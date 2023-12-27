Norman’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
WHY I THINK LIGHT IS PREDOMINANTLY A WAVE! ITS DUALITY IS ONLY SYMBIOTIC
IT CAN BE SEPARATED ONLY INTO A WAVE
Feb 13
•
Norman James
Share this post
WHY I THINK LIGHT IS PREDOMINANTLY A WAVE! ITS DUALITY IS ONLY SYMBIOTIC
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The Banach-Tarski Paradox with ION Auras
ION Aura Hypothesis part of Please read at the bottom Auras Draft for more perspective
Feb 11
•
Norman James
Share this post
The Banach-Tarski Paradox with ION Auras
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
January 2024
Let's talk about bacteria which you are made from.
Draft
Jan 27
•
Norman James
1
Share this post
Let's talk about bacteria which you are made from.
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Beyond the Hype: Finding Truth and Connection in the Age of Social Media Noise
Chasing Fireflies in the Algorithm Garden: Cultivating Genuine Connections in a Social Media Wilderness
Jan 26
•
Norman James
1
Share this post
Beyond the Hype: Finding Truth and Connection in the Age of Social Media Noise
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
ELECTRIC DIET
THAI TRANSLATION
Jan 25
•
Norman James
Share this post
ELECTRIC DIET
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
GN BACTERIA vs GP BACTERIA
THE EMF BATTLE FOR BACTERIAL BALANCE IN YOUR BODY
Jan 20
•
Norman James
Share this post
GN BACTERIA vs GP BACTERIA
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
APPLE CAN LOWER RFR WITH A SOFTWARE UPDATE
THIS MEANS THAT CAN RAISE IT WITH YOUR 5G PHONE = > 20 CELL TOWERS FYI 4G PHONE BARELY 1 CELL TOWER
Jan 3
•
Norman James
Share this post
APPLE CAN LOWER RFR WITH A SOFTWARE UPDATE
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
December 2023
AURAS in Itallian
for Marcello
Dec 27, 2023
•
Norman James
Share this post
AURAS in Itallian
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Does Micro Blood clotting Impair Judgement?
Have you seen a rise in peculiar behavior and illogical actions?
Dec 17, 2023
•
Norman James
2
Share this post
Does Micro Blood clotting Impair Judgement?
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Mold, Pneumonia, and the Underwire: A Troubling Trio
K. pneumonia bacteria and (900) MHZ Amazon Sidewalk etc and wifi
Dec 16, 2023
•
Norman James
4
Share this post
Mold, Pneumonia, and the Underwire: A Troubling Trio
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Unlock Exclusive Benefits as a Paid Subscriber:
10% off Grounding products and how to make a universal cleaning solution
Dec 5, 2023
•
Norman James
Share this post
Unlock Exclusive Benefits as a Paid Subscriber:
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
November 2023
Delving into the Van de Graaff Balloon Experiment: Unearthing the Connection between Crystalline Structures, Gravity, and Lightning
The Enigmatic Dance of Pressure, Crystallization, Gravity, and Life: Unveiling the Mysteries of Matter and Energy
Nov 29, 2023
•
Norman James
Share this post
Delving into the Van de Graaff Balloon Experiment: Unearthing the Connection between Crystalline Structures, Gravity, and Lightning
normanjames.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Norman James
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts