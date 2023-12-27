Norman’s Substack

Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
WHY I THINK LIGHT IS PREDOMINANTLY A WAVE! ITS DUALITY IS ONLY SYMBIOTIC
IT CAN BE SEPARATED ONLY INTO A WAVE
  
Norman James
The Banach-Tarski Paradox with ION Auras
ION Aura Hypothesis part of Please read at the bottom Auras Draft for more perspective
  
Norman James

January 2024

Let's talk about bacteria which you are made from.
Draft
  
Norman James
Beyond the Hype: Finding Truth and Connection in the Age of Social Media Noise
Chasing Fireflies in the Algorithm Garden: Cultivating Genuine Connections in a Social Media Wilderness
  
Norman James
2
ELECTRIC DIET
THAI TRANSLATION
  
Norman James
GN BACTERIA vs GP BACTERIA
THE EMF BATTLE FOR BACTERIAL BALANCE IN YOUR BODY
  
Norman James
APPLE CAN LOWER RFR WITH A SOFTWARE UPDATE
THIS MEANS THAT CAN RAISE IT WITH YOUR 5G PHONE = > 20 CELL TOWERS FYI 4G PHONE BARELY 1 CELL TOWER
  
Norman James

December 2023

AURAS in Itallian
for Marcello
  
Norman James
Does Micro Blood clotting Impair Judgement?
Have you seen a rise in peculiar behavior and illogical actions?
  
Norman James
Mold, Pneumonia, and the Underwire: A Troubling Trio
K. pneumonia bacteria and (900) MHZ Amazon Sidewalk etc and wifi
  
Norman James
Unlock Exclusive Benefits as a Paid Subscriber:
10% off Grounding products and how to make a universal cleaning solution
  
Norman James

November 2023

Delving into the Van de Graaff Balloon Experiment: Unearthing the Connection between Crystalline Structures, Gravity, and Lightning
The Enigmatic Dance of Pressure, Crystallization, Gravity, and Life: Unveiling the Mysteries of Matter and Energy
  
Norman James
© 2024 Norman James
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing