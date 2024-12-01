A Vision for Quality Community & Sustainable Living

I want to express my sincere appreciation for my current Substack subscribers who connect with my content. While I could chase rapid growth, I've chosen to prioritize authentic connections over numbers. My work often covers sensitive topics that have proven prescient over time, even affecting my own family's decisions. This patient, principled approach to growth reflects my deeper values.

For potential readers and collaborators, I seek thoughtful, discerning individuals who genuinely engage with substantive discussion. If you know someone who values in-depth analysis and authentic exchange, I welcome your careful recommendation. In turn, I follow a selective approach: I only subscribe to content that truly resonates with me, and I'll thoughtfully review any work you'd like to share.

Building Our Sustainable Future

We're now developing an exciting initiative: a low-EMF, environmentally sustainable home then a community. Our vision includes:

Low-EMF living spaces engineered for optimal health

Sustainable, eco-friendly construction and systems

A supportive community focused on mutual protection and wellbeing

To maintain our community's integrity and security, all interested parties will undergo a careful vetting process. This ensures we build a community of aligned, trustworthy individuals who share our core values and vision.

Your Support Makes a Difference

Your donations will directly contribute to making this innovative community concept a reality. Whether you can offer financial support, expertise, or resources, we welcome your involvement in this forward-thinking project.

If you're interested in joining or supporting this initiative and are prepared to participate in our vetting process, we'd love to connect with you about creating this sanctuary together.

Thank you for understanding our commitment to building meaningful connections and sustainable solutions for challenging times.