationship between cannabis, EMF, and human physiology. This connection mirrors the principle of "as above, so below" - our environment shapes our internal state, and vice versa.

Licorice and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS): An Unexpected Connection

In an interesting revelation, a friend with Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) can't tolerate the smell of cannabis. This observation leads to a fascinating hypothesis about the nature of MCS and its relationship with our body's bacteria.

People with MCS are often sensitive to various signals, potentially due to increased conductive chemicals in their bodies. These chemicals, present in bacteria, may react to olfactory stimuli - specifically, the quantum vibrations of smells detected by our noses. Through a process called quorum sensing, bacteria might coordinate to produce physical reactions like body-wretching or feelings of paranoia when exposed to certain smells. This reaction is similar to how our stomach lurches to warn us against eating spoiled food.

Interestingly, while these individuals may react strongly to some cannabis, they often have no issues with organic cannabis grown in animal manure and soil. This discrepancy suggests that the bacteria are reacting to specific compounds rather than cannabis as a whole.

Some cannabis strains do cause problems, possibly because the bacteria are reacting to compounds that closely resemble other substances, or act as "shock triggers". Bacteria don't have reasoning capabilities; they simply respond to what they perceive as good or bad based on their programming.

These reactions can manifest as headaches in some people. It's worth noting that while we don't have pain receptors in our brains, we do have a brain bacterial biome. This brain microbiome might play a role in how we perceive and react to various stimuli, including smells.

This theory presents a novel way of understanding MCS, suggesting that our reactions to substances like cannabis might be mediated through our body's bacterial populations rather than solely through our nervous system. It highlights the complex interplay between our microbiome, our environment, and our sensory experiences.

While we're exploring plant-based remedies, it's worth mentioning licorice in the context of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS). Licorice has shown potential in helping individuals with MCS, possibly due to its ability to modulate the body's stress response and its anti-inflammatory properties.

Moreover, licorice plays an intriguing role in agricultural practices. It's believed to have the ability to remove nitrates from fruit during growth, redirecting these compounds to tree bark and increasing yield leaving the fruit to have below the limit so they can be legally sold. When this bark is burned - say, in home fireplaces - it could release these nitrates into the indoor air. This creates an unexpected parallel with cigarette smoking, where nitrate-grown tobacco releases similar compounds when burned.

This licorice-nitrate-air quality connection exemplifies the complex web of interactions between plants, agricultural practices, and human health. It's a stark reminder that our choices in food production have far-reaching consequences beyond the dinner plate.

The Paradox of Cannabis for MCS and EHS Sufferers

In exploring the potential benefits of cannabis for various environmental sensitivities, I've stumbled upon a fascinating paradox that deserves our attention. It's a situation that highlights the complex nature of conditions like Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) and Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS), and the challenges in finding effective treatments.

First, it's important to note that there's a significant overlap between MCS and EHS. Many individuals who experience one of these conditions often find themselves grappling with the other as well. This comorbidity suggests a potential underlying connection - perhaps a shared mechanism of heightened sensitivity in the nervous system or immune response to environmental stimuli.

Given what we've discussed about cannabis and its potential benefits for those with EMF sensitivity, you might think it would be an ideal remedy for people dealing with both MCS and EHS. After all, cannabis has shown promise in modulating the body's stress response and reducing inflammation, which could theoretically help with both conditions.

However, here's where we encounter our paradox: Many individuals with MCS, who could potentially benefit from cannabis for their EHS symptoms, find themselves unable to tolerate cannabis due to their chemical sensitivities. The very compounds in cannabis that might offer relief from their EHS symptoms can trigger adverse reactions because of their MCS.

This creates a frustrating situation where a potentially beneficial treatment is rendered inaccessible due to the nature of the comorbid condition. It's a stark reminder of the complex and often challenging nature of these sensitivities.

The reasons for this intolerance could be varied. It might be due to reactions to specific terpenes or other compounds in the cannabis plant. It could be a sensitivity to any residual agricultural chemicals or processing methods used in cannabis cultivation. Or, recalling our earlier discussion about bacterial responses, it might even be related to how the body's bacteria react to certain cannabis compounds.

This paradox underscores the pressing need for more research into both MCS and EHS, as well as the potential therapeutic applications of cannabis. We need to explore developing ultra-pure, organic cannabis that might be tolerable for those with MCS. We should investigate isolated cannabinoids or synthetic analogues that could provide benefits without triggering MCS reactions. Most importantly, we need to delve deeper into understanding the underlying mechanisms of both MCS and EHS to better grasp their relationship and potential treatments.

The Nitrate Conundrum and Amygdalin

The issue of nitrates in agriculture extends beyond just air quality concerns. Plants grown with high nitrate fertilizers often lack amygdalin, a compound found naturally in many foods like apple seeds, bitter almonds, and apricot kernels. While amygdalin is controversial due to its cyanide content, some argue that trace amounts in our diet serve important functions.

This absence of amygdalin in nitrate-grown plants potentially deprives us of compounds that, while toxic in large amounts, may be beneficial in the small quantities typically found in a varied, natural diet. It's a prime example of the Pareto principle at work in nutrition - small amounts of certain compounds can have outsized effects on our health.

Conclusion

The interconnectedness of cannabis, radiation, EMF sensitivity, and agricultural practices like those involving licorice and nitrates paints a complex picture of environmental health. It underscores the need for a holistic approach to both human health and agricultural practices.

As we continue to navigate an increasingly polluted world, understanding these plant-based remedies and their intricate relationships with our environment becomes crucial. While more research is needed to fully understand these connections, the potential for plants like cannabis and licorice to aid in environmental toxin-related health issues is promising.

Remember, though, that while these natural approaches show potential, they should always be approached with caution and preferably under the guidance of a healthcare professional, especially when dealing with serious conditions like cancer or MCS.

In the end, this exploration reminds us of the delicate balance in nature and the potential consequences of disrupting it. By respecting these natural systems and working to understand them better, we may find more effective, holistic solutions to the health challenges of our modern world.

Above and Below

Plant Allies for Environmental and Bodily Health

In our quest for natural remedies to combat environmental toxins and support overall health, several plants stand out for their dual "above and below" benefits:

Cannabis: Above: Potential EMF sensitivity relief, hempcrete for radiation shielding

Below: Anti-inflammatory, pain relief, nausea reduction Cilantro: Above: Air purification, absorbs heavy metals from soil

Below: Detoxification support, particularly for heavy metals Ginkgo biloba: Above: Resilient to radiation, air pollution

Below: Cognitive function support, antioxidant properties Reishi mushroom: Above: Radioprotective properties

Below: Immune system support, adaptogenic effects Holy basil (Tulsi): Above: Air purification, EMF protective properties (traditional use)

Below: Stress reduction, adaptogenic effects Dandelion: Above: Phytoremediation of soil contaminants

Below: Liver support, detoxification aid Milk thistle: Above: Phytoremediation potential

Below: Liver protection, detoxification support Chlorella: Above: Environmental toxin absorption

Below: Heavy metal detoxification, nutritional support Spirulina: Above: Air purification in enclosed spaces

Below: Antioxidant properties, potential radioprotective effects Licorice: Above: Potential to remove nitrates from fruit during growth

Below: Stress response modulation, potential aid for MCS

These plants demonstrate the interconnectedness of environmental and personal health. While some, like cannabis, may pose challenges for individuals with MCS, this diverse list offers multiple options for those seeking natural support in our increasingly toxic world.