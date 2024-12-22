Meet Waffles She had puppies!!

In Waffles' case, we found ourselves navigating complex medical territory. While we treated her mange with ivermectin - a decision made for her immediate suffering - some medical voices like Dr. Cowan and former Pfizer researchers have raised questions about its potential effects on fertility and reproductive health. What we observed was striking: Waffles, a mother to nine puppies initially, produced virtually no milk in the critical first week after birth. Whether this was related to her overall health condition, the treatment, or other factors, we'll never know with certainty. Without intervention, these puppies faced impossible odds from the start.

The maternal instincts of street dogs are both remarkable and sometimes heartbreaking to witness. Early in her motherhood, Waffles accidentally crushed one puppy in her cramped den-hole - a natural but unsafe choice for nesting. Our intervention to provide her with a larger, more comfortable space highlighted how human care can complement natural behaviors.

Speaking of natural behaviors, we observed something fascinating about Waffles' nesting routine. Like all dogs, she would spin in circles before settling down - an ancestral behavior that takes on new meaning when you consider it might have evolved as a way to check for puppies' safety. This instinctive "puppy check" spin, passed down through countless generations, shows how deeply ingrained maternal care behaviors are in dogs, even when circumstances make successful motherhood nearly impossible.

In street dog communities, survival often hangs by a thread, and human intervention, while sometimes controversial in its methods, can mean the difference between life and death. The complexity of Waffles' story - from mange treatment to milk production to puppy survival - reminds us that there are rarely simple answers when it comes to helping these resilient animals.

Vibrations perpective

The bond between a mother dog and her puppies is a beautiful thing to behold. But have you ever wondered how a mother dog seems to just know when one of her little ones is feeling unwell? The answer lies in the fascinating realm of quantum biology.

You see, every living creature, from the tiniest microbe to the mightiest mammal, emits a unique spectrum of quantum vibrations. These ultrafine energetic oscillations permeate every cell, shaping the signature melody of an organism's being. And it turns out that dogs, with their phenomenally acute senses, are veritable virtuosos at reading these quantum scores.

At the heart of this mystery is the dog's extraordinary nose. Boasting up to 300 million olfactory receptors compared to our mere 6 million, a dog's sense of smell is like a finely tuned antenna, capable of picking up the subtlest fluctuations in its surroundings' quantum vibrations.

For a mother dog, this extrasensory perception is a vital tool in monitoring her puppies' health. From the moment they are born, she is constantly sampling the quantum vibrations they emit, alert for any dissonant notes that might signal trouble brewing.

A healthy puppy will resonate with a specific quantum frequency, a harmonious hum that indicates all is well. But when illness strikes, this melodic equilibrium is disrupted. Whether it's a bacterial infection, a parasitic infestation, or a viral assault, the invading pathogen introduces a new set of quantum vibrations that clash with the puppy's innate frequency.

It's this vibrational dissonance that a mother dog's quantum-attuned nose detects. Just as two opposing sound waves can cancel each other out, creating a jarring silence, the conflicting quantum frequencies of a sick puppy create a distinct "hole" in the usual olfactory symphony.

In response to this quantum cacophony, the mother dog's instinct kicks in. She may physically distance the unwell puppy from its littermates, guided by an innate wisdom that recognizes the need to prevent the spread of quantum discord. It's a heart-wrenching act of tough love, but one that serves the greater good of the litter.

Intriguingly, the sick puppy itself seems to intuitively understand the importance of quantum quarantine. Weakened and energetically depleted, it will often separate itself from its siblings, seeking solitude in which to realign its beleaguered quantum frequencies.

As human guardians, we have the power to intercede in this primal dance of quantum vibrations. By learning to recognize the behavioral shifts that signal a puppy in distress, we can step in with timely medical assistance, working in harmony with the mother dog's innate wisdom.

So the next time you witness the tender ministrations of a mother dog, take a moment to contemplate the quantum underpinnings of this ancient bond. In every nuzzle, every attentive sniff, she is reading the very essence of her offspring, an unspoken language of vibrations as old as life itself.

By opening our minds to the quantum conversation unfolding all around us, we deepen our understanding of the web of life we share with our canine companions. And in so doing, we become more attuned guardians, ready to lend our aid when the quantum rhythms falter. For in the end, it's all about harmony – the delicate dance of vibrations that binds us all in the grand symphony of existence.

Unfortunately, we now have 5, and it was heartbreaking to watch! But it is natural selection. If ivermectin is affecting childbirth or milk production. Then the hard question is how much do we step in to help? If we help too much, it could make them weaker, so we have to do more to help them. We live in a world of opposites, and there’s the old saying you have to be cruel to be kind and let nature take its course, which feels just as bad watching them suffer. After the dog moved away from the others, it died peacefully, though with many tears shed.

All the dogs are ridgeback cross

Jack Russell

Bull kind of dog

Rottweiler

It is something my wife is passionate about: helping animals Soi or street dogs in Thailand.